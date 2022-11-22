Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Jackson Office Welcomes Stewart as Wildlife Coordinator
The Jackson office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes Cheyenne Stewart as the new Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Jackson Region. Stewart had been serving in the same position in the Sheridan Region and is replacing Doug McWhirter who recently retired from the Department. Cheyenne will oversee all Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist activities for the Jackson Region.
buckrail.com
Wyoming’s turkey hunting history
WYOMING— Today wild turkeys are found in Wyoming but that wasn’t always the case. Turkey day is tomorrow, so Buckrail has pulled together a brief history of turkey hunting history, with information sourced from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Back in 1935, the Wyoming Game and Fish...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish proposing changes to back bear hunting rules for Laramie, Snowy, Sierra Madre Ranges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is proposing some changes to black bear hunting season rules for Hunt Area 7 in the Laramie Range, Hunt Area 8 in the Snowy Range and Hunt Area 9 in the Sierra Madre Range. Game and Fish will hold a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Who Created “How To Die In Yellowstone” Coloring Book Has New Books Out
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If you ran into Andy Robbins on the street in Ranchester, you wouldn’t know that the mild-mannered young man with a beard harbors an unusual talent. Robbins likes to draw people who might star on the popular Facebook page “Yellowstone...
sweetwaternow.com
WATCH: Five Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming
Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
Ranching: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
Some say Wyoming's cattle industry started by accident. The story goes that in the winter of 1852 Seth Ward left cattle in Fort Laramie to graze the open range along Chugwater Creek north of what is now Cheyenne. "He expected to find carcasses in the spring. Yet when he returned he found 'the oxen,' as he called them, thriving," archived by the Wyoming State Historical Society.
mybighornbasin.com
Kills, Camps, and Mountain Landscapes; Records of the Last 11,000 Years of Bison in Northwestern Wyoming
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, Dr. Lawrence Todd will present a free Draper Museum Lunchtime Expedition Talk titled, “Kills, Camps, and Mountain Landscapes; Records of the Last 11,000 Years of Bison in Northwestern Wyoming,” from noon to 1 p.m. in the Coe Auditorium at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
cowboystatedaily.com
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
capcity.news
Two Cheyenne residents among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Two of the...
Wake Up Wyoming
What Wyomingites Argue About At Thanksgiving
Every year we tell ourselves that we won't fight with our relatives this Thanksgiving. We also promise ourselves that we will go to the gym, right after the new year, and we'll start eating right. So let's come right out and admit it, Thanksgiving is about eating food and airing...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
subletteexaminer.com
‘Keeping Wyoming Wyoming’
SUBLETTE COUNTY – Conservation easements – a landowner’s sale or donation of development rights in exchange for perpetual protection of an important agricultural landscape – are not new. But as Wyoming’s rural counties face explosive growth of land costs, more ranch families and landowners are seriously...
Buy a Super Tag THIS MONTH for a Chance to Win a New Rifle
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle for all hunters who purchase Super Tag tickets in November to win a NEXUS rifle system donated by Gunwerks. "The NEXUS rifle system is the next step in the evolution of the Long Range Rifle System. It features a user-changeable barrel, improved vertical grip, new stock design, full-length ARC + Picatinny bipod mount and more. The NEXUS is the first fully vertically integrated rifle system coming out of Gunwerks' state-of-the-art facility in Cody" said a recent news release from the G & F.
ksut.org
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
oilcity.news
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 21, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Marcia Donnan in Saratoga, Wyoming. Marcia writes: “The Wyoming sunrises are amazing. I took this photo from the deck of our Saratoga home, looking at the golf course behind our home.”. To submit...
cowboystatedaily.com
Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
The Real Reason Revealed Why Waffle House Isn’t In Wyoming
I'm sure this question has been debated going back as far as the first settlers in the West. Louis And Clark were probably tired on their way to the Pacific when they stopped in Wyoming and were befuddled that there wasn't a Waffle House. I get it. Sometimes, after a long day, you just want those hashbrowns.
oilcity.news
WYDOT sees increase in sign theft in southeast Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has noticed an increase in sign theft over the last year. More signs have been reported stolen each year, with common targets including the “Welcome to Wyoming” or “Entering Wyoming” signs. Other signs such as stop signs, traffic signs, and road signs have continued to be stolen as well. Stolen signs can lead to crashes and can pose dangerous conditions to travelers.
