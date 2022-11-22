Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Idaho Eyewitness: Murdered Students 'Ditched' Guy at Food Truck That Night
Two of the Idaho Universities students stabbed to death may have "ditched" a man the night before, according to an eyewitness.
Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
FOX 28 Spokane
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
Police in Oklahoma say the suspect in the killings of four people at a marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in a post on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. It adds that the arrest came “after a car tag reader flagged vehicle he was driving,” and says he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Police say Chen will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
Idaho murders: Detectives, FBI return to crime scene where 4 university students were massacred in their sleep
Police and FBI agents returned Friday to the Moscow home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their sleep earlier this month.
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge backs full $49M jury award against Alex Jones in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge says she won’t lower a nearly $50 million punishment against Alex Jones that a jury handed down earlier this year over the Infowars host spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The decision Tuesday by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble is another defeat for Jones. Since the August trial in Texas, other judgments against Jones in Connecticut have stacked up to a staggering $1.44 billion. Experts say that sets up what is likely a long fight ahead for Sandy Hook families to try to collect that money. Jones could appeal and has already said he has little money to pay the damages.
