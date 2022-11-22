ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 8

David Carrizales
1d ago

I think that was the right call. Men are men, women are women, girls are girls and boys are boys. After birth NOTHING in this world can change that. Sorry, but NOT sorry.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hanford Sentinel

Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice

All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9. The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
KINGSBURG, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022

A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Pool at Jim Williford Park undergoes repairs

ROSAMOND — Work has begun on the community pool at Jim Williford Park, renovating the facility in hopes of opening it to the public once again, next summer. The Kern County Board of Supervisors, in May, approved the project to remove and replace all the concrete paving in the pool area, as well as the walkways, to provide an accessible route into the pool area. The restrooms serving the pool area and the office are also being remodeled and the pool, itself, will be re-plastered.
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Smith concedes Kern County Supervisor District 3 race, Flores maintains lead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Supervisor candidate Brian Smith conceded the District 3 race Monday night to opponent Jeff Flores. Flores remained in the lead after more vote totals were released by Kern County elections officials. Smith announced the concession on his Facebook page. Jeff Flores was leading with 52.5% of the vote while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard. Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run on Highway 184

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 184, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said the deadly collision happened around 3:20 a.m. on Highway 184, just south of Kerrnita Road. Officers’ investigation revealed a man was walking...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Porterville man sentenced to 40 years to life for child molestation

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years to life for molesting a child from 2015 to 2018. 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez pleaded no contest last month to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger.
PORTERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy