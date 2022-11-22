Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment
In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
World Cup Fans Just Saw One of the Most Stunning Upsets in Soccer History
The 2-1 loss in the Group stage ends a 36-match unbeaten run by Lionel Messi's Argentina.
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
With a post-game hug, Robert Lewandowski paid respect where it was due. Guillermo Ochoa had done it again at the World Cup.
NBC Sports
Guillermo Ochoa's Iconic Save Preserves Point for Team Mexico
Guillermo Ochoa is only taking positives away from Mexico’s draw against Poland on Tuesday. After all, the 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper had an epic save in the 58th minute of the match off of a PK from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to keep El Tri afloat. Despite the 0-0 finish...
NBC Washington
Why Do Soccer Players Exchange Jerseys?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup rolls on, one of the common post-game practices you might see players involved in is exchanging jerseys. It’s why you’ll often see a...
NBC Sports
Guillermo Ochoa's epic save leaves Mexican fans in chills
Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa “Mr. World Cup” after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn’t enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in...
Yardbarker
Maradona’s son lays into Messi following Argentina’s shock defeat vs Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi cannot be compared to the late Diego Maradona. That is the view of Maradona’s son, Junior, who has weighed in on the ongoing debate over which Argentine legend is better. Messi, 35, was unable to rescue his country after they suffered a remarkable 2-1 opening World Cup...
NBC Washington
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
NBC Washington
Looking at the Biggest FIFA World Cup Upsets in History
Well, nobody saw that coming. Saudi Arabia shocked the world with their 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday. It was quickly categorized as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history – No. 51-ranked Saudi Arabia had just three prior World Cup wins while No. 3-ranked Argentina was riding a 36-match unbeaten streak.
NBC Washington
Uruguay, South Korea Open Group H Play With Scoreless Draw
Another day, another scoreless draw in Qatar. Uruguay and South Korea ended their Group H opener with a final score of 0-0, marking the fourth such contest so far at the 2022 World Cup. Both sides had chances to break the stalemate, but nobody was able to get a goal across.
'I was clear... coach's decision': Tetchy Gregg Berhalter responds to criticism of leaving Gio Reyna on the bench in USA's World Cup tie with Wales and offers no guarantees the Borussia Dortmund star will face England
USA coach Gregg Berhalter resisted the urge to hit back at critics who questioned why he left Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna as a sub in the 1-1 draw against Wales. Berhalter was asked again on Thursday why Reyna was left out and if the attacker is available to play against England.
NBC Washington
Five Things to Know About Neymar
Only the biggest stars in the world are known simply by one name. The Brazilian winger, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is one of the top soccer players in the world. The 30-year-old Neymar is among the sport’s most prolific goal scorers, having tallied over 400 career goals since making his professional debut in 2009.
NBC Washington
What Is a Set Piece Play? A Breakdown for 2022 FIFA World Cup
If you’ve ever seen Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo lace up their cleats, there’s a good chance you’ve seen them involved in a set piece. Messi and Ronaldo are among the best set piece specialists the sport has ever seen, but since the game has multiple plays that count as a set piece, it can get confusing to sort it all out.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
NBC Sports
Spain vs Costa Rica: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Can Costa Rica cause another shock at a World Cup? This time it’ll have to start with Spain, as one of the world’s biggest underdogs begins its tournament with a very difficult task on Wednesday. Spain boss Luis Enrique will likely view this as a heavy metal warm-up...
NBC Washington
Hundreds of Fans Report World Cup Ticket Woes for 2nd Day
Handwritten paper tickets were given to some fans to enter a World Cup game on Tuesday as hundreds more in Qatar struggled to retrieve their digital passes amid problems with FIFA’s mobile application for a second day. The Associated Press witnessed a FIFA staffer writing out replacement tickets from...
NBC Washington
England's Jack Grealish Follows Up With Fan After World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Jack Grealish’s friendship with Finlay is quickly becoming one of the best feel-good stories at the World Cup. The English winger held up his end of a deal...
After Seismic World Cup Debut, Chucky Eyes New Ground for Mexico
Another World Cup, another set of questions regarding Mexico getting over the round-of-16 hump. Despite El Tri’s shaky qualifying campaign and injury woes, their star has belief.
NBC Washington
France Begins World Cup Defense Campaign With 4-1 Win Over Australia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France is off and running in the 2022 World Cup after a dominant 4-1 win over Australia on Tuesday. Following Denmark and Tunisia playing to a scoreless draw in...
NBC Washington
USMNT vs. England 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
Get your popcorn, turkey, stuffing, anything and everything ready for this one. The United States men’s national team will have its toughest fixture of Group B in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when it takes the pitch against England. England is coming off a 6-2 drubbing over Iran in...
Comments / 0