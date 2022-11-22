Read full article on original website
Related
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
msn.com
Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator
If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
Fox Business
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
People
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
Fox News
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
News Tender
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Business Insider
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
AOL Corp
How Elon Musk threatens Donald Trump’s new startup
Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, says he’s a free-speech absolutist willing to tolerate controversial content on the social-media platform. To prove it, Musk has unbanned former President Donald Trump, whose account Twitter blocked following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Whether intentionally or not, Musk is threatening...
Business Insider
Elon Musk runs 3 companies — and his executive juggling act is the perfect example of how the modern CEO job is broken
That may seem like a simple question: He works. Musk is the CEO of three companies: SpaceX, Tesla, and, of course, Twitter. He also is involved in numerous other projects including The Boring Company and Neuralink, both of which he founded, and until June he served on the board of directors for the media company Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship. To balance all of these tasks, Musk claims that he is working 120 hours a week and that his grueling routine is: "Go to sleep, I wake up, work, go to sleep, work, do that seven days a week." But all of this prompts the question: What does he actually do all day?
Fox News
Elon Musk triggers liberals with ultimatum to Twitter staff: 'Taking away their swingset and sandbox'
Jimmy Failla and Tomi Lahren sounded off after an email Elon Musk sparked anger with an email to Twitter employees to step up their work ethic.
GAMINGbible
Elon Musk is ready to rage quit Twitter
The last few weeks on Twitter have been quite something, and we all know why. Right at the end of October, after months of will-he-won’t-he discussion, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially bought the social media platform, and chaos promptly ensued. It was announced that many Twitter employees...
The Independent
Former Twitter executive tells people not to work at or advertise on site after Elon Musk takeover
Nobody should work at or advertise on Twitter after Elon Musk’s purchase of the company, according to a former executive. The “toxic takeover” means that people and brands should stay away from the site, according to Katie Jacobs Stanton, its former vice president for global media. Ms...
Futurism
Sad Elon Musk Says He's Overwhelmed In Strange Interview After the Power Went Out
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was already stretched pretty thin before he bought Twitter. Back in 2018, Musk famously slept on the couch at Tesla's factory in Fremont, a purported attempt to turn the company around during a time of crisis. And Twitter, as expected, is turning into a...
Android Headlines
Elon Musk ends firing spree at Twitter, starts hiring
Elon Musk is hiring for Twitter. No, it isn’t a typo. The firing spree has ended. Since taking over Twitter about a month ago, Musk has laid off almost two-thirds of the company’s workforce. He started with nearly 7,500 employees and is now left with about 2,700. He is now hiring again. According to The Verge, Musk is “actively recruiting” for roles in engineering and sales.
TechCrunch
Hacker George Hotz, long a frenemy of Elon Musk, signs on for 12 weeks at Twitter
While we posited that the newest wave of departures was part of Musk’s master plan to shrink down the company, many worry about the haphazard ways it has been downsized. Insider reported on Friday, for example, that Twitter’s payroll department was decimated last week when employees who were given a stark ultimatum by Musk opted to bounce.
AFP
Amid Twitter chaos, Musk reveals new vision for hate content
After turning Twitter upside down, Elon Musk on Tuesday tried to clarify his plans for content moderation, a key issue for the future of the influential platform after the departure of advertisers and top executives. To make his point, Musk then announced the reinstatement of three twitter accounts that had been banished for violating Twitter's content moderation policies.
Amarie M.
Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video
Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.
Rolling Stone
Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls
One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
Fortune
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
Business Insider
Meet the members of Elon Musk's inner circle said to be helping him fix Twitter
Hours after Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter he began firing its top executives. Within two weeks, Twitter had lost almost all of its senior leadership and about half its workforce. But behind the scenes, Musk has reportedly been cobbling together a small team to replace...
Comments / 0