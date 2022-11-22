ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

wrbl.com

Thanksgiving forecast: more clouds and dry; rain overnight

Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Happy Thanksgiving! We have more clouds in the forecast as we sit ahead of a cold front, temperatures will reach the middle to a few upper 60s this afternoon/early evening. Rain moves in overnight as a cold front begins to progress across the area, rain will arrive...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Three opportunities for rainfall and it starts this Black Friday

Columbus, GA (WRBL)-The forecast will remain mild with more of an active pattern. This mild air and rainfall in the forecast are from a southern U.S. pattern, without all the cooler weather. There will be no frost for the upcoming days including our first week of December. We are tracking...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Dry start to week before showers arrive late Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weak high pressure built in across the southeast for the short term as our weather pattern trends wetter by the end of the week. Temperatures quickly rebound and return close to average for Tuesday and close to 70 by midweek and for Thanksgiving Day.  A closed cut off low will move […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Warming trend begins; few showers by Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The warming trend begins today as temperatures finally near 60 degrees, we will have sunshine with a few passing high clouds during the afternoon. A quick hitting system located in the gulf will usher in more clouds and a chance for a few passing showers/sprinkles on Tuesday. It will not be a lot but if you do have any outside activities or errands you may notice them.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Temperatures Return to the 60s for Turkey Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is seeing a break from the very chilly 20s this morning as most of us are waking up to the upper 30s to low 40s, but don’t expect this “warmer” morning to mean warmer temperatures this evening. Today, the Valley is only going to warm into the low 50s with cloudy conditions. Looking ahead into Turkey week, we will speed a sprinkle of rain on Tuesday but the highest coverage of rain coming in on Thanksgiving day. The rain on Thanksgiving is not expected to be a washout though, with the coverage only around 20% and expected to be late Thursday night. There is good news that does come from the incoming showers next week for the folks who don’t enjoy the chilly conditions as temperatures next week will be back in the 60s and the morning lows in the 40s. We’ll keep you posted on the timing of the showers expected during the coming holidays.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving day 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is sneaking up as Nov. 24 draws closer. If you’re looking for a bite outside of your standard Thanksgiving meal, the Columbus area has you covered. From chains to local restaurants, here’s a look at some of the spots open this upcoming holiday. Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant 104 8th St, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular to be much smaller this year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Every year, spectators gather at 5784 Ironstone Drive in Columbus to enjoy The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular. The Christmas light display will be back this year, but it will be much smaller than it was previous years. “I did reduce it tremendously,” said Jerry Ludy, who is in charge of the light show. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Ways to give back during Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -‘Tis the season for giving, and packing boxes of food for those in need. “We still need help, getting in food donations, going through sorting the product and getting it right back out to the community,” says Shelby Williams, Volunteer Coordinator at Feeding the Valley, INC. This group of volunteers is from united way working to feed the valley one box at a time. Volunteer coordinator Shelby Williams says all they only need a few people working in several shifts who will donate time to help their small staff.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

‘All Hands on Deck’ hosts 4th cleanup meeting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the Fountain City continue coming together to ensure our neighborhoods and city are clean. This is all thanks to a community effort led by Deputy Manager Lisa Goodwin. An ‘All Hands on Deck’ meeting was held, the fourth meeting since its start in July....
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Brookstone and Pacelli to meet in GIAA football semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When Brookstone and Pacelli play on Friday, the famed Broocelli Jug will not be up for grabs. Instead, the schools will compete for a spot in the GIAA semifinals. The Vikings beat the Cougars, 29-21, on Oct. 7 at Mack Strong Stadium. Sports Leader 9 spoke...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 22-year-old Mystakel Prince was last seen on the 3100 block of 11th Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22. They are worried about his welfare because of Prince’s statements about...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Valley Rescue Mission giving out hundreds of meals for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Every year, Valley Rescue Mission provides Thanksgiving meals to people in need. On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, volunteers gathered at the Valley Rescue Mission Women’s Recovery Center to prepare meals to be delivered to people’s homes. Jarvis Hamilton has been partnering with Valley Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving and Christmas food delivery programs […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Being a leader: One-on-one with Auburn’s Carnell Williams

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn football’s interim head coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams sits down with WBRC’s Jake Stansell to talk all things leading the Tigers, aspirations as a head coach and the impact he wants to leave behind with his players. Get news alerts in the...
AUBURN, AL

