Fire damages home in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A home was significantly damaged by a fire Monday afternoon in southeast Wichita.

Wichita firefighters responded around 3 p.m. to the 9500 block of E. Stafford Court near Pawnee and Webb.

When fire crews arrived, they found flames coming from the attached garage of the two-story home. There was also extensive fire inside the house with the exception of the basement.

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court on Nov. 21, 2022. (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control. There was no furniture inside of the house, and it appears to be vacant, with no one inside when crews first arrived at the scene.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $350,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.