Saratoga Springs, NY

5 things to know this Tuesday, November 22

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report , today begins a dry and mild stretch that will continue through Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will cruise into the lower 40s with more sunshine this afternoon.

Today’s five things you need to know includes the latest in the officer-involved shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs over the weekend, two people wanted in connection with a home invasion in Greene County, and New York’s first cannabis dispensary applicants getting approved.

1. Vermont deputy on leave after Saratoga Springs shooting

The off-duty Rutland County, Vermont deputy, identified as Vito Caselnova, was reportedly shot by Saratoga Springs police after a shootout between him and another group from Utica, New York. Caselnova’s boss, Sheriff David Fox, told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that the wounds were life-threatening. “But he was in pretty good spirits for being shot,” he added.

2. Two suspects wanted following home invasion: police

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion at a home that happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Four people have already been arrested in connection with the incident, but two are still on the loose. Police said they are considered armed and dangerous.

3. New York’s first 36 cannabis dispensary applicants approved

Amid a lawsuit that put a pause on cannabis dispensary licenses in some regions of New York, the Cannabis Control Board approved the first batch of dispensary licenses on Monday. Some are calling this a historic moment in New York.

4. Granville woman faces additional animal neglect charges

A Granville woman who was previously arrested for 31 counts of New York Agriculture and Market Law: Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals now faces five more charges after neglected rabbits and goats were found on her property. In September, Wendy Murphy was arrested when 31 horses were also found on her property, all appearing to be starved and neglected.

5. Fatal Albany hit and run suspect pleads not guilty

The suspect connected to a fatal hit-and-run in Albany has pleaded not guilty. Nsikak Okure, 34, of Altamont, was indicted on 11 counts including manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide. He’s accused of striking Tanisha Brathwaite, 31, on September 14 on Clinton Avenue and fleeing the scene. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

