Read full article on original website
David Carrizales
1d ago
I think that was the right call. Men are men, women are women, girls are girls and boys are boys. After birth NOTHING in this world can change that. Sorry, but NOT sorry.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southkernsol.org
High school forfeits soccer match after questioning athlete’s identity and eligibility
In the middle of the high school varsity soccer game between Mira Monte High School and Porterville’s Granite Hills High School, the Granite Hills team decided to forfeit the game over Mira Monte’s transgender goalkeeper. As Joseph Galeas began warming up for his game against the Granite Hills...
Hanford Sentinel
Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice
All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9. The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
KMPH.com
Man scores winning jackpot at Eagle Mountain Casino, leaves with over $96,000
A Porterville man is now a bit richer after a recent trip to Eagle Mountain Casino. According to Eagle Mountain, Evencio Valencia Rocha, a resident of Porterville, scored big on Saturday night. The casino says he hit the winning jackpot while playing the “Rising Fortunes” slot machine and walked away...
‘Big Foot, The Hairy Man’ arrives at Eagle Mountain
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A giant carving called “Big Foot, The Hairy Man” is now in place at Eagle Mountain Casino. It was created by Bill Farmer, a self-employed woodworker and Tribal Member of the Tule River Tribe. The carving was erected on Nov. 22. Farmer says the piece was one of the largest projects […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022
A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
TRIP announces upcoming lane closures on Real Road in Bakersfield
All but one lane of Real Road between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive will be closed. Flaggers will be there to guide traffic.
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
Antelope Valley Press
Pool at Jim Williford Park undergoes repairs
ROSAMOND — Work has begun on the community pool at Jim Williford Park, renovating the facility in hopes of opening it to the public once again, next summer. The Kern County Board of Supervisors, in May, approved the project to remove and replace all the concrete paving in the pool area, as well as the walkways, to provide an accessible route into the pool area. The restrooms serving the pool area and the office are also being remodeled and the pool, itself, will be re-plastered.
Smith concedes Kern County Supervisor District 3 race, Flores maintains lead
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Supervisor candidate Brian Smith conceded the District 3 race Monday night to opponent Jeff Flores. Flores remained in the lead after more vote totals were released by Kern County elections officials. Smith announced the concession on his Facebook page. Jeff Flores was leading with 52.5% of the vote while […]
Willits News
California appeals court axes district COVID-19 student vaccine mandate
In a defeat to school districts throughout California, including many in the Bay Area, that sought to impose their own COVID-19 vaccine requirements on students, an appellate court has ruled that only the state can make such mandates. The Fourth District California Court of Appeal sided with a judge who...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘After School Satan Club’ coming to California elementary school has parents in uproar
An elementary school has approved an “After School Satan Club” in California, and parents are upset, according to news outlets. The club meets “at select public schools where Good News Clubs and other religious clubs meet,” according to the program’s website. The classes are “designed to promote intellectual and emotional development.”
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield native hopes his television special will become the next Christmas classic
Bakersfield has never been known for snow-covered streets or winter reindeer roaming Oleander Avenue. But that didn't stop Bakersfield High grad turned television producer turned children's book author Adam Reed from writing a bestseller about a little reindeer that kids love even more than Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Vixen.
Holiday food giveaways throughout Kern County
There are many less fortunate families in Kern County who lack food security, especially around the holiday season. 23ABC has gathered a list of food giveaways for those in need.
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Club Q shooter has multiple ties to California
The alleged Colorado Springs nightclub shooter has deep connections to California. Reports claim Anderson Lee Aldrich was born in San Diego and his grandfather served as a state assemblymember.
Tejon Tribe says Hard Rock Resort will add to the musical legacy of Kern County
"I think having that venue will bring some of that excitement back," said Sandra Hernandez with the Tejon Indian Tribe.
BPD: Possible suspect identified in major injury hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man has been named a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Buck Owens Boulevard. Joseph Douglas is wanted in connection with Monday’s crash in the 3000 block of Buck Owens Boulevard, police said. A vehicle described only as a dark-colored sedan hit a […]
KGET 17
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run on Highway 184
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 184, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said the deadly collision happened around 3:20 a.m. on Highway 184, just south of Kerrnita Road. Officers’ investigation revealed a man was walking...
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
KMPH.com
Porterville man sentenced to 40 years to life for child molestation
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years to life for molesting a child from 2015 to 2018. 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez pleaded no contest last month to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger.
Comments / 8