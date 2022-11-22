ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

loudounnow.com

Manassas Man Falls from Moving Truck, Dies

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace fatality that happened Saturday morning south of Leesburg. According to the report, emergency personnel were called a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road south of Leesburg shortly before 9:30 a.m. Nov. 26. Detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire

Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
DUMFRIES, VA
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Responds to Report of Basement Fire in North Potomac

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a report of a fire in the basement of a home on the 14000 block of Saddle River Drive near Paramus Drive off of Dufief Mill Rd in North Potomac on Saturday morning, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
NORTH POTOMAC, MD
WTOP

Dumfries woman airlifted to hospital after house fire

A woman was flown to the hospital Saturday after being rescued from a two-alarm house fire in Dumfries, Virginia, according to authorities. Prince William County Fire and Rescue said its crews were dispatched for a person trapped inside a townhouse that was ablaze in the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
DUMFRIES, VA
NBC Washington

Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Prince William Parkway

A woman is dead after being hit while walking on the Prince William Parkway in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. Police and firefighters found the victim in the area of Prince William Parkway between Fingerlake and Crooked Knoll ways at about 6 p.m. Friday. An investigation revealed a 2005 Toyota Sienna...
MANASSAS, VA
WTOP

Pedestrian killed in Loudoun Co. crash

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Loudoun County, Virginia, at around midnight Friday, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Kenneth Burdette Henderson, 73, died after a vehicle hit him near the intersection of N. Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way in Lovettsville.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Lovettsville Man Fatally Stuck by Vehicle

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Lovettsville. According to the report, the crash occurred shortly before midnight Nov. 25 in the area of North Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way. The victim was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver involved remained on the scene.
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
WUSA9

Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
GREENBELT, MD
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from home in Rockville

Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home early yesterday morning, November 26, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Monroe Street at 6:30 AM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

1 Killed in 2-Car Crash in Prince George's

One person died in a two-car crash in Maryland Thursday evening. U.S. Park Police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of Suitland Parkway near Suitland Road in Morningside about 5:30 p.m. First responders found one of the cars crashed into...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. –  On November 25, 2022 at approximately 4:39 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported stabbing in the 4400 block of Red Rome Court. Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound. EMS transported the patient to UM Charles Regional...
WALDORF, MD

