Huobi Global Rebrands to Huobi, Aims for a Caribbean Office
Huobi, a major cryptocurrency exchange founded in China, has launched and refreshed its brand and changed its name from 'Huobi Global' to 'Huobi'. According to Wednesday's press release, the newest branding strategy unites with the global expansion plans and the recent acquisition by About Capital, a Hong Kong-based buyout fund.
Bybit Supports Crypto Market Makers with $100m Fund
Bybit, a major cryptocurrency platform, informed on Thursday that it established an institutional clients support fund worth $100 million. According to the press release, the crypto exchange wants to offer additional protection to its customers during a 'challenging period' for the digital assets industry. Institutional clients, as well as existing...
FTX’s Collapse Troubles African Fintech Firms
The collapse of the once-beloved cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, is having an impact on some fintech companies in Africa. Days after FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, Nestcoin, a Nigerian web3 startup, announced that it was laying off some of its employees as the firm held its assets (cash and stablecoins) on FTX. This was “to manage our operational expenses,” the startup said.
Britannia Expands Prime Brokerage by Adding FX, Commodity CFDs
Britannia Global Markets (BGM), the brokerage arm of London-headquartered Britannia Financial Group controlled by Venezuelan/Italian banker Julio Herrera Velutini, expanded its prime brokerage by adding trading of FX, index and commodity CFDs. The press release shared with Finance Magnates also elaborated that technology platforms, including Lucera, PrimeXM, MetaQuotes and MaxxTrader,...
Horizon Software Supports WSE’s Global Connect Equity Market
Horizon Software, an algorithmic and electronic trading technology solution provider, announced on Tuesday that the brokerage arm of Santander Bank Polska became the first Introducing Market Makers on Horizon’s platform for the 'Global Connect' equity market organized by the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE). Santander Bank Polska and its broking...
The Upbeat Case and the Downcast Take On Crypto
The FTX debacle, coming at the end of a testing year, has caused a sense of crisis in the crypto world, from which, broadly, two camps emerge. One is optimistic and takes a long-range perspective, while the other insists that regardless of your timeframe, this storm is categorically different. The...
INGOT Brokers Expands African Presence with New Kenya License
INGOT Brokers announced on Thursday that it received regulatory approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Kenya. The license was awarded to the local entity, INGOT Africa Ltd, on November 1. Under the new license, the INGOT brand can operate as a non-dealing online foreign exchange broker in Kenya,...
NAGA Hires Eurotrader’s Matthew Kent as Institutional Sales Director
NAGA, a Germany-based fintech company, has Matthew Kent, a capital market professional, as its Director of Institutional Sales. Previously, Kent held the same position for over two years at the multi-asset retail broker, Eurotrader. Kent announced his new role at Eurotrader on Wednesday on LinkedIn. The executive in a career...
Accolite Digital Acquires TeamTek Consulting
Accolite Digital, a Dallas, TX-based supplier of cloud and digital product engineering companies, acquired TeamTek Consulting, a London, UK-based supplier of digital companies for the Banking and Monetary Providers sector. The quantity of the deal was undisclosed. With the acquisition, Accolite Digital will increase its providing. TeamTek will proceed to...
ZuluTrade Announces It Will Drop Profit-sharing Fees from Investors’ Accounts
Undertaking a major change in its leaders' compensation model, ZuluTrade has announced that it will drop the profit-sharing fees from the followers’ accounts. The radical change in the compensation model comes in line with the new management approach to make ZuluTrade more investor-friendly and forward-looking by reducing costs and increasing quality and transparency on the platform.
Squared Financial Appoints Andreas Lazarou as Chief Commercial Officer
The Squared Financial Group has appointed Andreas Lazarou, an industry veteran with 20 years of experience in marketing, communications and business development, as its new Chief Commercial Officer. The Europe-headquartered broker in a statement released on Wednesday stated that Lazarou’s appointment helps to strengthen its business planning and development.
CFI Financial Enters Egypt by Acquiring Local Broker 'El Mahrousa'
CFI Financial Group announced on Thursday the acquisition of a local Egyptian brokerage firm 'El Mahrousa,' paving its way for further expansion into the Middle East and East Africa (MENA). The press release shared with Finance Magnates detailed the acquisition that bolstered CFI's position in the MENA region and strengthened...
ASIC Seeks Civil Penalty from Block Earner for Unlicensed Crypto Offerings
Australian financial market regulator continues its crackdown against illegal cryptocurrency offerings, with its latest civil penalty proceedings against Web3 Ventures Pty Ltd, operating under its tradename Block Earner. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) alleged that the fintech company provided unlicensed financial services with its cryptocurrency offerings and operated...
Finastra Enables Digitalization of OTC Derivatives
Finastra, a provider of financial software apps, announced on Tuesday a partnership with Fragmos Chain, a blockchain technology platform, which will enable the digitalization of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives. According to the press release, banks and financial institutions can digitalize their OTC products, reducing the risks and costs usually associated with...
Bitpanda Obtains Crypto License in Germany
Bitpanda, a cryptocurrency exchange startup from Austria, has registered in Germany as a crypto custody service and proprietary trading provider. Through its local branch, Bitpanda Asset Management GmbH, the platform can now independently offer its products to German traders and investors. According to the press release, Bitpanda had been applying...
Credit Suisse Expects to End Q4 with a Loss of $1.58B
On Wednesday, Credit Suisse (SWX: CSGN) revealed its expectation of a pre-tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.58 billion) for the fourth quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. Earlier, the Swiss banking giant said it was expecting a net loss but did not mention any figures. The...
Finalto wins Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at FMLS Awards 2022
“The teams at Finalto put in a lot of hard work to ensure our liquidity remained robust through the volatility in 2022. We’re excited to take it to the next level in 2023.”. Finalto has been named Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at the Finance Magnates London...
FINRA Authorises WinsdomTree, Greenlights Blockchain-Enabled Funds
WisdomTree Securities, a subsidiary of the NYSE-listed financial company, WisdomTree, has received Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) authorization as a broker-dealer. The newly obtained membership enables the transaction execution in blockchain-enabled funds offered by WisdomTree Prime mobile app. The newest announcement is another step in building the company's digital strategy,...
ASIC Guides Exchanges How to Name ETPs
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC ), a market regulatory watchdog, has updated its naming guidance on exchange-traded products (ETPs) after a round of public consultations which took place at the beginning of 2022. According to the newly published directive, the licensed Australian exchanges must follow a new way...
