Ag stats: October 2022 Kansas cattle on feed down 7 percent
Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.34 million cattle on feed on November 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 7 percent from last year. Placements during October totaled 420,000 head, down 3 percent from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
California food stamp costs reach record highs
(The Center Square) - Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as of...
State of Washington grants $32.5M stimulus to boost small businesses
(The Center Square) -- The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced 22 grants totaling $32.5 million to small business development from the state's Small Business Innovation Fund, which was funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. The awards range from $500,000 to $5 million and are conditional pending contract...
Small Business Saturday highlights local economies
(Maryland News Connection) Holiday shoppers this week have no shortage of options with Small Business Saturday being observed November 26. Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday reminds shoppers to patronize local retailers, craftspeople, and restaurants as they prepare for the holidays. A small-business economic impact study...
