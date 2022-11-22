ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

103.3 WKFR

Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow

I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening

A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo’s free Holly Jolly Trolley: See a map of the 2022 route around downtown

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The free Holly Jolly Trolley returns to downtown Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 25 to help make getting around this holiday season easier. “It’s a tradition and it’s a ritual,” Deb Droppers, executive director of the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center said. Droppers is expecting the trolley will have a similar number of users compared to previous years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Dabney & Co. celebrates grand opening of new cocktail lounge in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo’s newest -- and only Black-owned cocktail lounge serving downtown -- opened Tuesday after more than two years of anticipation. With a vision of creating what will become a hub of diversity for the community, 32-year-old proprietor Daniel J. May and his wife Kristie May officially welcomed their first guests into Dabney & Co. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after hosting a half-dozen soft opening events over the past couple weeks to get their feet wet.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WZZM 13

New cats-only hotel opens in Eastown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new business is opening just in time for the holiday season, as West Michigan residents look for a place for their feline friends to stay while on vacation. There are plenty of places to board your dog in the area, but there are fewer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

6PM MSU Players Update

A 16-year-old who was discovered being trafficked across the Mackinac Bridge told deputies she met the suspect at a Grand Rapids park and he was “pimping” her out, court documents say. (Nov. 23, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

So, Who’s In Charge of Clearing Sidewalks of Snow in Kalamazoo?

Just in case you somehow missed it, Kalamazoo went through a pretty big snowstorm this past weekend!. Over the course of two days, November 18 and 19, some areas of West Michigan got close to 30 inches of snow while the Kalamazoo area saw about 24 inches. That's a lot of snow to deal with at once and I know those in charge of clearing the roads were working overtime to try and keep up.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Public Safety to lease space for downtown substation

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo will lease a space on the Kalamazoo Mall to increase the presence of public safety officers in the central part of the city. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a lease agreement for 248 N. Kalamazoo Mall from Dec. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2025, for $55,800. The lease is with S&K Properties, the city agenda states.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

