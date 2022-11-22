ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

2 women dead after fire erupts in West Englewood residence

CHICAGO - Two women are dead after a fire erupted in a West Englewood residence Tuesday night. The fire occurred at 72nd Street and Wolcott Avenue. Two women, 41 and 32, suffered burns to the body and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police. Chicago Fire Department...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 man dead, 2 injured, in Waukegan mall parking-lot shooting

WAUKEGAN, Ill. —  One man is dead and two others are injured in a shooting that took place in a Waukegan mall parking lot Wednesday night. Waukegan police responded to a shooting that took place at the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road around 6:20 p.m. where upon arrival, three men were found shot. […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the Near West Side Wednesday night. Police say around 10 p.m. the victim was outside in the 200 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan. The victim was hit...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 19, found fatally shot inside vehicle on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side. Police said the woman’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on the 3700 block of West Eddy around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 57, accidentally shoots self in knee on North Side

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man accidentally discharged a firearm and shot himself in the knee in the city’s Goose Island neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police. Police said that the man was at the 1200 block of North Larrabee Street around 8:40 p.m. when he accidentally discharged a firearm, shooting himself in the left knee. He […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 17, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot while walking down the street on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down the street Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. At about 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was in the 200 block of West 37th Place when he was shot in the right leg and lower back, Chicago police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, found shot to death in car on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death in her car Tuesday night in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. The woman was discovered in the driver's seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect throws brick through suburban church window

La GRANGE PARK, Ill. - La Grange Park police are investigating after a brick was thrown through a window of a church this week. According to police, an unknown offender, or offenders, threw a landscape brick through a window on the northeast corner of The Village Church located at 1150 Meadowcrest Rd.
LA GRANGE PARK, IL

