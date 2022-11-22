ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
AOL Corp

How Elon Musk threatens Donald Trump’s new startup

Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, says he’s a free-speech absolutist willing to tolerate controversial content on the social-media platform. To prove it, Musk has unbanned former President Donald Trump, whose account Twitter blocked following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Whether intentionally or not, Musk is threatening...
Business Insider

Elon Musk runs 3 companies — and his executive juggling act is the perfect example of how the modern CEO job is broken

That may seem like a simple question: He works. Musk is the CEO of three companies: SpaceX, Tesla, and, of course, Twitter. He also is involved in numerous other projects including The Boring Company and Neuralink, both of which he founded, and until June he served on the board of directors for the media company Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship. To balance all of these tasks, Musk claims that he is working 120 hours a week and that his grueling routine is: "Go to sleep, I wake up, work, go to sleep, work, do that seven days a week." But all of this prompts the question: What does he actually do all day?
GAMINGbible

Elon Musk is ready to rage quit Twitter

The last few weeks on Twitter have been quite something, and we all know why. Right at the end of October, after months of will-he-won’t-he discussion, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially bought the social media platform, and chaos promptly ensued. It was announced that many Twitter employees...
Android Headlines

Elon Musk ends firing spree at Twitter, starts hiring

Elon Musk is hiring for Twitter. No, it isn’t a typo. The firing spree has ended. Since taking over Twitter about a month ago, Musk has laid off almost two-thirds of the company’s workforce. He started with nearly 7,500 employees and is now left with about 2,700. He is now hiring again. According to The Verge, Musk is “actively recruiting” for roles in engineering and sales.
TechCrunch

Hacker George Hotz, long a frenemy of Elon Musk, signs on for 12 weeks at Twitter

While we posited that the newest wave of departures was part of Musk’s master plan to shrink down the company, many worry about the haphazard ways it has been downsized. Insider reported on Friday, for example, that Twitter’s payroll department was decimated last week when employees who were given a stark ultimatum by Musk opted to bounce.
AFP

Amid Twitter chaos, Musk reveals new vision for hate content

After turning Twitter upside down, Elon Musk on Tuesday tried to clarify his plans for content moderation, a key issue for the future of the influential platform after the departure of advertisers and top executives. To make his point, Musk then announced the reinstatement of three twitter accounts that had been banished for violating Twitter's content moderation policies.
Amarie M.

Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video

Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.
Rolling Stone

Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls

One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
Business Insider

Meet the members of Elon Musk's inner circle said to be helping him fix Twitter

Hours after Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter he began firing its top executives. Within two weeks, Twitter had lost almost all of its senior leadership and about half its workforce. But behind the scenes, Musk has reportedly been cobbling together a small team to replace...

