thefastmode.com
Panzura Launches New Ransomware-Resilient Data Mgmt Solution on AWS
Panzura, a leader in hybrid-architecture data management, announced the launch of a new comprehensive data management solution for customers that work in sensitive data environments, such as public sector, healthcare, and financial services. Because the service makes both the snapshots and the data immutable, ransomware attacks can’t damage files in...
thefastmode.com
NanoLock, ectacom Partner to Expand OT Cybersecurity Offering in Germany
Ectacom, the German Business Development Distributor for IT and security solutions, is expanding its OT (Operational Technology) security portfolio for the industrial and manufacturing sectors with NanoLock’s zero trust, device-level protection. NanoLock is protecting the operational integrity of manufacturing, energy, water and manufacturing companies with its device-level cyber defense...
aiexpress.io
Accolite Digital Acquires TeamTek Consulting
Accolite Digital, a Dallas, TX-based supplier of cloud and digital product engineering companies, acquired TeamTek Consulting, a London, UK-based supplier of digital companies for the Banking and Monetary Providers sector. The quantity of the deal was undisclosed. With the acquisition, Accolite Digital will increase its providing. TeamTek will proceed to...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
FOGI: Ease the Workflows in Healthcare with Informatics with Guillermo Sanz-Berney, Physician Informaticist and Consultant
FOGI: Ease the Workflows in Healthcare with Informatics with Guillermo Sanz-Berney, Physician Informaticist and Consultant. Be your geeky self and show your passion for informatics!. In this Future of Global Informatics episode, TJ Southern interviews Guillermo Sanz-Berney, a physician informaticist, about his passion for his profession, the issues QiiQ Health...
SqlDBM and Inergy Announce Partnership, Looking at Cloud as the Future of Data
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- SqlDBM - Online Data Modeling Tool announced their partnership with Inergy, a leading provider of BI and Analytics solutions based in the Netherlands. Henceforth, Inergy will collaborate with SqlDBM as a Silver Partner, aligning on digital exposure and cloud adoption strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005636/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Essence
Novae, A Black-Owned Fintech Company, Launches Free Grant Search Platform
The tool is aimed to streamline often tedious grant searches and help small businesses tap into funding resources. Business grants are a substantial catalyst for small companies, but finding and applying for them can be an arduous process. Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC is aimed to make it...
itbusinessnet.com
Infovista to showcase innovative solutions to assure success of mission-critical networks at DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
Portfolio of planning, testing and Automated Assurance & Operations assurance solutions enables governmental agencies, operators and enterprises to guarantee resilience and reliability of mobile and fixed networks. Paris, France – Wednesday 23rd November, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced details of its participation...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Advancing Healthcare Innovation through AI Adoption
Leading health providers are implementing AI to improve patient and staff safety and quality, allowing them to accomplish their technological innovation goals for better use of resources, with higher satisfaction. Technological innovation has flourished over the past two years, spurred by a rapid need for digital transformation and shifts to...
The Top 5 Hot Franchise Categories for 2023, According to One Industry Expert
Despite the economic uncertainty as the year comes to an end, there is reason to be bullish about franchising in 2023. If you're looking to become your own boss, here are five franchising opportunities to consider that are poised to thrive in 2023 and beyond.
industrytoday.com
Cleo’s MS Dynamics EDI Automation Speeds Revenue Time
ROCKFORD, Illinois – Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced immediate availability of two powerful new integration solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP portfolio, both of which are now part of the CIC Library.
makeuseof.com
How to Become an Artificial Intelligence Engineer: A Beginner’s Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Artificial intelligence applications are increasing rapidly as many enterprises look to automate as many tasks as possible to increase productivity and efficiency and save time. Consequently, the demand for AI engineers is at an all-time high.
thefastmode.com
DOCOMO, SK Telecom to Collaborate on Metaverse, Digital Media & 5G/6G
NTT DOCOMO announced that it has agreed with leading Korean telecommunications operator SK Telecom (SKT) to collaborate on the competitive enhancement of their respective smart-life businesses and communications-infrastructure technologies worldwide. In the smart-life field, DOCOMO and SKT will discuss joint production of original content for their respective video distribution platforms...
satnews.com
Viasat + Cobham Satcom collaborating on maritime connectivity pre-ViaSat-3 launch
Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) and Cobham Satcom are collaborating on a new, advanced satellite connectivity solution for the maritime and energy industries in preparation for the launch of Viasat’s next generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3. The connectivity system, which will include a portfolio of groundbreaking antenna systems from Cobham Satcom,...
businesspartnermagazine.com
Why Are Mobile Apps Essential for Healthcare Clinicians and Patients?
Back in the day, the only way to book an appointment with doctors was to call their numbers or visit their clinics. It could be hard to get through over the phone, and you have to wait in a long queue if you go to the healthcare facilities. Fortunately, technological advancements made things more convenient for patients and healthcare providers. Mobile apps are now available in the healthcare industry, providing various benefits, including the ones below.
physiciansweekly.com
AD Severity & Symptom Management Linked to Disease Burden
In 2019, five patients advocate organizations collaborated with the FDA to conduct an external, patient-focused drug development meeting on atopic dermatitis (AD) called More Than Skin Deep, according to Wendy Smith Begolka, MBS. “The meeting provided critical awareness and a deeper understanding of the overall patient experience and the significant burden of AD for patients and their families,” she says, “in addition to identifying unmet therapeutic and care needs. While there is growing awareness of the seriousness of AD and the unmet needs of affected individuals,
healthpodcastnetwork.com
SEMPRE: Future and Pharma: Standardization and Automation with Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK
SEMPRE: Future and Pharma: Standardization and Automation with Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK. In this episode, Rich Prest interviews Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK, a startup focused on the challenges of running pharmacies. STACK offers licensed pharmacists a platform that manages information and automates tasks to improve their operations. Jonathan discusses the disconnect between points of care and points of management and possible tools to address it. He also explains why he believes the educational aspect of the pharmacy industry is woefully underserved.
3printr.com
Digital Smile Design and Formlabs announce partnership
Digital Smile Design (DSD) has recently announced its official partnership with Formlabs Dental. A global player in the field of 3D printing, Formlabs aims to expand access to digital fabrication so that anyone can make anything. This new collaboration underlines DSD’s continued commitment to joining forces with key organizations who share the same values, a vision for the future of dentistry and a dedication to advancing the profession.
physiciansweekly.com
Robot-Assisted Pedicle Screw Placement Surgery: Contributing Factors
This is a historical, multi-site analysis. The purpose of this study was to examine the variables associated with robot-assisted pedicle screw placement and the relative contributions of these variables to the overall accuracy of this procedure. According to reports, the accuracy with which pedicle screws may be placed during robotic surgery has greatly surpassed that of traditional methods. The precision with which robotic pedicle screws are inserted may be affected by a number of factors. As far as researchers know, no study has thoroughly examine these variables. Together, the radiological and clinical data from 3 different institutions paint a clearer picture. To evaluate the precision of the screw placement, all 3 hospitals collected computerized tomographic CT scans both before and after surgery.
9 in 10 CFOs Focused on Payments Automation and Transformation
The benefits of streamlining and modernizing the payment experience through digital tools and forward-looking investments appear to have sunken in. New research shows nine out of 10 chief financial officers surveyed by PYMNTS said their companies were either investing in payments digitization already or have plans to do so in the future.
How Decentralized Science (DeSci) lowers the Cost of Innovation and Implementation
In the last few years, we have seen several use cases of the blockchain. From gaming to education, nothing has been off-limits for this revolutionary technology. Today, we see it emerging into more significant and nuanced fields across the spectrum. DeSci, or Decentralized Science, is one of the trends that has seen blockchain moving into the critical field of scientific research and development.
