Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, has been making dramatic changes since he bought the company for $44 billion on Oct. 27. Twitter's saga with Musk, who also runs automaker Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, was chaotic even before he took control. He signed a deal in April to acquire the company but then tried to back out of it, leading Twitter to sue him. After months of pretrial skirmishes, Musk closed the acquisition just before a court-ordered deadline.

1 DAY AGO