CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A new ordinance was passed by the East Pennsboro Township Board of Commissioners allowing residents to opt into a "do not solicit" list. If you want to be added to the list, visit the East Pennsboro Police website, and complete the online form. If you do not have access to the internet, you can also call 717-732-3633 with extension 1600 and Denise can add you to the list.

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO