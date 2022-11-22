Read full article on original website
Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin
A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
Brain tumours: Seven possible symptoms to be aware of
Although brain tumours are relatively rare, around 12,000 people are diagnosed with one in the UK every year – including celebrities like tenor Russell Watson, musician and actor Martin Kemp and The Wanted singer Tom Parker.The most recent example in the news was 12-year-old Grace Kelly, from Oadby, Leicestershire, who was diagnosed during a routine trip to SpecSavers before tragically passing away before the £200,000 needed to fund her treatment could be raised.The late former Cabinet minister Baroness Tessa Jowell was another public figure who had a brain tumour. She died in 2018, aged 70, a year after being...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
MedicalXpress
Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low
A large study found that myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was rare but higher in younger males, especially after the second mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine, suggesting that vaccine type, age and sex should be considered when vaccinating. The study is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "In this study, we found...
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Have Been Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
New Mayo Clinic procedure brings hope to patients with lung cancer
ROCHESTER, Minn. —It's the leading cancer killer in the United States, but a new procedure is bringing hope to patients diagnosed with lung cancer."It really gives people that definitive answer of, is this cancer or is this just something benign," Mayo Clinic Thoracic Surgeon Dr. Janani Reisenauer said.It's a new method called robotic bronchoscopy. A tiny, remote controlled scope acts as a GPS tool to detect lung cancer in the earliest stages. "This is an ultra-thin, ultra slim remote controlled bronchoscope that can reach almost any nodule in the airway," Reisenauer said.While it's now commonly available, Mayo Clinic was one of the first hospitals...
Healthline
What Type of Endoscopy Detects Pancreatic Cancer?
Certain types of endoscopies, like endoscopic ultrasounds, are commonly used to detect pancreatic cancer. But pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot in its early stages, even with imaging tests. In its early stages, pancreatic cancer is difficult to detect, which means it’s unlikely that your doctor will spot it...
Medical News Today
First study looks at exercise's impact on the microbiome in people with cancer
Several factors may contribute to the development of colorectal cancer, and research suggests that gut microbiota may also play a role. New research has found that regular exercise positively impacts gut microbiome diversity in people with colorectal cancer. According to the study, this is the first research to examine the...
Incredible case of woman who could help ‘cure cancer’ after surviving 12 tumours in different organs
THE "incredible" case of a woman who survived 12 tumours in different organs could help "cure cancer", scientists hope. The unnamed patient, now in her 40s, was diagnosed with her first tumour when she was a toddler. Every few years throughout her life, she was diagnosed with new tumours -...
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer
The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
targetedonc.com
Intratumoral Injection Shows Antitumor Activity and Safety in Sarcoma
Investigators in the IT-01 trial of INT230-6 as monotherapy or combined with ipilimumab showed safety and potential efficacy in patients with sarcoma. An intratumoral therapy, INT230-6, demonstrated its dual-mechanism antitumor activity as a monotherapy and in combination with ipilimumab (Yervoy) in patients with metastatic sarcomas, according to results from an oral presentation at the 2022 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting.1.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
Vaccine for lethal brain cancer extends the lifespan of patients by years
A global trial that began in 2007 has confirmed that a vaccine for the treatment of the most lethal brain cancer can give patients years of extended life. Glioblastoma is not only the most common form of brain cancer but is also one of the deadliest. People affected by the disease only live just 12-18 months after the diagnosis, or even less.
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
physiciansweekly.com
Rationing in More than 16% of Insulin Users
More than 16% of insulin users report insulin rationing in the past year, according to a research letter published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Adam Gaffney, MD, MPH, and colleagues examined the prevalence and correlates of insulin rationing using data from the 2021 National Health Interview Survey. The prevalence of rationing was.
physiciansweekly.com
Ibrutinib Improves Survival in CNS Relapse of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
N patients with central nervous system (CNS) relapse of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), ibrutinib was linked with superior survival compared with blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating chemotherapy, according to a study published in Blood. Chiara Rusconi, MD, and colleagues conducted a multicenter retrospective study to explore the. outcomes, including overall survival (OS),...
physiciansweekly.com
Accuracy and clinical utility of obstructive sleep apnea screening tools uncertain in primary care settings – US Preventive Services Task Force
1. Positive airway pressure was associated with a significant improvement in Epworth sleepiness scale score (ESS) from baseline, sleep-related quality of life (QoL), and general health-related QoL, compared with inactive control. 2. The use of mandibular advancement devices was associated with a significantly larger ESS score change when compared with...
physiciansweekly.com
Predictors of Rehospitalization Among Young Patients With Lupus
Young adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) on Medicare are more likely to be readmitted to the hospital. within 30 days compared to age-matched controls without SLE, explains Christie M. Bartels, MD, MS. “However, factors increasing readmission risk for younger patients are unclear. Given patients with lupus are younger than those with other high readmission risk conditions like heart failure or COPD, their elevated risk is overlooked.”
