Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Five people died in the shooting at the Club Q, ColoradoNewsing the StatesColorado Springs, CO
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Photos show Colorado Springs shooting suspect bruised and battered after arrest
The suspect accused of gunning down five people at a LGBTQ nightclub appeared to have suffered a host of face and head injuries before being jailed, booking photographs revealed Wednesday. The Colorado Springs Police Department made the mugshots public Wednesday afternoon, a few hours after suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22,...
‘Our voices are louder than gunshots’: Community speaks out on Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
Members of the Colorado Springs LGBTQ community gathered at a memorial service following the Club Q shooting that killed five people. Members speak on the importance of acceptance, and the hardships of homophobia and transphobia towards the community saying, "you attack one of us you attack all of us."Nov. 23, 2022.
Watch: DA Allen remarks after alleged shooter’s hearing
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney, Michael Allen, provided comments about further court procedures after the first virtual advisement for the alleged Club Q shooter on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The DA spoke in front of the El Paso County Combined Courts located at 270 S. Tejon St. “He was advised of his rights, […]
Father of Colorado Springs Mass Shooter Talks About His Child
Colorado Springs LGBTQ community remembering the lives lost in the shooting
As Colorado Springs mourns a lost sense of security this Thanksgiving, the LGBTQ community is gathering to share strength. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how they’re coming together.Nov. 25, 2022.
Exclusive video: Plane passengers say Club Q suspect made racist remarks
Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed club shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich's mother, Laura Voepel, in a heated confrontation with fellow passengers on July 31.
World gets first look at accused Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich
Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning. It was the first glimpse of the man accused of killing five people and injuring another 18 during a shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich was slumped in his chair throughout the brief hearing, his face showing multiple injuries. ...
Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance; wanted to be 'next mass shooter,' 2021 arrest papers show
Anderson Lee Aldrich, accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding 18 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend, wanted to be "the next mass shooter," according to arrest documents from last year acquired by Gazette news partner KKTV. The 2021 arrest affidavit alleges that Aldrich, 22,...
Man found dead at scene of shooting on Potter Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the case as a homicide. Shortly after 6:20 p.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive near the Vista Peak […]
Man who allegedly shot at Fountain officers identified
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The suspect in a shooting involving police in Fountain on Sunday, Nov. 20 has been identified. 41-year-old Ross Milton Floursheim has been identified as the man who police say fired on officers when they were responding to a 911 call. Officers originally responded at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday to the 6900 block […]
Police investigate shots fired on Delta Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly before 7:50 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call for service near the corner of Delta Drive and El Morro Road. Witnesses described the shooter holding a long black gun that resembled a […]
Navy identifies Club Q victim, someone with the same name police credit with stopping the gunman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As KKTV 11 News works to learn more about the victims in the Club Q shooting along with highlighting the heroic actions of several people, the U.S. Navy is confirming one of the people injured is a sailor. “Information Systems Technician Second Class Thomas James...
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting was under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. Police say they received the first call at about 6:20 p.m. for an area near E. San Miguel Street and Potter Drive. The police activity was at an apartment complex just west of Mitchell High School.
‘Sacred cloth’ pride flag hung over Colorado city hall to honor Club Q victims
Hundreds of people gathered to watch a 25-foot “sacred cloth” pride flag unfurl over the city hall in Colorado Springs to remember the victims of the mass shooting at Club Q.Nov. 24, 2022.
Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home
Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
How the El Paso County District Attorney can keep arrest affidavit for Club Q suspect secret
The ability to take away a person’s freedom is one of the most serious powers held by a government. An arrest affidavit is a key document explaining to a judge — and the public — a law enforcement agency’s rationale for doing so. But an open...
Emergency room doctor reflects on treating Club Q shooting victims
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dr. Leslie Moats remembers when he first learned of the patient intake his team was about to encounter. A police officer had let Dr. Moats' team at UCHealth know that there had been a shooting. “Within just a few moments, the first patient came in....
'Fearless,' 'a welcoming person' to her trans community: Woman killed at Club Q remembered
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the people who died at Club Q is being remembered as a "trans mother" by other people in the transgender community. Kelly Loving is described by friends as a fearless and supportive mentor in her trans community. Loving had just moved to Colorado...
