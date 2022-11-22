WAKITA — Three people had been hospitalized and one other three injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday near Wakita, in Grant County. Kimberly Bowling, 37, of Alva, and Ki Bowling, 19, of Alva, had been transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the place they had been admitted in steady situation, in line with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Kimberly Bowling had leg and head accidents, in line with the report, whereas Ki Bowling had head and trunk accidents. Barbara Gamble, a passenger in Kimberly Bowling’s car, was admitted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., in steady situation with leg and head accidents.

WAKITA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO