news9.com
Stillwater Hosting ‘Christmas Vacation’ Themed Holiday Parade Of Lights Next Week
Stillwater's Holiday Parade of Lights is expected to kickoff Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. This year's theme for the parade pays homage to the 1989 film “Christmas Vacation.”. Whether contestants wanted to show their favorite travel destination or just a quick trip to a family member's home, the design is open for interpretation.
Ponca City News
State of Kay County forum held at City Hall
The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce’s Ponca Politics Committee held their final forum for the year on Friday, Nov. 18 with several members of Kay County government in attendance for the “State of Kay County” forum. Speakers for the forum included Kay County Treasurer-elect Rhonda Stephens, Kay County District Judge Lee Turner, Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley, and District Attorney Brian Hermanson…
Ponca City News
Students audition for Honor Orchestra
Body Ponca City Public School orchestra students traveled to Edmond recently to audition for the North Central Honor Orchestra. Students auditioned from across the state and only a select group made it from each grade level. Four West Middle School students were accepted into the Seventh Grade Honor Orchestra. They...
Ponca City News
Auditions for the stage adaptation
Body The Ponca Playhouse held auditions for the stage adaptation of Stephen King’s novella, The Shawshank Redemption, by Dave Johns and Owen O’Neill and directed by Sam Stuart. Auditions were held on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Pictured are actors during the cold reading audition process. Cold reading is when actors are asked to read for a scene with very little preparation, and it is used largely for auditions. The show will run the weekends of Jan. 20 and Jan. 29, 2023.
pdjnews.com
Local resident guest stars in Oklahoma based television show
Editor’s note: This article may contain spoilers for the trailer and first episode of the newly released show based in Oklahoma, ‘Tulsa King’. If you have not seen the first episode, or if you intend to do so, keep in mind this article will have information referencing the already released episode. Perry resident and veteran James Battles, Jr., can now be seen on your television screen, starring…
Ponca City News
Gary Patrick Tucker
Gary Patrick Tucker of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away early Thursday morning, November 17, 2022, at his home at the age of 68 years. Viewing will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Roberts and Son Funeral Home. Services will be held at...
Ponca City News
Grand Mental Health combats mental health crisis
Body One of the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been its effect upon mental health. While the initial crisis due to the pandemic has largely passed, the scars of anxiety, stress and untreated mental illness remains. Oklahoma has rated on the lower end of mental health services, and...
Oklahoma State Health Department mum on nonexistence of a Pandemic Center, problems at health lab
TULSA — Oklahoma’s decision to move its public health lab to Stillwater has resulted in an almost complete turnover of its staff, a loss of efficiency, federal investigations into staffing and equipment calibration, concerns over accuracy of test results, and a large amount of testing sent out of state.
Ponca City News
Wildcats’ season over Muskogee wins 18-0
MUSKOGEE -- The Muskogee Roughers ended what has been a break-out year for the Ponca City Wildcats winning a Class 6AII quarterfinal playoff game 18-0 Friday. The Roughers are a vastly improved team over the one that Ponca City defeated on the last game of the 2021 season. That 2021 team finished 2-8 on the season and struggled mightily on defense in most of their games. Friday, the Muskogee…
Kay Co., Oklahoma authorities warn of scam
NEWKIRK, Okla. (KSNW) — Kay County, Oklahoma authorities are warning of a scam involving the fire department. Several residents have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be raising money for the Kay County Fire Department. The calls are coming from a 667 area code. The calls are false. The county says no one […]
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Nov. 21
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 2:43 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of N. Osage after a child showed up at a resident’s home and said call the police. Officers made contact with subjects involved in a verbal argument. At 6:11 a.m. police...
blackchronicle.com
3 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle accident near Wakita | News
WAKITA — Three people had been hospitalized and one other three injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday near Wakita, in Grant County. Kimberly Bowling, 37, of Alva, and Ki Bowling, 19, of Alva, had been transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the place they had been admitted in steady situation, in line with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Kimberly Bowling had leg and head accidents, in line with the report, whereas Ki Bowling had head and trunk accidents. Barbara Gamble, a passenger in Kimberly Bowling’s car, was admitted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., in steady situation with leg and head accidents.
guthrienewspage.com
Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County
One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
okcfox.com
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
1600kush.com
Yale ex-convict admits kicking Cushing officer in face
(Stillwater, Okla.) — On Monday when he was scheduled to have a non-jury trial before District Judge Phillip Corley, an ex-convict from Yale — who got out of prison about three years ago — pleaded guilty to kicking a Cushing officer in the face, possessing copper wire stolen from the Cushing City Service Yard, and committing petty larceny in Cushing, all in 2020.
1600kush.com
Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
1600kush.com
Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
Ponca City News
OU football: Behind hot start, stout defense, Sooners hang on to beat Oklahoma State
Nov. 20—Even with a big lead early, Oklahoma never could deliver the knockout blow against their bitter instate rivals. The Sooners scored five touchdowns in its first seven possessions of the game but were held scoreless over the next 11 drives, as the Cowboys were slowly able to pull themselves back into Saturday's Bedlam matchup late. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 14 of his first 18…
