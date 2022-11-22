ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Watch: DA Allen remarks after alleged shooter’s hearing

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney, Michael Allen, provided comments about further court procedures after the first virtual advisement for the alleged Club Q shooter on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The DA spoke in front of the El Paso County Combined Courts located at 270 S. Tejon St. “He was advised of his rights, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead at scene of shooting on Potter Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the case as a homicide. Shortly after 6:20 p.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive near the Vista Peak […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man who allegedly shot at Fountain officers identified

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The suspect in a shooting involving police in Fountain on Sunday, Nov. 20 has been identified. 41-year-old Ross Milton Floursheim has been identified as the man who police say fired on officers when they were responding to a 911 call. Officers originally responded at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday to the 6900 block […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Police investigate shots fired on Delta Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly before 7:50 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call for service near the corner of Delta Drive and El Morro Road. Witnesses described the shooter holding a long black gun that resembled a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home

Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NBC News

NBC News

543K+
Followers
61K+
Post
351M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy