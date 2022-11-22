Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
local21news.com
'I found my path': Tennessee teen who conquered brain tumor finds her passion in oncology
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — At just 14 years old, a Tennessee girl conquered a brain tumor. Eight years later, she’s on the heels of graduating from nursing school and will embark upon her journey to care for patients in Vanderbilt’s oncology unit. A typical day of volleyball...
local21news.com
Rifle Season begins Saturday in Pennsylvania, game warden shares hunting safety tips
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — This Saturday marks the beginning of rifle deer season in Pennsylvania. Hunters are reminded that staying safe means much more than just wearing their fluorescent orange gear. "Tell someone when you're going out hunting. Tell them where you're going and when you plan to...
local21news.com
Multiple buildings on fire in Rapho Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, multiple buildings alongside one another were reported to be engulfed in flames. Lancaster County dispatch confirms that multiple buildings are on fire on North Strickler Road in Rapho Township. A dozen crews are on scene battling the blaze. No injuries...
local21news.com
AG Shapiro urges loan companies put non-working Pink Energy system payments on hold
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro, along with a coalition of eight other Attorneys General, sent a letter Tuesday to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and the accrual of interest for customers who financed the purchase of a solar power system from Pink Energy and have not received a working solar power system. The Attorneys General also are pushing the lenders to assist Pink Energy customers who are experiencing other functionality and installation issues.
local21news.com
New solicitor ordinance for East Pennsboro Township
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A new ordinance was passed by the East Pennsboro Township Board of Commissioners allowing residents to opt into a "do not solicit" list. If you want to be added to the list, visit the East Pennsboro Police website, and complete the online form. If you do not have access to the internet, you can also call 717-732-3633 with extension 1600 and Denise can add you to the list.
local21news.com
PSP remind motorists to drive safely during holiday season
PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police issued a release on Tuesday reminding motorists to drive safely during the upcoming holiday season. "Thanksgiving is fast approaching and the Pennsylvania State Police - Troop N would like to remind the public to drive safe, allow extra time to travel, and obey all laws of the Commonwealth.
local21news.com
PennDOT and others explain how you should be driving over the holidays
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission projects 3.5 million travelers this holiday season and, officials say, the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year and can be one of the deadliest. That’s why Pennsylvania State Police joined PennDOT and the Pennsylvania...
local21news.com
Twenty years and counting for PA retirees without a COLA, now struggling with inflation
Harrisburg, PA — The impact of near record-high inflation is being felt by everyone. But, no sector feels the pinch more than people living on fixed incomes. Unfortunately, thousands of retired teachers, police officers, state troopers and state workers have been stuck at the same pension payment for the past two decades.
local21news.com
PA Capitol Christmas tree arrives from Carbon County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Capitol Christmas tree has arrived! The longstanding tradition kicks off the holiday season in the State Capitol Complex. Crews set it up in the Main Rotunda Wednesday morning. This year’s tree is a 20-foot Douglas Fir. It comes from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County.
Comments / 0