Cataract Surgery Positively Correlated to AMD Progression
While it remains unknown whether cataract surgery directly affects the risk of AMD and its progression, researchers recently reported that the association between the two appears to become more significant with longer follow-up periods. Photo: Wikicommons/Augen33. Click image to enlarge. As the US population ages, the number of people with...
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Study from Harvard Find Ways to Maximize the Accuracy of Image Segmentation by Machine Learning Algorithms in Multiplexed Tissue Images Containing Common Imaging Artefacts
Cell types, basement membranes, and connective structures that organize tissues and tumors can be found in length ranges ranging from microscopic organelles to whole organs (0.1 to >104 m). In the investigation of tissue architecture, Hematoxylin, Eosin (H&E), and immunohistochemistry microscopy have long been the method of choice. Furthermore, clinical histopathology continues to be the principal method for diagnosing and treating illnesses like cancer. Classical histology, however, needs to give more molecular data to correctly classify disease genes, analyze development pathways, or identify cell subtypes.
'Time Cells' in The Human Brain Encode The Flow of Time, Scientists Say
How does the human brain keep track of the order of events in a sequence?. Research suggests that 'time cells' – neurons in the hippocampus thought to represent temporal information – could be the glue that sticks our memories together in the right sequence so that we can properly recall the correct order in which things happened.
techeblog.com
Mind-Controlled Wheelchair Helps Paralyzed People Gain New Mobility, Uses AI Machine Learning Algorithm
Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed a mind-controlled wheelchair that translates the thoughts of a paralyzed person into movement. It was tested on three people with tetraplegia, the inability to move their arms and legs due to spinal injuries, all of whom operated the wheelchair in a natural environment to varying degrees of success.
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer
The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
MedicalXpress
MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID
Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
Vaccine for lethal brain cancer extends the lifespan of patients by years
A global trial that began in 2007 has confirmed that a vaccine for the treatment of the most lethal brain cancer can give patients years of extended life. Glioblastoma is not only the most common form of brain cancer but is also one of the deadliest. People affected by the disease only live just 12-18 months after the diagnosis, or even less.
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
physiciansweekly.com
Boosting Your Practice’s Prior Authorization Success Rate
Many medical practices spend an excessive amount of time on prior authorization (PA). According to the American Medical Association (AMA), this can delay treatment, leading to negative clinical outcomes. Hoping to decrease the burden of PA on both physicians and patients, the AMA has been working on a scaled-back, streamlined, automated PA process. However, this will take time.
physiciansweekly.com
Evaluating Pancreatic Volume Effects on Mortality in Acute Pancreatitis Patients
With the aid of computer-generated 3D imaging, researchers for a study sought to determine whether there was a difference in pancreatic volume between those who survived acute pancreatitis and those who did not. Between January 2015 and December 2020, the single-center retrospective observational cohort study was carried out. Using codes...
physiciansweekly.com
Early mobilization after ICU mechanical ventilation does not improve survival
1. Early mobilization of patients after mechanical ventilation in the intensive care unit (ICU) did not result in an improvement in the number of days alive and out of the hospital. 2. Early mobilization was associated with more adverse events than routine care. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
physiciansweekly.com
Characterization of negative outcomes associated with same-day cancellation of cancer surgeries
1. This retrospective study found that patients who experienced a same-day cancellation of their cancer surgery had significantly higher wait times and healthcare cost when compared to patients without a prior history of cancellation. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Cancer surgery cancellation can have negative consequences for all parties involved,...
physiciansweekly.com
Olpasiran significantly reduces lipoprotein(a) levels in patients with cardiovascular disease
1. Olpasiran significantly and substantially reduced lipoprotein(a) concentration in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease compared to placebo. 2. Olpasiran reduced low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol concentration in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Elevated lipoprotein(a) concentrations have been associated with an increased...
physiciansweekly.com
What PROMIS Scores are Associated with Severe Disability Following Cervical Spine Surgery?
The goal of this study was to determine an appropriate mapping between the Neck Disability Index (NDI) and Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS) Pain Interference (PI). Patients undergoing cervical spine surgery may need help to make sense of the NIH PROMIS scores, a global outcome metric with unclear clinical implications. Therefore, researchers established a formula for converting scores on a disease-specific legacy instrument (NDI) to PROMIS PI to ascertain the degree to which the two instruments are correlated and provide criteria for what constitutes a minimal and substantial impairment. Participants were adults who had surgery on their cervical spine at a single institution between 2016 and 2018. No patients who were scheduled to have surgery for trauma-related instability were considered. Information gathered via preoperative questionnaires included patient demographics, the patient’s presenting complaint (such as radiculopathy, myelopathy, or myeloradiculopathy), and procedural details. Patients were included in the study if they had filled out both the NDI and the PROMIS PI, and then correlation and regression analyses were conducted. The study included 196 patients who met all of the requirements. Ages ranged from 56.9±12.9 years on average. There was a correlation between the 2 measures, with a mean NDI of 68.6±38 and a mean PROMIS PI of 60.9±7.3. When comparing the PROMIS PI to the NDI, there was a significant positive correlation (r=0.76, P<0.001). The following formula was derived from linear regression analysis: PROMIS PI=51.042+0.289*NDI(R2=0.57). Investigators conducted a regression study to facilitate the translation of PROMIS PI scores into NDI. Their findings confirmed prior research findings, demonstrating a significant correlation between PROMIS PI and NDI. Significant impairment (NDI=50) was associated with a PROMIS PI score of 66 or higher, while minor relative impairment (NDI=28) was associated with a score of 59 or lower. As PROMIS reporting becomes increasingly commonplace in the scientific literature, these findings will serve as a valuable reference point.
physiciansweekly.com
Accuracy and clinical utility of obstructive sleep apnea screening tools uncertain in primary care settings – US Preventive Services Task Force
1. Positive airway pressure was associated with a significant improvement in Epworth sleepiness scale score (ESS) from baseline, sleep-related quality of life (QoL), and general health-related QoL, compared with inactive control. 2. The use of mandibular advancement devices was associated with a significantly larger ESS score change when compared with...
physiciansweekly.com
Obesity Linked to Risk for Complex Multimorbidity
Obesity is a shared risk factor for many common diseases, explains Mika Kivimäki, PhD. “Obesity has been linked to increased risk for numerous diseases,” Dr. Kivimäki says. “We wanted to know whether these diseases are distributed across all people with obesity, or whether they cluster in smaller groups of individuals with obesity-related multimorbidity.” Multimorbidity, he adds, is defined as the presence of two or more diseases.
physiciansweekly.com
AD Severity & Symptom Management Linked to Disease Burden
In 2019, five patients advocate organizations collaborated with the FDA to conduct an external, patient-focused drug development meeting on atopic dermatitis (AD) called More Than Skin Deep, according to Wendy Smith Begolka, MBS. “The meeting provided critical awareness and a deeper understanding of the overall patient experience and the significant burden of AD for patients and their families,” she says, “in addition to identifying unmet therapeutic and care needs. While there is growing awareness of the seriousness of AD and the unmet needs of affected individuals,
physiciansweekly.com
Biomarkers May ID Rheumatoid Arthritis With & Without Active Disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with and without active disease, according to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Arduino A. Mangoni, PhD, and Angelo Zinellu, PhD, conducted a systematic review of studies comparing NLR and PLR values between patients with RA with and without active.
physiciansweekly.com
Early-Age Moisture Damage Exposure Tied to Wheezing
Residential moisture damage or mold exposure in younger children was linked with persistent wheezing phenotype in later childhood, according to a study published in Pediatric Allergy and Immunology. Christina Tischer, PhD, and. colleagues led a study in which civil engineers conducted building inspections in children’s homes (N=344) during their first...
physiciansweekly.com
Baseline Body Weight Impacts Weight Loss Strategy Success
The impact of weight loss strategies on weight change and diabetes risk may vary by baseline body weight, according to a study published in PLOS Medicine. Qi Sun, PhD, and colleagues examined associations of weight loss strategies with weight change and type 2 diabetes (T2D) risk among health professionals. The analysis included 93,110 participants aged 24-60 (11.6% men) in the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS), NHSII, and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study who were free of T2D, cardiovascular disease, and cancer at baseline. The associations of weight loss strategy with weight change and T2D risk significantly differed by baseline body weight. Among individuals with obesity, several weight loss strategies were associated with less weight gain, with exercise being effective for reducing T2D risk as well. Among patients with overweight, a pattern was less clear, with weight change declining with.
