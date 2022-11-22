Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxl.com
Mobile sports betting officially begins in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mobile sports betting is underway in Maryland two years after being approved by voters in a ballot measure and delays caused by regulatory hurdles. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had pushed for an accelerated schedule after it was initially supposed to launch by next year's Super Bowl.
wfxl.com
Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger certifies midterm election results
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified the results of the November 8th General Election ahead of the November 25th deadline. Early certification was made possible by the efforts of county election officials in overseeing a secure, accessible, and smooth election, according to the Office of the Secretary of State.
wfxl.com
Oklahomans propose state question to guarantee rights to reproductive freedom
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group from the Tulsa area is seeking a statewide vote to guarantee reproductive rights in Oklahoma. The documents were filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. According to the filing, the group hopes voters will decide on State Question 828 during the next special election, set for March 7, 2023. Monday was the final day to file any protests against it.
Comments / 0