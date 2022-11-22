Read full article on original website
Barriers placed in front of Hingham Apple Store days after fatal crash
In the days after an SUV sped through an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday, killing one and injuring 20, barriers can now be seen between the storefront and the parking lot. WCVB showed footage of several ARX perimeters around the boarded-up, now-closed Apple Store. Like many shops, the Apple...
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
Hingham Apple Store crash: Photos show scene of devastation
An SUV plowed through the glass front window of an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday morning, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen more before colliding with the store’s back wall, authorities said. Kevin Bradley, a 65-year-old New Jersey man, was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Hingham Apple store crash: Bradley Rein had prior drunk driving citation expunged
The 53-year-old Natick man charged in connection with the Hingham Apple store crash on Monday morning that killed one person and injured 20, had previously been issued a citation for drunk driving in the state of Vermont, prosecutors stated in Hingham District Court during an arraignment Tuesday morning. The incident,...
Hingham Apple store crash: GoFundMe raises money for Kevin Bradley’s family
A GoFundMe is raising money for the family of the man killed after an SUV hit an Apple store in Hingham, also leaving at least 20 others injured. Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated. The GoFundMe is raising money for his family.
Dozens of Worcester families evacuated on Thanksgiving after high rise fire
A fire blazed through a Worcester high rise on Laurel Street Thursday morning, forcing dozens of families to evacuate. Firefighters responded to a fire that started in an electrical room on the second floor at around 4 a.m., Boston 25 News reported. Photos shared on social media show firefighters entering 16 Laurel St., where the Plumley Village apartments are located.
Randy Adonoo identified as Worcester man killed in Bolton rollover crash
Authorities have identified Randy Adonoo as the 31-year-old Worcester man killed in a rollover crash on I-495 in Bolton Monday. Massachusetts State Police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at 10:35 a.m. Monday. An initial investigation into the crash revealed the 30-year-old Chicopee woman was driving...
Worcester man killed in 2-car rollover crash in Bolton
A 31-year old Worcester man is dead after a woman lost control of her car on I-495 in Bolton, struck his and caused both to swerve into the median and rollover, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at...
Hazmat team responds to medical emergency scene after fentanyl found
A hazmat team responded to a medical emergency scene after there was an “unknown substance,” the Malden Police Department said in a statement. The Malden Police Department, fire department and ambulances services responded to the area of Quarry Lane in Malden for a medical emergency. The police department said officers found an “unknown white substance” in an apartment after arriving.
Detached house sells in Truro for $1.5 million
Bloom Bellomo Ft acquired the property at 5 Windigo Lane, Truro, from William S Hildreth and Ryan C Cooke on Nov. 4, 2022. The $1,465,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $628. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19
A house in Brewster that sold for $135,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
Hundreds of Worcester residents need temporary housing after apartment fire
Worcester city officials said Thursday they are working to help find temporary lodging for hundreds of Plumley Village residents displaced by an early morning fire in the apartment building. The city’s Division of Emergency Management and City Manager Eric Batista’s office are “working closely with Plumley Village management to find...
Flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to ‘smoky odor’
A flight to Boston had to make an emergency landing before getting to the city the day before Thanksgiving. Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, was scheduled to go from Rochester to Boston Wednesday. But had to land in Rochester International Airport in New York again due to the emergency. The flight left the airport 6:29 a.m. According to FlightAware, it landed at the same airport at 6:49 a.m.
Single-family home sells for $1.8 million in East Falmouth
Kenneth Bello and Carol Bello bought the property at 362 Acapesket Road, East Falmouth, from Pamela J Parker on Nov. 4, 2022. The $1,750,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,170. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage sits on a 26,001 square-foot lot.
Trial delayed for woman indicted in crash that killed Needham teens
A medical emergency that hospitalized Dania Antoine-Guiteau, a woman who is facing charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls, delayed closing arguments in her trial to Nov. 28. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 52, of Wellesley, was indicted for manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide...
Condominium sells for $1.4 million in Provincetown
David Chardack bought the property at 42 Franklin Street, Provincetown, from Nicholas J Sterlington on Nov. 4, 2022, for $1,375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $1,826. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom sits on a 5,472-square-foot lot. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:
2 people displaced following 3-alarm house fire in East Bridgewater
The East Bridgewater Fire Department knocked down a three-alarm fire that left two people without a home Monday afternoon. Heavy smoke was visible when fire officials responded to a 5:08 p.m. 911 call about a single-family home on fire at 632 West Union St., an official statement read. Second and third alarms were issued in short succession.
Four-bedroom home sells for $1.7 million in Westborough
Dipen Patel and Anita Patel bought the property at 16 Quick Farm Road, Westborough, from Dong Pan and Junhua Liu on Nov. 1, 2022. The $1,700,000 purchase price works out to $388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.3-acre lot. These...
Body of missing Mass. hiker found in White Mountains on her birthday
The body of a 19-year-old Westford, Massachusetts, woman, who was reported missing since departing on a hike up a New Hampshire White Mountains trail Sunday, was discovered deceased on the mountain range late Wednesday morning — what was supposed to be her 20th birthday. New Hampshire Fish and Game...
Closing arguments set for woman indicted in crash that killed Needham teens
Over four years after two Massachusetts residents were charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide and other charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls, a woman charged in the crash is set to appear in Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday morning for closing arguments in the case.
