Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in Yankton pleads not guilty
YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — The suspect of a woman’s murder in Yankton pleaded not guilty on Monday. According to court documents, Trevor Harrison, 36, pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor, one count of committing a felony while armed with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm with a prior drug conviction.
kelo.com
Nurse admits to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A nurse in Iowa pled guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan William Thornton, age 27, from Clear Lake appeared in federal court in Sioux City. Thornton admitted in a plea agreement that he removed liquid fentanyl from IV pumps of patients with a syringe for his own personal use. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and 1-year supervised release.
Man who admitted to ‘sticking’ woman in Leeds pleads not guilty
A man involved in a stabbing in Leeds has entered a written plea along with trial date being set.
News Channel Nebraska
Court indicts Scotts Bluff County man on federal drug ring charges
A man from Scotts Bluff County serving a lengthy sentence in the South Dakota Penitentiary in Sioux Falls has been convicted in federal court of running a large drug ring out of the prison. 38-year-old Ray Camacho Sr is the last of 22 defendants indicted by a federal grand jury...
kscj.com
YANKTON MURDER SUSPECT MAY FACE DEATH PENALTY
THE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN EARLIER THIS MONTH MADE A COURT APPEARANCE TODAY (MONDAY) AND ENTERED A PLEA. TREVOR WAYNE HARRISON PLED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES OF FIRST- AND SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER, AND OTHER FELONY COUNTS IN CONNECTION TO THE NOVEMBER SIXTH DEATH OF 26 YEAR OLD JADE REMBOLD.
Missing teen returned to home, Wayne County Sheriff says
The Wayne County Sheriff said that the missing teen has been located and safely returned to her home.
KELOLAND TV
2 kids in vehicle when man drove off during traffic stop, prosecutors say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year old man remains in the Minnehaha County jail after leading law enforcement on a chase through central Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Trey Blake faces 10 charges including four counts of hit and run, two counts of child abuse, eluding law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.
KELOLAND TV
Person hit by vehicle at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene. Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly leading authorities on a chase through eastern Sioux Falls. A trooper tried pulling over a Nissan Altima this afternoon near 10th Street and Walts Avenue, but the driver took off. Authorities say the driver, Trey Blake, ran several stop signs, went the wrong way on some streets and ran into several vehicles before being stopped at 13th and Minnesota Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Police provide update on fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in Monday’s fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash, officials say. Officers were called to the intersection of East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue for a car versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian,...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash; Drive-by shooting; Giving Tree donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a crash in the eastern part of town that left one woman dead. Rapid City Police...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
mitchellnow.com
Two dead in car-semi crash north of Scotland
SCOTLAND, S.D. – Two people died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night north of Scotland. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer...
KELOLAND TV
Pursuit ends in crash; Homeless Task Force report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Wednesday. Start your day with what you need to know with KELOLAND On The Go. One woman was taken to the hospital and a man is behind bars after an alleged pursuit in Sioux Falls. The driver, 27-year-old Terry Blake, took off. Officials...
KELOLAND TV
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two dead, one injured in semi vs. car crash
SCOTLAND, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Public Safety, two people have died, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Scotland. The DPS report says a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer was traveling northbound on SD HWY 25 when it crossed...
KELOLAND TV
Crash causes power outage in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has caused a power outage in eastern Sioux Falls early Thanksgiving morning. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND News a car crashed into a power pole along 26th Street between Bahnson Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run and a man and a woman fled the scene on foot. Police believe alcohol was a factor and haven’t located the suspects.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln woman killed in South Dakota crash
A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Nov. 16 south of Brookings, South Dakota. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2020 Chevy Equinox she was driving stalled on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck pulling a tanker. The Chevy...
Comments / 0