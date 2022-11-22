Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
Libtayo Immunotherapy OK’d for More Lung Cancer Patients
On November 8, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended its approval of the checkpoint inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) to include a broader group of people with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The new indication covers NSCLC patients who do not have mutations that would make them eligible for targeted therapies, regardless of tumor PD-L1 expression.
MedicalXpress
Study finds Medicare advantage may put complex cancer surgery patients at a disadvantage
An analysis by researchers at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, found that cancer patients with privatized, cost-saving Medicare Advantage were more likely than those with traditional Medicare to go to hospitals with physicians less experienced at performing complicated surgeries, and that they were more likely to die within the first 30 days after the removal of their stomach, pancreas or liver. The study was recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Vaccine for lethal brain cancer extends the lifespan of patients by years
A global trial that began in 2007 has confirmed that a vaccine for the treatment of the most lethal brain cancer can give patients years of extended life. Glioblastoma is not only the most common form of brain cancer but is also one of the deadliest. People affected by the disease only live just 12-18 months after the diagnosis, or even less.
MedicalXpress
Era of hope for patients with lung cancer
November is Lung Cancer Awareness month. Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with more than 2.1 million cases, according to the American Lung Association. Advancements in lung cancer management, from early diagnosis through treatment are improving patient outcomes. "Lung cancer is not a death sentence anymore," says Dr....
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
As health experts warn about RSV infections in infants and toddlers, adults should know that they, too, can become severely ill from the virus. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is not always the mild respiratory illness people think it is but can lead to symptoms as serious as seen with influenza, according to an expert from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?
Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
COVID, Flu Or RSV? Here's How To Tell The Difference.
It can be pretty hard to tell these circulating viruses apart, but experts share some tips for deciphering your symptoms.
Who gets greatest benefit from latest COVID boosters?
On Tuesday, White House officials announced a renewed push for more Americans to get the latest shots.
Medical News Today
Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise
A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
Healthline
What Is Internal Shingles?
Shingles is a common, painful condition that typically causes blisters and rashes on the skin. However, shingles can become more than a skin problem when it affects other systems of the body. These complications of the disease are sometimes referred to as “internal shingles” or zoster sine herpete (ZSH).
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
physiciansweekly.com
Characterization of negative outcomes associated with same-day cancellation of cancer surgeries
1. This retrospective study found that patients who experienced a same-day cancellation of their cancer surgery had significantly higher wait times and healthcare cost when compared to patients without a prior history of cancellation. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Cancer surgery cancellation can have negative consequences for all parties involved,...
ajmc.com
Stem Cell Transplant May Be Viable Treatment for Patients With HIV, Leukemia, Says Dr Jana Dickter
Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, discusses a patient's experience being the oldest person to successfully undergo a stem cell transplant while living with HIV and leukemia. Depending on finding the right donor, stem cell transplantation may be a viable treatment option...
MedicalXpress
Study shows promising safety, patient outcomes data for MRI-guided adaptive radiation therapy to treat pancreatic cancer
Findings from a recent prospective study show promising safety and patient outcomes data for locally advanced and borderline resectable pancreatic cancer treatment using ablative Stereotactic MRI-Guided On-table Adaptive Radiation Therapy, also known as SMART. Approximately 25% of the study's participants were patients treated at the Henry Ford Pancreatic Cancer Center (HFPCC).
2minutemedicine.com
Long COVID syndrome may be associated with insomnia and excessive sleepiness
1. In this prospective cohort study, a high prevalence of sleep symptoms were identified in a cohort of long COVID patients. This was especially the case for insomnia, with symptoms that persisted 18 weeks. 2. Patients also developed persistent excessive sleepiness and were found to have improvements with wakefulness promoters.
physiciansweekly.com
ENT-01 reduces rates of constipation in patients with Parkinson’s disease
1. In comparison to placebo, ENT-01 increased rates of complete spontaneous bowel movements per week for patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). 2. No serious adverse events occurred with the use of ENT-01 and the most commonly reported adverse effect was nausea. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Non-motor...
