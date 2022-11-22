Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Manassas Man Falls from Moving Truck, Dies
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace fatality that happened Saturday morning south of Leesburg. According to the report, emergency personnel were called a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road south of Leesburg shortly before 9:30 a.m. Nov. 26. Detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
Manassas man killed in workplace accident in Loudoun
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he fell from a truck at a worksite in Loudoun County. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, as well as Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road for a report of a man falling from […]
Inside Nova
Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire
Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Report of Basement Fire in North Potomac
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a report of a fire in the basement of a home on the 14000 block of Saddle River Drive near Paramus Drive off of Dufief Mill Rd in North Potomac on Saturday morning, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
Woman flown to burn center after rescue from town house fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters used a ladder on one of their trucks to rescue a woman who was trapped on the second floor of a burning home in the Dumfries area Saturday morning. Crews from the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue saw heavy smoke on the first […]
WTOP
Dumfries woman airlifted to hospital after house fire
A woman was flown to the hospital Saturday after being rescued from a two-alarm house fire in Dumfries, Virginia, according to authorities. Prince William County Fire and Rescue said its crews were dispatched for a person trapped inside a townhouse that was ablaze in the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Man killed in crash in Spotsylvania
It was determined that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was heading west at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway and hit a tree in the median.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. man dies in workplace accident after fall from moving truck
A workplace accident in Leesburg, Virginia, ended with a man dead on Saturday, authorities said. A statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Heidy Ricardo Lopez Rivas — 40, of Manassas — fell off the back of a moving truck. The sheriff’s office said Rivas died at the scene.
NBC Washington
Police Search for Shooter After Metrobus Struck in Apparent Road Rage Incident
Police are searching for the person who fired at a Metrobus with passengers aboard during what appeared to be a road rage incident on Saturday. Metro Transit Police responded to the shooting near Southern and Pennsylvania avenues in Southeast D.C. at around 1 p.m. Police said the driver may have...
NBC Washington
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Prince William Parkway
A woman is dead after being hit while walking on the Prince William Parkway in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. Police and firefighters found the victim in the area of Prince William Parkway between Fingerlake and Crooked Knoll ways at about 6 p.m. Friday. An investigation revealed a 2005 Toyota Sienna...
WTOP
Pedestrian killed in Loudoun Co. crash
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Loudoun County, Virginia, at around midnight Friday, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Kenneth Burdette Henderson, 73, died after a vehicle hit him near the intersection of N. Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way in Lovettsville.
loudounnow.com
Lovettsville Man Fatally Stuck by Vehicle
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Lovettsville. According to the report, the crash occurred shortly before midnight Nov. 25 in the area of North Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way. The victim was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver involved remained on the scene.
Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
NBC Washington
Live Video: Small Plane Dangles From Power Transmission Tower in Montgomery County
A small plane with two people aboard slammed into a power transmission tower in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday evening, authorities said. Two people were left stranded in the crumpled aircraft 100 feet from the ground and the crash left large swaths of the county without power. The single-engine Mooney...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home early yesterday morning, November 26, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Monroe Street at 6:30 AM Saturday.
Four people displaced following house fire in Southeast Baltimore
Four people are displaced from their home following a house fire in Southeast Baltimore Friday. It all started around 8:00 a.m. when crews responded to the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue.
Walmart evacuated Saturday following a report of a gas odor
A local Walmart in Cockeysville was evacuated following a report of a gas odor. Baltimore County Fire and BGE are on the scene investigating.
NBC Washington
1 Killed in 2-Car Crash in Prince George's
One person died in a two-car crash in Maryland Thursday evening. U.S. Park Police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Suitland Parkway near Suitland Road in Morningside about 5:30 p.m. First responders found one of the cars crashed into...
Bay Net
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 25, 2022 at approximately 4:39 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported stabbing in the 4400 block of Red Rome Court. Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound. EMS transported the patient to UM Charles Regional...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during possible road rage incident inside 395 tunnel in Southwest, DC
WASHINGTON - A woman is recovering after being shot during an alleged road rage incident in the 395 tunnel In Southwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Friday night in a southbound tunnel of 395, near the 600 block of E Street. According to a preliminary investigation, the...
