Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Why Dollar Tree Is Tumbling Today
The deep discount chain is running into a gale of inflationary headwinds.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
MySanAntonio
Aurora Mobile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
MySanAntonio
Baidu Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BEIJING (AP) _ Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.37 per share. The web search company posted revenue...
MySanAntonio
Satellos Bioscience: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSCLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.
Dollar Tree forecasts lower 2022 profit as price cuts hit margins
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) said on Thursday that its full-year profit would be at the lower end of its forecast, with the discount store retailer's margins under pressure from decades-high inflation.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
MySanAntonio
Banco Macro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $65.6 million. The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
MySanAntonio
Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $78.5 million. The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58...
Motley Fool
AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?
AbbVie’s impressive drug portfolio helped to grow net revenue and earnings in the third quarter. The company’s track record of a half-century of dividend growth shows no signs of slowing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
MySanAntonio
Partner Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ROSH HA AYIN ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ Partner Communications Co. (PTNR) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin Israel, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. The mobile phone network operator posted revenue of $252...
Zacks.com
VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Soar
Global-e Onlne is dominating its niche in e-commerce. Revolve Group is demonstrating remarkable resilience under pressure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0