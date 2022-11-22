Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jean Proudfoot Menzies
Jean Proudfoot Menzies of Waukesha, formerly of ChapelHall, Scotland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by “Sandy,” her devoted husband of 53 years; sister Margaret and Robert Barton; brother-in-law “Jimmy” Shanks; and others. She will be forever missed by her sister Myra and Robert Waite and their family; her sister Catherine Shanks and her family; Jean and Eric Dow, Susan and Bruce Kremin, Julia Augur, Ann and John Buras, Dee Cantrell and all her other friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Karen Christine Wolf
March 8, 1954 - Nov. 20, 2022. Karen Christine Wolf (nee Schaefer), age 68, passed away on Sunday, November 20,. 2022, at the Waterford in West Bend. She was born on March 8, 1954, to Roland and Isabella Schaefer. Karen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going on vacations with her friends at the Gentle Dental Emporium, golfing, watching the Packers, wondering every Sunday if Eugene would possibly put a fire in the fireplace, and being with family. For the past six years, through her struggles with dementia, she has been loved and taken care of by her husband, Eugene. His love is what kept her going through this difficult time.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorisjean ‘Dori’ Hertzberg
Jan. 6, 1938 - Nov. 21, 2022. Dorisjean “Dori” Hertzberg of Waukesha, formerly of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully at her home at Avalon Square on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee on January 6, 1938, the daughter of Louis and Mildred (nee Kaliebe) Meyer.
Greater Milwaukee Today
George J. Schmitt, 93
George J. Schmitt of Port Washington, formerly of Milwaukee, Grafton and Cecil passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born in Milwaukee to John and Bertha (Arndt) Schmitt on February 10, 1929. George married Audrey Bertz on February 7, 1953, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee and together they had three children.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary A. Bankert
Aug. 7, 1928 - Nov. 19, 2022. Mary A. Bankert went to her heavenly home at Alden Estates of Jefferson to dance again with her loving husband Eddie and see her son Edward. She is the last survivor of her immediate family. Mary Agnes Neuman was born on August 7,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Calm and Bright: Holiday Show at The Domes
The Mitchell Park Domes holiday show opens to the public on November 19 and showcases nearly a thousand colorful poinsettias!. The centerpiece of the floral display is a towering Christmas tree, adorned with vintage ornaments from the Domes collection. For decades, the Domes have been a destination for families looking for a calming respite during the holidays; the Holiday Show offers an escape to a magical place of annual tradition since it opened in 1964.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Strong: Community members reflect on unifying theme
WAUKESHA — Since the Christmas parade tragedy last November, businesses have held fundraisers to support victims of the violence, neighbors have lit blue lights to show support and the community has gathered for vigils and remembrance ceremonies, all with the theme “Waukesha Strong.”. To people in Waukesha, this...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sarah Jane Habanek
May 29, 1940 - Nov. 19, 2022Sarah Jane Habanek of Delafield was born to eternal life on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the age of 82. Born in Port Washington on May 29, 1940, Sarah was the daughter of Elmer and Agnes (nee Mertzig) Godersky. On April 24, 1965, she married the love of her life, Gerald S. Habanek; he preceded her in death on April 24, 2002.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James R. Sellmann, 67
Mr. Jim Sellmann passed away unexpectedly at his home in the Town of Saukville on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was 67 years old. James was born in Milwaukee on October 3, 1955, son of Robert F. and Lois A. (nee Baesemann) Sellmann. He attended local schools and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School, Class of 1973, before trying his hand at higher education.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Blockbuster Video opens in Cedarburg - sort of
CEDARBURG — “Be Kind, Rewind” is back in the lexicon. Well, at least in downtown Cedarburg. A “Free Blockbuster” box - a takeoff of the free library concept - was installed on the side of the Creekside Antiques building earlier this month. Storing multimedia ranging from DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu rays and video games, the rules are simple: take a movie, leave a movie.
Greater Milwaukee Today
The magic of ‘The Nutcracker’ grows on the OAC stage
OCONOMOWOC — Celebrating its 12th year of leaping onto the Oconomowoc Arts Center stage, MainStage Academy of Dance’s “The Nutcracker” has become a cherished holiday tradition in the Lake Country area. Inspired by the iconic musical score of Peter Tchaikovsky, Artistic Director Eddy Bray has endeavored...
Greater Milwaukee Today
William ‘Bill’ Robert Sivula
William “Bill” Robert Sivula, age 84, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Froedtert of West Bend. He was born on September 17, 1938, in Hurley to Tauno and Vieno (nee Salli) Sivula. Bill enjoyed restoring old tractors, going up to Saxon, WI, for the county...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘Waukesha is strong because we are together’
WAUKESHA — Blinking blue lights danced among the crowd of Waukesha community members who gathered at Cutler Park Monday night. Residents came dressed in blue to remember the lives lost and the tragedy that took over the community exactly one year ago, on Nov. 21, at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fully embracing the new
There will be a sense of the new for both the Hartford and Slinger girls’ basketball teams this winter, only for different reasons, and it could make for some interesting hoops in the 2022-23 season. For Slinger, it will be the replacement of long-time successful coach Tony Dobson with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
An autumn to remember
CEDARBURG — The fall season in high school sports came to a dramatic close last week with two days of exciting football at Camp Randall Stadium as the WIAA hosted the state championship matchups across seven divisions. Unfortunately, none of our local teams qualified for the gridiron classic on...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Local bar hosts U.S. World Cup watch parties
GERMANTOWN — A bar in Germantown will host a watch party on Friday for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team World Cup game against England. Old Germantown plans to host watch parties for all the U.S. Men’s team games during the 2022 World Cup. There are not...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Shop small, support local
WEST BEND — Santa is not the only one making a list and checking it twice — holiday shoppers are, too. With Christmas merely weeks away, the hunt for the perfect gift to place under the tree has officially begun. Thankfully, the business owners in downtown West Bend have curated gifts for everyone on your list — and better yet, and many of them are on sale this weekend.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon team to reveal new identity
OCONOMOWOC — Outsiders will consider whatever the Oconomowoc boys basketball team accomplishes this season to be an inside job. That’s because few of them know who the Raccoons are. Oconomowoc’s 2021-22 team went 14-11 overall and 8-8 in the Classic 8 Conference to share fourth place with Mukwonago...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dawning of a new age for West Bend girls basketball
WEST BEND — Though numbers are down a bit for both programs, the 2022-23 campaign could be a breakthrough for the experienced West Bend East girls basketball team, while the Suns’ rivals on the other side of the building at West will start a new era and a new attitude with coach Kevin Smith.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartland multi-use building proposal application pulled from agenda by applicant
HARTLAND — The Plan Commission made a motion Monday night to move past the discussion and consideration of a proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. after the applicant made a request to pull the application. According to Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill, the applicants known as James Kupfer of...
