ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadview Heights, OH

Scammers dupe residents using bank fraud and AT&T services: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Two males with a gun fail in two attempts to rob women: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted aggravated robbery: Hampshire Road. At 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20, a woman reported that as she was in her car in a lot at her boyfriend’s residence, she may have been a potential robbery victim. The woman said she was standing outside of her Mercedes Benz putting items into the car’s passenger side when an older white sedan pulled up next to her. In the white car were two young males. The woman immediately walked around her car and got into the driver’s seat. As she did, the males got out of their car. The woman saw that one of the males was holding a gun.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland.com

Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

More drivers passing school buses: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Nov. 17 at 8:49 a.m. a Bay Village City Schools bus driver reported that someone had passed her stopped school bus the previous morning. The bus driver said she was stopped in the area of Sutcliff Drive picking up children with her flashers activated and stop sign out when the car passed. After reviewing the video, and a brief investigation, the driver was identified. The 53-year-old Bay Village resident was cited.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman banned from Berea pet store after expressing desire to shoot employees

BEREA, Ohio – A manager at Pet Supplies Plus, 449 West Bagley Road, called police at about 1 p.m. Nov. 17 and said she wanted a customer banned from the store. The customer, a 64-year-old Berea woman, entered Pet Supplies Plus the day before and complained about cat medication she had purchased previously at the store. She bought additional medication for fleas and ticks, saying that if the medication didn’t work, she would kill herself. Then she said she would rather shoot the manager and her employees.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy