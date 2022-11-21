ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Fire damages home in southeast Wichita

By Wil Day
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A home was significantly damaged by a fire Monday afternoon in southeast Wichita.

Wichita firefighters responded around 3 p.m. to the 9500 block of E. Stafford Court near Pawnee and Webb.

When fire crews arrived, they found flames coming from the attached garage of the two-story home. There was also extensive fire inside the house with the exception of the basement.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6fJm_0jJn5SmM00
    The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqTme_0jJn5SmM00
    The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTSk8_0jJn5SmM00
    The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARKq2_0jJn5SmM00
    The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cqc0o_0jJn5SmM00
    The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjbqO_0jJn5SmM00
    The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jYXG_0jJn5SmM00
    The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBxGn_0jJn5SmM00
    The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PinbX_0jJn5SmM00
    The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOf8c_0jJn5SmM00
    The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bdr4H_0jJn5SmM00
    The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control. There was no furniture inside of the house, and it appears to be vacant, with no one inside when crews first arrived at the scene.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $350,000.

