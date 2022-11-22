Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Jackson Office Welcomes Stewart as Wildlife Coordinator
The Jackson office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes Cheyenne Stewart as the new Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Jackson Region. Stewart had been serving in the same position in the Sheridan Region and is replacing Doug McWhirter who recently retired from the Department. Cheyenne will oversee all Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist activities for the Jackson Region.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish proposing changes to back bear hunting rules for Laramie, Snowy, Sierra Madre Ranges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is proposing some changes to black bear hunting season rules for Hunt Area 7 in the Laramie Range, Hunt Area 8 in the Snowy Range and Hunt Area 9 in the Sierra Madre Range. Game and Fish will hold a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Who Created “How To Die In Yellowstone” Coloring Book Has New Books Out
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If you ran into Andy Robbins on the street in Ranchester, you wouldn’t know that the mild-mannered young man with a beard harbors an unusual talent. Robbins likes to draw people who might star on the popular Facebook page “Yellowstone...
sweetwaternow.com
WATCH: Five Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming
Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
mybighornbasin.com
Kills, Camps, and Mountain Landscapes; Records of the Last 11,000 Years of Bison in Northwestern Wyoming
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, Dr. Lawrence Todd will present a free Draper Museum Lunchtime Expedition Talk titled, “Kills, Camps, and Mountain Landscapes; Records of the Last 11,000 Years of Bison in Northwestern Wyoming,” from noon to 1 p.m. in the Coe Auditorium at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
cowboystatedaily.com
WYDOT’s Wyoming Signs Keep Getting Ripped Off But It’s Not As Bad As Shitterton
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s not like people are hooking up tow trucks in the middle of the night and ripping the giant Welcome to Wyoming signs out of the ground. But Wyoming road signs are being stolen. Even the giant ones on Interstates...
cowboystatedaily.com
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
county17.com
One Gillette resident among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. One of the...
Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know
Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
The Water Right: How a mining company is relieving drought conditions at Great Salt Lake
The Great Salt Lake is facing a water crisis. Its water level reached a historic new low this past July because of the reigning drought. The ecological impacts of a dried-up Salt Lake would be unimaginable, but before that can happen, one mining company has stepped up to make a difference by sending water to the lake.
Northwest Montana check stations reporting mixed results
FWP reports that so far this season, more than 7,300 hunters have appeared at game check stations in northwest Montana.
Wake Up Wyoming
What Wyomingites Argue About At Thanksgiving
Every year we tell ourselves that we won't fight with our relatives this Thanksgiving. We also promise ourselves that we will go to the gym, right after the new year, and we'll start eating right. So let's come right out and admit it, Thanksgiving is about eating food and airing...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
ksut.org
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
To save the drying Great Salt Lake, officials must preserve the largest river that feeds it
On a dam at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge in northern Utah, the roughly 500-mile Bear River meets the Great Salt Lake. Mosquitoes and wasps swarmed the hunters and fishermen preparing for a day on the water on a recent morning, making these thousands of acres of marshlands seem less than inviting.
Gun Shot Aids in Finding Montana Hunter in Horrific Blizzard
When everything goes white in the wind, and sights and sounds become distorted and confusing. That could be at least some of what happens to a person, disoriented when confronted by a fast-moving blizzard, the magnitude of which was greater than anticipated. Such was the situation one Montana hunter found himself in, and how brave and determined rescuers were able to locate and get him to safety.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 21, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Marcia Donnan in Saratoga, Wyoming. Marcia writes: “The Wyoming sunrises are amazing. I took this photo from the deck of our Saratoga home, looking at the golf course behind our home.”. To submit...
cowboystatedaily.com
Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
cowboystatedaily.com
By The Numbers: Wyoming Voters Showed Up For The Primary But Stayed Home For The General
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On the surface, it’s clear Wyoming’s voter turnout for the general election wasn’t much to write home about with the fewest voters seen at the polls for a general election in eight years. A closer look at the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
