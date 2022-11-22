ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Game and Fish Jackson Office Welcomes Stewart as Wildlife Coordinator

The Jackson office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes Cheyenne Stewart as the new Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Jackson Region. Stewart had been serving in the same position in the Sheridan Region and is replacing Doug McWhirter who recently retired from the Department. Cheyenne will oversee all Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist activities for the Jackson Region.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Wyoming’s turkey hunting history

WYOMING— Today wild turkeys are found in Wyoming but that wasn’t always the case. Turkey day is tomorrow, so Buckrail has pulled together a brief history of turkey hunting history, with information sourced from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Back in 1935, the Wyoming Game and Fish...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

WATCH: Five Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Ranching: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Some say Wyoming's cattle industry started by accident. The story goes that in the winter of 1852 Seth Ward left cattle in Fort Laramie to graze the open range along Chugwater Creek north of what is now Cheyenne. "He expected to find carcasses in the spring. Yet when he returned he found 'the oxen,' as he called them, thriving," archived by the Wyoming State Historical Society.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

What Wyomingites Argue About At Thanksgiving

Every year we tell ourselves that we won't fight with our relatives this Thanksgiving. We also promise ourselves that we will go to the gym, right after the new year, and we'll start eating right. So let's come right out and admit it, Thanksgiving is about eating food and airing...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
subletteexaminer.com

‘Keeping Wyoming Wyoming’

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Conservation easements – a landowner’s sale or donation of development rights in exchange for perpetual protection of an important agricultural landscape – are not new. But as Wyoming’s rural counties face explosive growth of land costs, more ranch families and landowners are seriously...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Buy a Super Tag THIS MONTH for a Chance to Win a New Rifle

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle for all hunters who purchase Super Tag tickets in November to win a NEXUS rifle system donated by Gunwerks. "The NEXUS rifle system is the next step in the evolution of the Long Range Rifle System. It features a user-changeable barrel, improved vertical grip, new stock design, full-length ARC + Picatinny bipod mount and more. The NEXUS is the first fully vertically integrated rifle system coming out of Gunwerks' state-of-the-art facility in Cody" said a recent news release from the G & F.
WYOMING STATE
ksut.org

Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity

Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 21, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Marcia Donnan in Saratoga, Wyoming. Marcia writes: “The Wyoming sunrises are amazing. I took this photo from the deck of our Saratoga home, looking at the golf course behind our home.”. To submit...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

WYDOT sees increase in sign theft in southeast Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has noticed an increase in sign theft over the last year. More signs have been reported stolen each year, with common targets including the “Welcome to Wyoming” or “Entering Wyoming” signs. Other signs such as stop signs, traffic signs, and road signs have continued to be stolen as well. Stolen signs can lead to crashes and can pose dangerous conditions to travelers.
WYOMING STATE
