Crawford County, IL

wevv.com

ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County

A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wtyefm.com

Robinson Man Sentenced on Burglary Charges

(Robinson) – Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, has announced the sentencing of a Robinson man on burglary charges. During a Tuesday court appearance fifty-five-year-old Todd Jones was sentenced to four years in the IDOC on the Class 3 Felony charge. The Robinson Police Department assisted in the prosecution of this case.
ROBINSON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Clay City man charged with attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
CLAY CITY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Tuesday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Ashley N. Schaufler of Effingham for an Effingham County PSC mittimus to jail for 24 hours. Ashley was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Jessica L. Presler of Indianapolis, IN for an Effingham...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
vincennespbs.org

Oaktown man arrested after fleeing scene

A Knox County man was jailed after fleeing the scene of a battery incident. Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle in Vincennes driven by 47-year-old Lester Rhoads of Oaktown late Tuesday night. Rhoads was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. His Blood Alcohol Content was reported...
OAKTOWN, IN
wevv.com

Death investigation underway in Wabash County

A death investigation is being conducted in the village of Bellmont, Illinois. The Wabash County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to a home on Hackberry Street in Bellmont on Monday to investigate the death of a 48-year-old man. The sheriff's office says the county coroner was contacted and...
WABASH COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 40 year old Christina L. Belisle of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Christina posted $150 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Mason for criminal trespass to real property. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Teen Charged After Humboldt Park 7-Year-Old Fatally Shot In His Home

HUMBOLDT PARK — A teenager has been charged with murder after police say he fired shots near a Humboldt Park home, sending a stray bullet through a window and killing 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe. The 16-year-old was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder. Police did not release his name and said...
HUMBOLDT, IL
WCIA

Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Lengthy standoff situation ends in an arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is in custody after a two hour standoff in Terre Haute on Thursday. Before Thursday's standoff, the Terre Haute Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony W. Cheeseman, who was on home detention for drug charges, had cut off his ankle bracelet and fled his home.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Altamont Police arrested 32 year old Brandon C. Neville of Altamont for battery. Brandon was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
ALTAMONT, IL
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired. The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search […]
EFFINGHAM, IL

