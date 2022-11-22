Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrbl.com
Thanksgiving forecast: more clouds and dry; rain overnight
Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Happy Thanksgiving! We have more clouds in the forecast as we sit ahead of a cold front, temperatures will reach the middle to a few upper 60s this afternoon/early evening. Rain moves in overnight as a cold front begins to progress across the area, rain will arrive...
wrbl.com
Three opportunities for rainfall and it starts this Black Friday
Columbus, GA (WRBL)-The forecast will remain mild with more of an active pattern. This mild air and rainfall in the forecast are from a southern U.S. pattern, without all the cooler weather. There will be no frost for the upcoming days including our first week of December. We are tracking...
Dry start to week before showers arrive late Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weak high pressure built in across the southeast for the short term as our weather pattern trends wetter by the end of the week. Temperatures quickly rebound and return close to average for Tuesday and close to 70 by midweek and for Thanksgiving Day. A closed cut off low will move […]
wrbl.com
Warming trend begins; few showers by Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The warming trend begins today as temperatures finally near 60 degrees, we will have sunshine with a few passing high clouds during the afternoon. A quick hitting system located in the gulf will usher in more clouds and a chance for a few passing showers/sprinkles on Tuesday. It will not be a lot but if you do have any outside activities or errands you may notice them.
WTVM
Temperatures Return to the 60s for Turkey Week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is seeing a break from the very chilly 20s this morning as most of us are waking up to the upper 30s to low 40s, but don’t expect this “warmer” morning to mean warmer temperatures this evening. Today, the Valley is only going to warm into the low 50s with cloudy conditions. Looking ahead into Turkey week, we will speed a sprinkle of rain on Tuesday but the highest coverage of rain coming in on Thanksgiving day. The rain on Thanksgiving is not expected to be a washout though, with the coverage only around 20% and expected to be late Thursday night. There is good news that does come from the incoming showers next week for the folks who don’t enjoy the chilly conditions as temperatures next week will be back in the 60s and the morning lows in the 40s. We’ll keep you posted on the timing of the showers expected during the coming holidays.
Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving day 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is sneaking up as Nov. 24 draws closer. If you’re looking for a bite outside of your standard Thanksgiving meal, the Columbus area has you covered. From chains to local restaurants, here’s a look at some of the spots open this upcoming holiday. Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant 104 8th St, […]
Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular to be much smaller this year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Every year, spectators gather at 5784 Ironstone Drive in Columbus to enjoy The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular. The Christmas light display will be back this year, but it will be much smaller than it was previous years. “I did reduce it tremendously,” said Jerry Ludy, who is in charge of the light show. […]
WTVM
Ways to give back during Thanksgiving holiday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -‘Tis the season for giving, and packing boxes of food for those in need. “We still need help, getting in food donations, going through sorting the product and getting it right back out to the community,” says Shelby Williams, Volunteer Coordinator at Feeding the Valley, INC. This group of volunteers is from united way working to feed the valley one box at a time. Volunteer coordinator Shelby Williams says all they only need a few people working in several shifts who will donate time to help their small staff.
Business steady on first day at new Columbus indoor adventure park, say owners
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A new Urban Air Adventure Park, a family entertainment space for all ages, held a soft opening Monday, Nov. 21. Inside the building, located at 1627 Bradley Park Dr. Suite 1, are trampolines, bumper cars, laser tag, an indoor zip line, obstacle courses and more. The location has four owners – Tommy and […]
GEORGIA: Bridge replacement to cause lane shift on Georgia 520 and U.S. 280
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY (WRBL) — The Bagley Creek Bridges Replacement Project will lead to a traffic shift at Georgia 520 and U.S. 280, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT). Starting on Nov. 30, traffic will shift to the right in east and westbound directions. The left lanes will be left closed for final paving. […]
WTVM
‘All Hands on Deck’ hosts 4th cleanup meeting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the Fountain City continue coming together to ensure our neighborhoods and city are clean. This is all thanks to a community effort led by Deputy Manager Lisa Goodwin. An ‘All Hands on Deck’ meeting was held, the fourth meeting since its start in July....
WTVM
Brookstone and Pacelli to meet in GIAA football semifinals
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When Brookstone and Pacelli play on Friday, the famed Broocelli Jug will not be up for grabs. Instead, the schools will compete for a spot in the GIAA semifinals. The Vikings beat the Cougars, 29-21, on Oct. 7 at Mack Strong Stadium. Sports Leader 9 spoke...
WTVM
Urban League of Greater Columbus hosting turkey, ham giveaway at civic center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus is hosting a giveaway on Wednesday, November 23. The event is set from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot - located at 400 4th Street. Urban League is giving away free turkey and ham while...
These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
Peachtree Mall holding canned food drive, will hold annual Christmas parade
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Peachtree Mall started collecting nonperishable, unexpired food on Monday, Nov. 14 and will continue doing so through Thursday, Dec. 1. This is its second year holding the food drive, according to Property Management Associate Stephanie Jarvis, who is in charge of the project. The food will be donated to Feeding the Valley […]
WTVM
Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 22-year-old Mystakel Prince was last seen on the 3100 block of 11th Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22. They are worried about his welfare because of Prince’s statements about...
Valley Rescue Mission giving out hundreds of meals for Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Every year, Valley Rescue Mission provides Thanksgiving meals to people in need. On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, volunteers gathered at the Valley Rescue Mission Women’s Recovery Center to prepare meals to be delivered to people’s homes. Jarvis Hamilton has been partnering with Valley Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving and Christmas food delivery programs […]
ColGay Pride to hold candlelight vigil for lives lost at Club Q shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — People across the nation were shaken by the recent shooting at Club Q, a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado in which five people died. Club Q was known for being a safe haven for the LGBTQ community. In response to the tragedy, ColGay Pride of Columbus, Georgia will be holding an outdoor ceremony […]
Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
WTVM
Being a leader: One-on-one with Auburn’s Carnell Williams
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn football’s interim head coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams sits down with WBRC’s Jake Stansell to talk all things leading the Tigers, aspirations as a head coach and the impact he wants to leave behind with his players. Get news alerts in the...
Comments / 0