fox32chicago.com
2 women dead after fire erupts in West Englewood residence
CHICAGO - Two women are dead after a fire erupted in a West Englewood residence Tuesday night. The fire occurred at 72nd Street and Wolcott Avenue. Two women, 41 and 32, suffered burns to the body and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police. Chicago Fire Department...
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the Near West Side Wednesday night. Police say around 10 p.m. the victim was outside in the 200 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan. The victim was hit...
fox32chicago.com
Crews fight commercial fire at scrap metal dealer in Dolton: officials
CHICAGO - The Dolton Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire around noon on Wednesday. The building on fire is located at 14059 Cottage Grove Avenue in Dolton. There is a scrap metal dealer located at the address. There is no report of injuries at this time....
fox32chicago.com
House explosion in New Chicago, Indiana leaves 1 dead
NEW CHICAGO, Ind. - One woman is dead after her home exploded in New Chicago, Ind. around noon on Wednesday. Officials say the woman has not yet been identified. The explosion happened at a home on Decatur Avenue and 25th Street right outside of Lake Station. State fire marshals are...
fox32chicago.com
Man pulls knife on passenger at CTA Blue Line station on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man pulled knife on another man at a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning. Police say the victim told responding officers that the unidentified offender accused him of taking his belongings while showing a knife. The men were on at a CTA...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 17, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot while walking down the street on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down the street Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. At about 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was in the 200 block of West 37th Place when he was shot in the right leg and lower back, Chicago police said. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, found shot to death in car on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death in her car Tuesday night in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. The woman was discovered in the driver's seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect throws brick through suburban church window
La GRANGE PARK, Ill. - La Grange Park police are investigating after a brick was thrown through a window of a church this week. According to police, an unknown offender, or offenders, threw a landscape brick through a window on the northeast corner of The Village Church located at 1150 Meadowcrest Rd.
