Best blazer dress
Blazer dresses exude sexy sophistication by blending the strong silhouette of business attire with delicate elements such as satin detailing. They are an excellent go-to as the weather cools and can effortlessly transition from day to night with the right accessories.
Video of Ice Skater on Frozen Alpine Lake in Colorado Is Breathtaking
The lake is inside Rocky Mountain National Park.
5 Most Expensive Ski Resorts in America
While many people just want to bundle up and stay inside come winter, snowy season means something entirely different to skiing lovers. For them, it's time to break out the skis and hit the slopes,...
Entire Family Of Moose Swim Across Colorado Lake
This isn’t something you see every day. Seeing a moose in water is very normal. They love waterbodies. During the summer months they consume around 70 percent of their diet from water vegetation. As well as using it as a way to cool off from the summer heat. I...
Best moss bath mat
With a traditional bath mat, you can step out of the shower or tub knowing you won't slip on a wet floor. Moss bath mats provide the same benefits but they're a more natural option that brings a touch of nature to your bathroom. If you're looking for the best moss bath mat, check out the Luxury Wood Frame Live Pole Moss Bath Mat.
7 Top Ski Resorts In The US To Visit This Season
A lot of people aren't too fond of the arrival of cold weather, but for those with an adventurous soul, the cooler seasons mean getting to ski and snowboard. There are a variety of resorts where one can hit the slopes within the United States, but finding the one that is just right for you will ensure you’re having the best experience possible. And luckily for you, the U.S. has some of the best ski resorts in the world.
Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife
Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?. It's hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your wife a high-end Christmas gift can be especially difficult because of the deluge of advertisements and sales around the holidays. Navigating the minefield of family obligations during the holiday season only adds stress to the task.
Best Lasko heater
Lasko heaters are durable and versatile yet reasonably priced, so they're great for anyone looking to buy a quality electric space heater. Whether you want to heat a single room when you're the only person home, boost the power of your central heating or warm up your garage or workshop, Lasko makes some fantastic options. For mid-sized spaces, the Lasko Bladeless Space Heater, which is easy to use and features an eight-hour timer, is a great choice.
50+ Secret Santa gifts for under $100
Playing Secret Santa can be lots of fun, but it can also be a challenge to choose just the right gift - especially if you don't know the person you've been matched up with very well. While some Secret Santa games have a spending limit of $10 or $20, if yours doesn't, you might be considering a more expensive gift to make them feel like the real Santa went shopping for them.
The Best Black Friday Beauty and Grooming Deals on Amazon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. No longer the Super Bowl of shopping for tech lovers, Black Friday is also a great time to snag big savings on beauty products. Amazon already gave a sneak peek of the deals to expect in October, when its Beauty Haul event offered up to 40 percent off star-loved brands. Today, the e-commerce giant is rolling out even more markdowns on cosmetics, skincare, haircare, beauty and grooming tools, accessories and more from best-selling drugstore and prestige brands, including...
Tips for navigating the best deals during 2022’s biggest shopping weekend
Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. So whether you are trying to get your holiday shopping done, want to pick up a splurge item you've had your eye on or just need some essentials for around the house, […]
How to pick a thoughtful gift for your in-laws
It's natural to want to impress your partner's parents, particularly if they're a tight-knit family, so you might be wondering how to pick a thoughtful gift for your in-laws. Some in-laws have hobbies and interests that make them easy to buy for, while others can leave you drawing a blank.
Shoppers Swear This Time-Reversing Vitamin C Serum Will ‘Save Your Skin’ & It’s $22 For Black Friday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Every so often, a cult-favorite skincare product emerges from the depths of thousands of products that go unnoticed every day. It may sound dramatic, and that’s because it is! Anyone who’s ever found a skincare product that completely transformed their face knows it’s impossible to stay quiet about its magical superpowers. And for many, the TruSkin vitamin C Serum is that holy grail product they can’t shut up about. Because a powerful vitamin C serum can help fight fine lines and...
Best Black Friday power tool and drill deals from Screwfix, B&Q and more
Calling all avid DIYers, Black Friday is here and it is the perfect time to save on all of your essentials. With huge discounts on big-name brands – Makita, Ryobi, Milwaukee and DeWalt – and drills, hand sanders and impact drivers, your jobs are about to get a whole lot easier.Power tools aren’t the only items that are discounted during the shopping bonanza, you can also save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 dealsChances are, though, you’re more interested in bagging a bargain on...
