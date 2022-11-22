ROSAMOND — Work has begun on the community pool at Jim Williford Park, renovating the facility in hopes of opening it to the public once again, next summer. The Kern County Board of Supervisors, in May, approved the project to remove and replace all the concrete paving in the pool area, as well as the walkways, to provide an accessible route into the pool area. The restrooms serving the pool area and the office are also being remodeled and the pool, itself, will be re-plastered.

