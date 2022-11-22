Scammers dupe residents using bank fraud and AT&T services: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Resident reports two cars stolen, keys left inside: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Nov. 14 at 9:55 p.m. a resident reported being the victim of a scam. He said that a friend messaged him on Facebook asking for money, which he sent. He later learned the friend had been hacked and had not requested any money. The man began receiving messages from an unfamiliar email address asking for more money. Officers are investigating.
As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
Two males with a gun fail in two attempts to rob women: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted aggravated robbery: Hampshire Road. At 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20, a woman reported that as she was in her car in a lot at her boyfriend’s residence, she may have been a potential robbery victim. The woman said she was standing outside of her Mercedes Benz putting items into the car’s passenger side when an older white sedan pulled up next to her. In the white car were two young males. The woman immediately walked around her car and got into the driver’s seat. As she did, the males got out of their car. The woman saw that one of the males was holding a gun.
Driver who breached fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stole car from woman looking for lost pet in Fairview Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
cleveland.com
Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
cleveland19.com
26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
More drivers passing school buses: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Nov. 17 at 8:49 a.m. a Bay Village City Schools bus driver reported that someone had passed her stopped school bus the previous morning. The bus driver said she was stopped in the area of Sutcliff Drive picking up children with her flashers activated and stop sign out when the car passed. After reviewing the video, and a brief investigation, the driver was identified. The 53-year-old Bay Village resident was cited.
Man says identify fraud cost him big on credit rating: South Euclid Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Woman’s phone missing after being left in unlocked vehicle: Mayfield Police Blotter
A woman reported Nov. 18 that her cell phone was either lost or stolen from her unlocked vehicle while the vehicle was parked outside of The Village Butcher. She said she had left it on the passenger seat while she was shopping. She did not realize it was missing until she arrived home, so she returned to the business, but was unable to locate the phone.
Restaurant employee threatened by female customer: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Customer trouble: Mayfield Road. At 11:15 p.m. Nov. 14, an employee of Applebee’s restaurant, 5658 Mayfield Road, reported being threatened by a female customer. The customer and a woman with her left the restaurant in a red SUV. Police told the manager to call back if...
cleveland19.com
Surveillance captures driver who did not stop after hitting pedestrian in Lyndhurst
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Lyndhurst are hoping the public can help identify the driver who hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk on a busy roadway. Incident investigators said the pedestrian-involved crash occurred on Nov. 5 at around 7 p.m. on Mayfield Road near Irene Road. According to Lyndhurst...
Two vehicles taken at gunpoint on separate days: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported at 1:15 a.m. Nov. 19 that her vehicle had been taken at gunpoint by four unknown male suspects. Her iPhone and Apple Watch were also taken during the incident, which is under investigation. Felonious assault: Chestnut Lane. A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint around 7:10 p.m. Nov....
Wanted man tries to hide in Lyft driver’s car: Solon Police Blotter
At 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15, police investigated a two-car crash and learned that a passenger in one of the cars -- an Akron man, 21 -- was wanted on a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office warrant. Before the officer could confirm the warrant, the man ran from the car in...
Man harassed after posting explicit photos of himself on dating app: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A man said Nov. 17 that he had posted explicit photos of himself on a dating app and was now receiving threats from an unknown person that they would post the photos online. An officer gave the man advice and the matter was documented. General assistance: Highland Road. A nurse...
cleveland.com
Mom warned about being ‘cool’ and allowing underage drinking: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Oct. 28, police were dispatched to Glenella Drive regarding a noise disturbance. An arriving officer heard loud music playing from the home, which had more than a dozen juveniles inside. Once the teens saw the police, they took off out the back door and into the back yard. When...
Woman banned from Berea pet store after expressing desire to shoot employees
BEREA, Ohio – A manager at Pet Supplies Plus, 449 West Bagley Road, called police at about 1 p.m. Nov. 17 and said she wanted a customer banned from the store. The customer, a 64-year-old Berea woman, entered Pet Supplies Plus the day before and complained about cat medication she had purchased previously at the store. She bought additional medication for fleas and ticks, saying that if the medication didn’t work, she would kill herself. Then she said she would rather shoot the manager and her employees.
Warrensville Heights police looking for woman missing since August
Warrensville Heights police are looking for a missing woman who hasn't been seen since August. According to investigators, 50-year-old Angela Dixon was last seen on her birthday, August 21.
cleveland.com
Drunk hotel guest repeatedly causes a disturbance: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Nov. 2, an employee at the Extended Stay Hotel called police about a man making a disturbance. An arriving officer talked to the drunk Cleveland man, who said he would behave.
Woman calls police about chicken bones in her yard; three college students cited for loud music: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Suspicion: Race Street. A Race resident contacted police at about 11 a.m. Nov. 16 regarding chicken bones that had been scattered on her and her neighbor’s properties several times over the previous six to seven months. The resident was concerned that her dogs and other...
Police net gun, drugs and cash during search warrants in Warren
The search warrants were executed on Monday by the Trumbull Action Group (TAG) Drug Task Force and Warren police.
