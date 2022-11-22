Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Emphasizing Urgent Treatment and Guideline-Directed Therapies for Patients with LN
Jorge Larranaga, MD: The urgency to treat in lupus nephritis is of utmost importance. Time is nephron survival. We recognize that lupus nephritis can lead to a 45-fold increase in kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. We also recognize that the involvement of lupus nephritis can lead to significant cardiovascular complications: about an 8-fold increase of myocardial infarctions and a 4-fold increase in myocardial death, all associated with the risk of proteinuria and renal involvement. In addition to this, hospitalizations, the length of stay, the cost, and the complications associated with patients with lupus in a hospital setting lead to even more complicated status than the disease itself.
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
Fairfield Sun Times
Second, Third COVID-19 Vaccine May Up Relapse in Glomerular Disease
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk for relapse for adults with glomerular disease, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Mark Canney, M.B.,...
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
Healthline
Understanding Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
Platinum-based chemotherapy drugs are used to treat many types of cancer, including lung, breast, ovarian, and testicular cancer. Though effective, these drugs can cause many side effects. Chemotherapy is one of the most common cancer treatments. It involves taking medications that are designed to destroy cancer cells. Many different types...
MedicalXpress
HIV-positive patients with cancer may have accelerated biological aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20.
Disabled people are ‘at breaking point’ over cost of living, says MS sufferer
A man with multiple sclerosis, who is forced to choose between paying for a carer or medication, has called on the Government to increase financial support for disabled people who are at “breaking point” as the cost of living soars.Martin Pridgeon, 44, from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, has secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and struggles to cook, clean and do household chores on his own but said he is forced to choose between paying for a carer or his medication, which is not available on the NHS.Despite being housebound for three months due to his condition, Mr Pridgeon plans to embark on...
World-first diabetes drug represents ‘a seismic shift’ in treatment
The US approval of a drug that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes represents the “start of a seismic shift” in treating the condition, a British charity has said.Teplizumab is a type of immunotherapy that works by tackling the root cause of diabetes rather than just its symptoms.The drug tells the immune system not to attack pancreatic cells which produce insulin. These are vital for controlling blood glucose levels.In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas no longer makes insulin, so people have to inject it to keep their blood sugar levels steady.Today’s landmark approval of teplizumab in the US...
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
MedicalXpress
Era of hope for patients with lung cancer
November is Lung Cancer Awareness month. Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with more than 2.1 million cases, according to the American Lung Association. Advancements in lung cancer management, from early diagnosis through treatment are improving patient outcomes. "Lung cancer is not a death sentence anymore," says Dr....
Libtayo Immunotherapy OK’d for More Lung Cancer Patients
On November 8, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended its approval of the checkpoint inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) to include a broader group of people with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The new indication covers NSCLC patients who do not have mutations that would make them eligible for targeted therapies, regardless of tumor PD-L1 expression.
physiciansweekly.com
Shorter antibiotic course non-inferior to longer course for pediatric community-acquired pneumonia
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, shorter courses of antibiotics were non-inferior in terms of treatment failure and treatment relapse compared to longer courses of antibiotics in pediatric community acquired pneumonia. 2. Shorter courses of antibiotics for community acquired pneumonia were associated with lower risks of non-serious adverse events...
Researchers discover a parasite that makes infected people more attractive to others
Researchers from the University of Turku in Finland discovered that a parasite makes people more attractive after getting infected. The name of the parasite is Toxoplasma gondii. This parasite is also said to make infected people look healthier than others.
physiciansweekly.com
Ibrutinib Improves Survival in CNS Relapse of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
N patients with central nervous system (CNS) relapse of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), ibrutinib was linked with superior survival compared with blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating chemotherapy, according to a study published in Blood. Chiara Rusconi, MD, and colleagues conducted a multicenter retrospective study to explore the. outcomes, including overall survival (OS),...
WNDU
Medical Moment: Using PARP inhibitors to stop ovarian cancer
(WNDU) - Almost 20,000 women developed ovarian cancer this year. 12,000 are expected to die. For years, it’s been known as the silent killer. Symptoms are vague, meaning when it’s caught, it’s usually too late. But now, there’s hope. Scientists are studying targeted therapies that show...
physiciansweekly.com
Accuracy and clinical utility of obstructive sleep apnea screening tools uncertain in primary care settings – US Preventive Services Task Force
1. Positive airway pressure was associated with a significant improvement in Epworth sleepiness scale score (ESS) from baseline, sleep-related quality of life (QoL), and general health-related QoL, compared with inactive control. 2. The use of mandibular advancement devices was associated with a significantly larger ESS score change when compared with...
curetoday.com
Screening for Pancreatic Cancer Improves Outcomes
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is the most common type of pancreatic cancer. About 17 in 1,000 people with average risk will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. However, people with inherited mutations have a much higher risk. How much higher depends on the mutation a person inherits. For example, 1 in 10 people with a BRCA1 mutation are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. Among those with an inherited STK11 mutation, up to 35 in 100 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
physiciansweekly.com
Ceftriaxone use is not associated with increased free bilirubin in term neonates with sepsis
1. In a prospective study of term neonates with sepsis and resolving unconjugated hyperbilirubinemia, ceftriaxone administration did not result in increased free bilirubin levels. 2. Intramuscular ceftriaxone administered in the outpatient setting may be a valuable tool to facilitate earlier hospital discharge for term neonates completing an antibiotic course. Evidence...
physiciansweekly.com
Early Mobilization No Benefit for Ventilated ICU Patients
For adults undergoing mechanical ventilation in the ICU, early mobilization does not affect the numbers of days alive and out of the hospital compared with usual care, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Carol L. Hodgson, PhD, and colleagues randomly assigned 750 adults in the ICU who were undergoing invasive mechanical ventilation to receive increased early mobilization (minimization of sedation and daily physical.
MedicalXpress
Screening all older adults aged 40-70 years would find undiagnosed type 2 diabetes cases at least two years earlier
Using a standard diabetes test to screen all UK adults aged 40-70 years would find undiagnosed cases of type 2 diabetes more than two years earlier, and help those people begin treatment at a much earlier stage in their condition. The study is published in Diabetologia and is by Dr. Katie Young, Dr. John Dennis and Dr. Nicholas Thomas, University of Exeter, UK, and colleagues.
Comments / 0