Wyoming State

mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Game and Fish Jackson Office Welcomes Stewart as Wildlife Coordinator

The Jackson office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes Cheyenne Stewart as the new Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Jackson Region. Stewart had been serving in the same position in the Sheridan Region and is replacing Doug McWhirter who recently retired from the Department. Cheyenne will oversee all Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist activities for the Jackson Region.
JACKSON, WY
sweetwaternow.com

WATCH: Five Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
WYOMING STATE
99.9 KEKB

Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know

Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

What Wyomingites Argue About At Thanksgiving

Every year we tell ourselves that we won't fight with our relatives this Thanksgiving. We also promise ourselves that we will go to the gym, right after the new year, and we'll start eating right. So let's come right out and admit it, Thanksgiving is about eating food and airing...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
ksut.org

Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity

Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
CHEYENNE, WY
94.9 KYSS FM

Gun Shot Aids in Finding Montana Hunter in Horrific Blizzard

When everything goes white in the wind, and sights and sounds become distorted and confusing. That could be at least some of what happens to a person, disoriented when confronted by a fast-moving blizzard, the magnitude of which was greater than anticipated. Such was the situation one Montana hunter found himself in, and how brave and determined rescuers were able to locate and get him to safety.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 21, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Marcia Donnan in Saratoga, Wyoming. Marcia writes: “The Wyoming sunrises are amazing. I took this photo from the deck of our Saratoga home, looking at the golf course behind our home.”. To submit...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
CHEYENNE, WY
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

