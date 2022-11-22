ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Multiple buildings on fire in Rapho Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, multiple buildings alongside one another were reported to be engulfed in flames. Lancaster County dispatch confirms that multiple buildings are on fire on North Strickler Road in Rapho Township. A dozen crews are on scene battling the blaze. No injuries...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
AG Shapiro urges loan companies put non-working Pink Energy system payments on hold

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro, along with a coalition of eight other Attorneys General, sent a letter Tuesday to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and the accrual of interest for customers who financed the purchase of a solar power system from Pink Energy and have not received a working solar power system. The Attorneys General also are pushing the lenders to assist Pink Energy customers who are experiencing other functionality and installation issues.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New solicitor ordinance for East Pennsboro Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A new ordinance was passed by the East Pennsboro Township Board of Commissioners allowing residents to opt into a "do not solicit" list. If you want to be added to the list, visit the East Pennsboro Police website, and complete the online form. If you do not have access to the internet, you can also call 717-732-3633 with extension 1600 and Denise can add you to the list.
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, PA
PSP remind motorists to drive safely during holiday season

PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police issued a release on Tuesday reminding motorists to drive safely during the upcoming holiday season. "Thanksgiving is fast approaching and the Pennsylvania State Police - Troop N would like to remind the public to drive safe, allow extra time to travel, and obey all laws of the Commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennDOT and others explain how you should be driving over the holidays

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission projects 3.5 million travelers this holiday season and, officials say, the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year and can be one of the deadliest. That’s why Pennsylvania State Police joined PennDOT and the Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PA Capitol Christmas tree arrives from Carbon County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Capitol Christmas tree has arrived! The longstanding tradition kicks off the holiday season in the State Capitol Complex. Crews set it up in the Main Rotunda Wednesday morning. This year’s tree is a 20-foot Douglas Fir. It comes from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

