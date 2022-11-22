March 8, 1954 - Nov. 20, 2022. Karen Christine Wolf (nee Schaefer), age 68, passed away on Sunday, November 20,. 2022, at the Waterford in West Bend. She was born on March 8, 1954, to Roland and Isabella Schaefer. Karen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going on vacations with her friends at the Gentle Dental Emporium, golfing, watching the Packers, wondering every Sunday if Eugene would possibly put a fire in the fireplace, and being with family. For the past six years, through her struggles with dementia, she has been loved and taken care of by her husband, Eugene. His love is what kept her going through this difficult time.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO