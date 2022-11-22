Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating RinkTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
OVI suspect hits construction arrow trailer: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI crash: Lorain Road. Officers at 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 12 responded to Lorain Road near the Dover Center Road intersection regarding a one-vehicle crash. A witness at the scene flagged down officers and said he had witnessed a gray Chevrolet Equinox headed westbound on...
Driver revived from overdose after hitting express lane wall: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Dispatched to a single-car crash in the northbound freeway express lanes at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 25, first responders found the driver, a Mayfield Heights woman, 26, unconscious in her Kia and revived her with Narcan, a brand-name form of naloxone used as an antidote for opioid overdoses. After being brought...
Police investigate break-ins: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Edgewater Drive. An apartment building manager called the Lakewood Police Department at 1:02 p.m. on Nov. 16 to report that a male broke into the building twice the previous night. The manager had a video of the suspect. The suspect drove an older maroon or brown Chevrolet conversion van, according to a police event report.
Motorist hallucinates car chase: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A man approached an officer in the back lot of the police station Nov. 16. The man said he was involved in an incident in which people were trying to rob him, pursue him in cars and shot at him. His car, which was parked next to the station’s rear entrance, had a damaged front bumper. There was no evidence of violence directed at the car. The officer learned the man was on probation for a drug related incident. The man said he was on Cleveland’s West 150 Street when another man approached him. He let the man into his car. They shared a cigarette. He took two hits from the cigarette and realized it contained K2/Spice, a synthetic cannabinoid that causes hallucinations, paranoia, delusions and altered perceptions. The other man then tried to rob him, but he escaped by driving over a cement parking bumper, which caused the damage to his front bumper. He then fled the area. He said the man and a few others pursued him in cars and shot at him as he was driving away. He said the chase went through Cleveland, Brook Park, Berea and Middleburg Heights, where he then went to police. He was unable to contact police during this almost hour chase because he did not have a phone. The officer noted he did not see any damage from gunshots. The officer checked the area’s license plate camera system and noted a different driving pattern. There were no cities that were alerted to such a chase. The officer believed, due to the man’s paranoid behavior and consuming the cannabis, the chase was likely imagined as a side affect of the substance. He did not perform field sobriety tests well. He was arrested for driving under the influence and operating with a temporary license. He refused to provide a statement and to perform more tests. A scouring pad used in drug usage was found inside the car.
New license plate reader cameras help to catch criminals in Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Criminals will have a tougher time avoiding capture if they drive through Middleburg Heights. Police Chief Ed Tomba provided an update to the city’s Safety Committee on Nov. 22 about how well Middleburg’s 17 Flock Safety automatic license plate reading cameras are working. The equipment has been in operation for the past few months, with an additional portable camera slated to be in service in early 2023.
Suspected drunk driver hits fire hydrant, utility pole: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Crocker Road. A worker in a building at Crocker and Detroit roads at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 heard a loud crash on the street and saw a white truck sparking as it fled the scene. Officers discovered the vehicle did not make it far....
Driver plays it safe when texting: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
An officer checked on a car at 2 a.m. Nov. 19 that was stopped in the area. He found the situation was fine. The driver pulled over to send a text. She then went on her way. An officer stopped a car that was traveling all over the roadway at 1:44 a.m. Nov. 17 near John Road. The driver was arrested and transported to Strongsville jail.
Thefts from unlocked, parked vehicles continue to plague residents: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Theft, Falls Road:. After seeing someone going through a neighbor’s car 10:10 p.m. Nov. 11, the witness called police. The victim later reported a Bluetooth speaker missing from the vehicle. Disturbance, West Street:. Police were called to the scene of two men having a heated...
Intoxicated man crashes car into another vehicle; couple arrested for shoplifting at Giant Eagle: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence, motor vehicle crash: Holland Road. An intoxicated Brook Park man, 33, was arrested at about noon Nov. 14 after he caused a vehicle crash outside the former Brook Park Elementary School, 17001 Holland. The man’s car rear-ended a car...
If a tree falls on a car, will you hear it drive away? -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Man says that, as he walked, someone in a car pulled up, asked a question, pointed gun at him: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Chagrin Boulevard. At 8:05 p.m. Nov. 21, a Shaker Heights man, 39, reported that, on the day before as he walked in the area of Chagrin Boulevard and Ingleside Road, an unknown male suspect in a black Infiniti asked him a question he did not understand then pointed a gun at him.
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot down business owner in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An East Cleveland woman, 36, was arrested, then released, at about 1 p.m. Nov. 15 after she threatened to kill the owner of Direct Detail on West 137th Street. The woman had taken her car to Direct Detail for repairs and was unhappy with the...
cleveland19.com
4 suspects crash 2 stolen cars into each other in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for grand theft motor vehicle, theft, and a hit-skip, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the four were in two stolen cars from 2:03 p.m. to 2:11 p.m. on Nov. 19. The cars struck each...
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Man, shot by police as a teenager, accused for the second time of federal gun charge
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malcolm Hoyle can’t escape the violence of a gun. He was shot in the face by a Cleveland police officer after a car chase when he was 16. He served eight years for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. A year out of prison for that crime, he faces a second gun charge. This time, he could serve a decade behind bars if he is convicted.
Two males with a gun fail in two attempts to rob women: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted aggravated robbery: Hampshire Road. At 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20, a woman reported that as she was in her car in a lot at her boyfriend’s residence, she may have been a potential robbery victim. The woman said she was standing outside of her Mercedes Benz putting items into the car’s passenger side when an older white sedan pulled up next to her. In the white car were two young males. The woman immediately walked around her car and got into the driver’s seat. As she did, the males got out of their car. The woman saw that one of the males was holding a gun.
whbc.com
Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
cleveland19.com
26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
Coroner: Cleveland woman found in Wilkinsburg backyard was shot to death
A 23-year-old woman originally reported missing from Cleveland was found shot to death in a Wilkinsburg backyard on Thanksgiving, according to the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner. The body of Adrianna Kiri Taylor was discovered shortly after 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, in a backyard on the 800 block...
Driver who breached fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stole car from woman looking for lost pet in Fairview Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0