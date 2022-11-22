Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO