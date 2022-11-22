Read full article on original website
Poteau vs. Wagoner, a closer look
Poteau and Wagoner, two of the powers in Class 4A football, will meet for the second time in four years in the semifinals 1 p.m. Friday at East Central University in Ada. Along with Clinton and Tuttle, the two teams that have dominated Class 4A football in eastern Oklahoma for over a decade. This will be the first meeting between Poteau and Wagoner since the Pirates won a head-to-head matchup, 7-3, at Jenks in 2019 en route to the school’s first state championship in football.
Jenks middle linebacker Cooper Crissup fights through the expected bumps and bruises to keep making plays
By Michael Kinney In the quarterfinals of the Class 6AI playoffs, Jenks’ season was on the line. Trailing by 19 points in the fourth quarter, their quest for a 19th state championship seemed to be over. However, sparked by the play of its defense, the Trojans stormed back to earn a ...
OU football: Behind hot start, stout defense, Sooners hang on to beat Oklahoma State
Nov. 20—Even with a big lead early, Oklahoma never could deliver the knockout blow against their bitter instate rivals. The Sooners scored five touchdowns in its first seven possessions of the game but were held scoreless over the next 11 drives, as the Cowboys were slowly able to pull themselves back into Saturday's Bedlam matchup late. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 14 of his first 18…
Bowl Projection Fun: Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season. The last time Oklahoma missed a bowl game came in the 1998 campaign, where the Sooners finished 5-6 in what would be the final season of the John Blake era in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November 12th that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was starting to look a little dicey as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win against Oklahoma State on the heels of an impressive start that saw the Sooners jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before surrendering the final 13 points of the game to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for their 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
Gary Patrick Tucker
Gary Patrick Tucker of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away early Thursday morning, November 17, 2022, at his home at the age of 68 years. Viewing will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Roberts and Son Funeral Home. Services will be held at...
2022 Oklahoma Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide
Oklahoma has grown with their light displays, attractions and events!. This article shows the upcoming Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. Bookmark and Save this Article for easy reference to plan your holidays. (I will continuously be updating...
Jail bookings Nov. 8-21
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 8-21 include:. Timothy Lee Adams, 22, second degree robbery. Cory Gene Anson, 25, contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Joey Aragon, 27, BIA hold. Ian Mark Armstrong, 35, Circle, Kan., assault...
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
Happenings
The Ponca City Gospel Jubilee will be closed Saturday November 26th for Thanksgiving Holiday. We want to wish each and every one of you a wonderful Thanksgiving Day and pray your blessings are many. The Ponca City Gospel Jubilee will reopen Saturday December 3rd at 6:30 p.m.
Rhema Christmas lights opening in Broken Arrow
For over 40 years, the Rhema Christmas lights display draws nearly half a million visitors annually.
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
Man speaks out after girlfriend killed in Jenks crash
The boyfriend of the woman that fatally drove into a home in Jenks last week is speaking out about the one he loved.
Local resident guest stars in Oklahoma based television show
Editor’s note: This article may contain spoilers for the trailer and first episode of the newly released show based in Oklahoma, ‘Tulsa King’. If you have not seen the first episode, or if you intend to do so, keep in mind this article will have information referencing the already released episode. Perry resident and veteran James Battles, Jr., can now be seen on your television screen, starring…
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City
If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
