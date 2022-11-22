Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Science Focus
The UK’s Goonhilly Earth Station has started tracking the path of NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon rocket
The collaboration is the first of several missions ushering in an exciting new era for UK space science. NASA’s Artemis 1 mission successfully got underway on 16 November, with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket sending the uncrewed Orion capsule on its journey to the Moon. The mission is the first of a series that will culminate with the space agency aiming to put humanity back on the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.
Gizmodo
SpaceX Preparing for First Launch of Its New Cargo Capsule
NASA is gearing up to launch a cargo mission to the International Space Station, delivering supplies and a new batch of experiments aboard a brand new SpaceX Dragon capsule. Update 4:00 p.m. ET: Due to unfavorable weather conditions, Tuesday’s launch has been scrubbed. The next launch attempt for the cargo mission is on Saturday, November 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET, with a backup opportunity on Sunday, November 27 at 1:58 p.m. ET.
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
CNET
Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch
Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
Huge Artemis 1 moon rocket blew the doors off NASA's launch tower elevators (video)
NASA is assessing the damage Artemis 1 left behind after the huge Space Launch System rocket lifted off on Nov. 16, but officials emphasize everything is manageable for future missions.
Space diversity: Europe's space agency gets 1st parastronaut
The European Space Agency has made history by selecting an amputee who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident to be among its newest batch of astronauts — one step toward its pioneering ambition to send someone with a physical disability into space
satnews.com
Arianespace’s first Vega C mission to complete Pléiades Neo constellation for Airbus Defence and Space
On Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 10:47 pm local time (01:47 am (UTC) on Friday, November 25), Arianespace’s first Vega C mission will lift off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, with the 30cm resolution satellites Pléiades Neo 5 and 6. This first commercial flight follows the success, July 13, of Vega C inaugural launch operated by the European Space Agency (ESA).
Mars may have been covered in a 300-meter-deep ocean in the solar system's early days
Meteorites that smashed into Mars during the earliest days of the inner Solar System may have carried an ocean's worth of water to the planet. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark analyzed the concentration of a rare chromium isotope, known as chromium-54, in samples from meteorites that came to Earth from Mars, a New Scientist report reveals.
NASA celebrates successful Artemis 1 launch by cutting ties
Artemis 1 has finally taken flight, and NASA officials took a bit of time to savor the success.
US military's X-37B space plane lands, ending record-breaking mystery mission
The space plane touched down at NASA's Kennedy Space Center today (Nov. 12) after 908 days in orbit — more than four months longer than any previous X-37B flight.
Rocket Lab fails to catch rocket with helicopter in latest attempt
The first time that Rocket Lab tried to catch a rocket with a helicopter, the results were almost successful. The company, which is striving to create a reusable rocket booster program, technically fumbled the first catch attempt. Now, its latest attempt to catch a falling rocket booster was met with failure once again, as telemetry data caused the catch to be aborted.
Phys.org
NASA's Europa Clipper gets its wheels for traveling in deep space
The enormous spacecraft that will head to Jupiter's moon Europa uses four large reaction wheels to help keep it oriented. Just as NASA's Mars rovers rely on robust wheels to roam the Red Planet and conduct science, some orbiters rely on wheels, too—in this case, reaction wheels—to stay pointed in the right direction. Engineers and technicians at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California recently installed four reaction wheels on Europa Clipper, which will rely on them during its journey at Jupiter's icy moon Europa.
European space agency considers plan for orbiting solar farms that beam energy into homes on Earth
The European Space Agency (ESA) is considering a proposal for a three-year study to assess whether solar farms in orbit could produce energy from the Sun and beam it down to Earth. ESA described in a statement earlier this month that as part of the Solaris project, giant orbiting satellites would harvest sunlight on a permanent basis and convert it into low-power density microwaves that can be safely beamed down to receiver stations on Earth.The satellites for such a project, ESA noted, are required to be several kilometres in size, and the ‘rectennas’ that would be collecting the energy...
Artemis 1 launch success makes NASA's SLS the most powerful rocket ever to fly
With Wednesday morning's (Nov. 16) Artemis 1 launch, NASA's Space Launch System became the most powerful rocket ever to fly a successful mission.
TechCrunch
Space startup Stells wants to put spacecraft-charging covers on the moon
Toronto-based Stells, founded by CEO Alex Kapralov and CTO Vital Ioussoupov in 2021, is developing a rover called Mobile Power Rover (MPR-1) that would be able to provide power to lunar spacecraft via wireless charging. The company has secured a launch date in November 2024 via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and an Intuitive Machines lander, with a tentative landing on the moon in January 2025.
Europe flags space ambitions with spending hike and new astronauts
PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - European nations agreed on Wednesday to boost spending on space by 17% to stay on the heels of United States and China in two days of intense bargaining overshadowed by rising energy prices.
