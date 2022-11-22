Read full article on original website
LOCAL OFFICES CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING
Brenham and Washington County offices are closed beginning today (Thursday) for the Thanksgiving holiday. Brenham City Hall, Brenham Municipal Court and all county offices are closed today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday). Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library will all be closed today through Sunday.
BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR GOVERNMENT YOUTH TOUR
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is offering high school students in its service area the opportunity to get an up-close view of national and state government. Applications are now open for the 2023 Government-in-Action Youth Tour, set for June 11-19. For over 50 years, electric cooperatives across the state and nation have selected students to go on an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The tour also includes a visit to the Texas State Capitol and the Bullock Texas State History Museum, plus a $1,000 scholarship.
WASHINGTON CO. HAS NEW COUNTY LIAISON OFFICER THROUGH TDEM
Washington County has new help at the state level to improve the coordination of emergency management needs. During Tuesday’s Washington County Commissioners meeting, Emergency Management Coordinator Bryan Ruemke introduced Troy Keller as the new County Liaison Officer (CLO). The position is through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), who rolled out the program in April as a way to provide more comprehensive state support for Texas communities and improve emergency management capabilities statewide.
BURTON BRIDGE MINISTRY RECEIVES $28,000 GRANT FROM BRAZOS VALLEY FOOD BANK
The Burton Bridge Ministry has received a sizable grant to aid in its food distribution efforts. The organization announced that it applied for and was awarded $28,057 in funding through the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s Agency Capacity Grant. The funds will be used to install four additional convertible appliances...
DPS TO PUT SERGEANT’S HQ IN FAYETTE CO.
DPS plans to establish a sergeant’s headquarters in Fayette County. County Judge Joe Weber told KWHI he was informed several weeks ago by the DPS sergeant in Giddings that the creation of a sergeant’s headquarters in Fayette County had been officially approved, and that the new sergeant in charge could be on board within a month.
CHAPPELL HILL BANK TO RECEIVE TEXAS TREASURE BUSINESS AWARD
Chappell Hill Bank has been chosen to receive the Texas Treasure Business Award. The bank, which was founded on September 2, 1907, was selected by the Community Heritage Division of the Texas Historical Commission to receive the honor. The award recognizes companies that have played a major role in the...
BRAZOS VALLEY COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS HOSTING 20TH ANNUAL SENIOR CHRISTMAS
The Brazos Valley Council of Governments (BVCOG) is helping to bring merriment to local and area seniors with its 20th annual Senior Christmas program. Each year, seniors submit wish lists that are hung on Christmas trees around the Brazos Valley. The community is then invited to shop for the items on those lists, and volunteers turn them into gift bags and deliver them to area nursing homes.
LOCAL FOODWAYS EXHIBIT AND EVENTS AT BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM
The inaugural temporary exhibit at the Brenham Heritage Museum will include a series of events all about food in Washington County. is a photo-heavy exhibit that focuses on the wide variety of ethnic influences that shape what Washington County residents eat, as well as past local restaurants and saloons, what “farm to table” looked like a century ago, and other factors that determined what past generations ate and drank.
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE RESERVE DEPUTY FOR PRECINCT 2 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE
The Washington County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office has a new reserve deputy. County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) approved the appointment of James “Jay” Huffty to the position, a non-paid position within the county and with the constable’s office. Precinct 2 Constable George “Trey” Holleway...
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS CANVASS GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS
Washington County Commissioners canvassed the results from the November 8th general election at their meeting Tuesday. Elections Administrator Carol Jackson said there were officially 14,130 voters in the general election out of 24,639 registered voters, a turnout of 57.35 percent. The total includes 9,496 early voters, 4,132 who voted on Election Day, and 502 absentee ballots cast.
BRENHAM EDF ELECTED FIVE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Brenham Economic Development Foundation has announced that its members have elected five directors to serve a three-year term on the board starting in December. Four current directors were re-elected to serve another term. Those directors include Blake Brannon, Brannon Industrial Group; Chad Gerke, The Gerke Law Firm; Trey Hardy, Germania; and Randy Hodde, Hodde Real Estate.
TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY LEADS TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 105
Highway 105 near New Years Creek Lane east of Brenham was closed for nearly two hours Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports around 7:45 p.m., a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by a 61-year-old male from Houston, was driving eastbound on Highway 105 when it attempted to make a U-turn approaching a hillcrest.
NAVASOTA SUPPORTING LOCAL BUSINESSES WITH ‘SHOP SMALL BUSINESS GIVEAWAY’
In an effort to support local businesses, the City of Navasota and the Navasota EDC are bringing back the Christmas shopping promotion, “Shop Small Business Giveaway.”. The campaign encourages participants to shop local this holiday season. Patrons can bring any receipts from local businesses to be submitted as an...
HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG POSSESSION
A Hempstead man faces drug possession charges after his arrest in Brenham early this (Wednesday) morning. Just after 12:15 a.m., Brenham Police Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 2500 block of South Day Street for failure to signal lane changes and an improper license plate. Upon making contact...
LEDBETTER CHRISTMAS LANE OF LIGHTS OPENS THIS WEEKEND
This weekend marks the beginning of an annual holiday tradition for the Ledbetter Volunteer Fire Department. The Ledbetter Christmas Lane of Lights invites families to take a hayride through a lighted path of Christmas reflections. There is also the opportunity to enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, see ornaments along a walking trail, listen to live music and visit with Santa.
CYPRESS MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
A Cypress man was arrested Tuesday night in Brenham for marijuana possession. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Brenham Police Officer Grayson Marburger stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of South Day Street for a license plate violation. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, 23-year-old Santana Ramos III, and could...
BRENHAM CUBS DEFEAT LAGRANGE 56-39
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team picked up a 56-39 road victory over the La Grange Leopards yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon. The Cubs won the first quarter 17-10 and really did not have to look back afterwards. Brenham also won the second quarter 13-11 to take a 30-21 lead into the halftime...
HEARNE DEFEATS BURTON LADY PANTHERS 68-46
The Burton Lady Panther Basketball Team lost to the Hearne Lady Eagles yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon 68-46. Burton actually led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter. However, it was all Hearne after that. The Lady Eagles won the second quarter 13-7 to take a 26-21 lead into half time.
