Fifty-six 4-H members win Premier Exhibitor Awards for 2022
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Fifty-six South Dakota 4-H members won Premier Exhibitor Awards this year in their respective animal projects. Competitors in all three 4-H age divisions received awards in four categories: Large Animal (beef, sheep, swine, meat goat); Dairy and Small Animal (dairy goat, dairy cattle, rabbit, poultry); Horse; and Dog. The top five in each division received a cash award.
Nursing home to close in Elk Point
SIOUX FALLS, SD, November 21, 2022 — Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced its upcoming closure as of January 14, 2023. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DPS urges public to keep safety a priority during Thanksgiving holiday
PIERRE, S.D. – Whether hosting Thanksgiving at home or traveling somewhere else to celebrate the holiday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and its agencies remind the public that safety must be a priority. For those staying at home, state Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says nationally, Thanksgiving is...
