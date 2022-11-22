Read full article on original website
news9.com
Stillwater Hosting ‘Christmas Vacation’ Themed Holiday Parade Of Lights Next Week
Stillwater's Holiday Parade of Lights is expected to kickoff Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. This year's theme for the parade pays homage to the 1989 film “Christmas Vacation.”. Whether contestants wanted to show their favorite travel destination or just a quick trip to a family member's home, the design is open for interpretation.
Ponca City News
Happenings
The Ponca City Gospel Jubilee will be closed Saturday November 26th for Thanksgiving Holiday. We want to wish each and every one of you a wonderful Thanksgiving Day and pray your blessings are many. The Ponca City Gospel Jubilee will reopen Saturday December 3rd at 6:30 p.m.
Ponca City News
State of Kay County forum held at City Hall
The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce’s Ponca Politics Committee held their final forum for the year on Friday, Nov. 18 with several members of Kay County government in attendance for the “State of Kay County” forum. Speakers for the forum included Kay County Treasurer-elect Rhonda Stephens, Kay County District Judge Lee Turner, Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley, and District Attorney Brian Hermanson…
KSN.com
Cowley County bridge closed because of safety issue
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing. Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.
Ponca City News
Students audition for Honor Orchestra
Body Ponca City Public School orchestra students traveled to Edmond recently to audition for the North Central Honor Orchestra. Students auditioned from across the state and only a select group made it from each grade level. Four West Middle School students were accepted into the Seventh Grade Honor Orchestra. They...
pdjnews.com
Local resident guest stars in Oklahoma based television show
Editor’s note: This article may contain spoilers for the trailer and first episode of the newly released show based in Oklahoma, ‘Tulsa King’. If you have not seen the first episode, or if you intend to do so, keep in mind this article will have information referencing the already released episode. Perry resident and veteran James Battles, Jr., can now be seen on your television screen, starring…
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Nov. 8-21
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 8-21 include:. Timothy Lee Adams, 22, second degree robbery. Cory Gene Anson, 25, contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Joey Aragon, 27, BIA hold. Ian Mark Armstrong, 35, Circle, Kan., assault...
Ponca City News
Auditions for the stage adaptation
Body The Ponca Playhouse held auditions for the stage adaptation of Stephen King’s novella, The Shawshank Redemption, by Dave Johns and Owen O’Neill and directed by Sam Stuart. Auditions were held on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Pictured are actors during the cold reading audition process. Cold reading is when actors are asked to read for a scene with very little preparation, and it is used largely for auditions. The show will run the weekends of Jan. 20 and Jan. 29, 2023.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Nov. 21
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 2:43 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of N. Osage after a child showed up at a resident’s home and said call the police. Officers made contact with subjects involved in a verbal argument. At 6:11 a.m. police...
Ponca City News
Gary Patrick Tucker
Gary Patrick Tucker of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away early Thursday morning, November 17, 2022, at his home at the age of 68 years. Viewing will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Roberts and Son Funeral Home. Services will be held at...
blackchronicle.com
3 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle accident near Wakita | News
WAKITA — Three people had been hospitalized and one other three injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday near Wakita, in Grant County. Kimberly Bowling, 37, of Alva, and Ki Bowling, 19, of Alva, had been transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the place they had been admitted in steady situation, in line with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Kimberly Bowling had leg and head accidents, in line with the report, whereas Ki Bowling had head and trunk accidents. Barbara Gamble, a passenger in Kimberly Bowling’s car, was admitted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., in steady situation with leg and head accidents.
Kay Co., Oklahoma authorities warn of scam
NEWKIRK, Okla. (KSNW) — Kay County, Oklahoma authorities are warning of a scam involving the fire department. Several residents have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be raising money for the Kay County Fire Department. The calls are coming from a 667 area code. The calls are false. The county says no one […]
kaynewscow.com
Abducted Wichita child located in Kay County
WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas officials report that a 6-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday night in Wichita was located near Tonkawa about 90 minutes after the abduction and a male suspect taken into custody. Wichita police report that officers responded at 6:50 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioners Vote Against Another Audit on Sheriff's Department and Jail.
The Osage County Commissioners met Monday in their regularly scheduled weekly meeting and discussed having the state auditor’s office do an audit of the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Department and jail. District One commissioner Randall Jones talks about why he decided to put the item on the agenda. District...
Logan Co. Sheriff: No special treatment given to Governor’s son during incident involving guns, alcohol
On Halloween night, Governor Kevin Stitt’s son was found in possession of alcohol and four guns. Devon Devereaux, the Logan County Sheriff, said his office did not give any favors because the situation involved the Governor’s son.
KWCH.com
Winfield community mourns death of beloved husband, father and professor
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield community is mourning the death of a man said to have brought life to the stage and who is credited for showing how to make the most out of life. Roger Moon, a retired professor at Southwestern College, died earlier this week from brain...
Ponca City News
Grand Mental Health combats mental health crisis
Body One of the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been its effect upon mental health. While the initial crisis due to the pandemic has largely passed, the scars of anxiety, stress and untreated mental illness remains. Oklahoma has rated on the lower end of mental health services, and...
blackchronicle.com
Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the 6-year-old girl that was kidnapped Sunday night time has been found safe in the world of Tonkawa, Okla., earlier than 8:30 p.m. and that the suspect is in custody. According to the WPD, round 6:50 p.m., they obtained...
1600kush.com
Asian men accused of marijuana trafficking near Cushing due in court
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Two Asian men have been ordered to appear in court on Dec. 5 on charges of trafficking about 105 pounds of marijuana northeast of Cushing as a result of their arrests in an SUV on Norfolk Road at Deep Rock Road by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Billy Overbey.
Ponca City News
Wildcats’ season over Muskogee wins 18-0
MUSKOGEE -- The Muskogee Roughers ended what has been a break-out year for the Ponca City Wildcats winning a Class 6AII quarterfinal playoff game 18-0 Friday. The Roughers are a vastly improved team over the one that Ponca City defeated on the last game of the 2021 season. That 2021 team finished 2-8 on the season and struggled mightily on defense in most of their games. Friday, the Muskogee…
