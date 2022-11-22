Read full article on original website
Related
Myhighplains.com
Juarez holds mass wedding for Venezuelan migrants
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Despite the hardship of a 3,000-mile trip and the frustration of not being allowed into the United States, seven Venezuelan couples on Tuesday pledged eternal love to their partners in Juarez. Most have been together for years and made the dangerous trek through Central...
Myhighplains.com
How much snow does Texas usually get?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the potential for significant snow in the forecast for parts of the Texas Panhandle later this week, you might be wondering — how much snow does the Lone Star state typically get … if any?. Annual snowfall averages. As one could guess, the...
Myhighplains.com
What LGBTQ-related bills have Texas lawmakers filed?
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As the LGBTQ+ community reels from the Saturday attack on their own in Colorado Springs, Texas advocates say a slew of “anti-LGBTQ” bills already filed for the upcoming legislative session are further harming their community. Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas, said 21 bills...
Myhighplains.com
Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since ’98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy...
