Tennessee State

247Sports

Mack Brown Live: Transfer Portal Opening Again

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Since the emergence of the NCAA transfer portal in 2018, thousands of college athletes have taken the opportunity to put their name in the online database declaring their desire to find a new place to play, and it’s no different at North Carolina. With...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

UNC Football to Honor 22 Players on Senior Day

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina football will honor 22 seniors on Friday before the N.C. State game. Due to the extra COVID season which gave many players an extra season of eligibility, there are some players listed that will be able to come back for the 2023 season. "We...

