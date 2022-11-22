ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time.
MySanAntonio

Aurora Mobile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.
Footwear News

Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3

Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
MySanAntonio

Baidu Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.37 per share. The web search company posted revenue...
MySanAntonio

Satellos Bioscience: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSCLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.
MySanAntonio

Banco Macro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $65.6 million. The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
MySanAntonio

Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $78.5 million. The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58...
Motley Fool

AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?

AbbVie's impressive drug portfolio helped to grow net revenue and earnings in the third quarter. The company's track record of a half-century of dividend growth shows no signs of slowing.
MySanAntonio

Partner Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH HA AYIN ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ Partner Communications Co. (PTNR) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin Israel, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. The mobile phone network operator posted revenue of $252...
Zacks.com

VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Soar

Global-e Onlne is dominating its niche in e-commerce. Revolve Group is demonstrating remarkable resilience under pressure.

