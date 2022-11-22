Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Westfield, Special Olympics community mourning loss of Robert Tesini
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of Westfield continues to mourn the loss of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after he was found dead on Monday. It’s drawing major attention as he had ties to the Special Olympics community and was very well known to many in the city. “You always...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield High School holds Athletic Hall of Fame Gala
The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the MassMutual Center. Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. Updated: 13 hours ago. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were...
westernmassnews.com
Gun pulled during fight at Chicopee Comp game, man arrested
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One man was arrested for an altercation during a football game at Chicopee Comp Thursday morning. According to Chicopee Police spokesperson Travis Odiorne, two unnamed adult males were involved. One of the men pulled a firearm. No shots were fired; however, he struck the other man with the weapon.
westernmassnews.com
Surprise Squad honors West Springfield teacher who’s making lasting impact
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone has that one special teacher that comes to mind for going above and beyond in the classroom. It’s an educator that makes a lasting impression, even years later and this month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the chance to meet a fifth grade teacher who fills that role for so many students at the Mittineague Elementary School in West Springfield.
MassLive.com
GoFundMe for Westfield man Robert Tesini remembers him as ‘a kind soul’
A GoFundMe was created for Robert Tesini, a well-known Westfield man who was last seen alive on Friday afternoon and was found dead in the Westfield River by police on Monday. The GoFundMe is in effort to raise money for Tesini’s family to offset funeral and memorial costs, its creator Diane Pirro said on the GoFundMe page. Pirro stated she knew Robert Tesini through “our Special Olympics family.”
What are you thankful for? Westfield, Southwick leaders share their gratitude
As we all take this time to step away from the insanity that is life and spend time with our friends, family and the people we love, the staff of The Westfield News continues to ask the tough questions of our local public officials. In keeping with that practice, we asked leaders from Westfield and Southwick the toughest question of the day: What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?
valleypressextra.com
Simsbury family honors son’s legacy by working to stop stigma
Connor Johnson was a fighter and battler his entire life. Described by his parents as a sensitive kid in touch with the feelings of others, the family now hopes his story will help others. “For kids like that there are pros and cons because you feel everything more intensely,” said...
Hartford man arrested for allegedly leaving his premature baby on hood of car in Mansfield in March
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces charges for allegedly leaving his premature baby boy on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield in March 2022. Connecticut State Police arrested Jorge Grados, 41, on Monday and charged him with intentional cruelty to a person and risk of injury to a child. In March […]
Religion Notes: Nov. 24, 2022
Springfield - St. Gregory Armenian Church, 135 Goodwin St., in the Indian Orchard section, offers a thrift shop on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gently used clothing and accessories, household items, books, children’s items, collectors’ items and more will be for sale. For more information, call the church office at 413-543-4763.
Friends in shock after death of Westfield man who went missing over weekend
WESTFIELD — The community is mourning the death of 32-year-old Robert Tesini after his disappearance late last week, as information remains sparse into the circumstances of his death. Tesini, a Westfield resident, was reported missing on Friday and the subject of a search by police and civilian volunteers throughout...
MassLive.com
Mass. State Lottery: 2 ‘Lucky for Life’ players win $25K a year for life
Two Bay Staters will never miss their holiday bonuses again after they each won $25,000 a year for life from the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday. Both of the winners were playing the “Lucky for Life” lottery game. The player must select five numbers ranging from one through 48, and one Lucky Ball number ranging one through eight. The individuals who won $25,000 a year for life matched all five of their first numbers, but did not match the Lucky Ball.
amherstbulletin.com
Paul Kaplan: Amherst teens did ‘the right thing’
While mandatory instruction in how to change a flat tire would be a good idea and would increase public safely in certain situations, that is something to take up with elected leaders. I think the young people in the July 5 flat tire incident incident in Amherst did exactly the right thing to call for assistance. I believe, based on all reports, they were treated very poorly, and their feelings of victimization are totally valid. The important point here is that the Amherst police have to do better.
Man drives from Florida to Conn., found driving wrong-way in Torrington
State police are warning drivers to rest while going on long drives this holiday season after a man was found driving the wrong way in Torrington during a road trip from Florida.
MassLive.com
