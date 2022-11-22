Read full article on original website
Related
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
MedicalXpress
Analysis reveals adverse effects of complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates
Over the past two decades, numerous complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have been tested in clinical trials and approved for use in patients. Investigators recently performed a comprehensive analysis of multiple scientific databases to outline the potential toxicities associated with these medications. Their findings are published online in Cancer.
Medical News Today
Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise
A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
Medical News Today
4 respiratory diseases caused by smoking
Smoking is a major cause of respiratory disease as it is harmful to the lungs, as well as other organs. Examples of the diseases include COPD, asthma, and bronchitis. This article explores some statistics about smoking, and the five main respiratory diseases that smoking can cause, including their prevalence, symptoms, and treatment for these conditions.
5 myths about lung cancer everyone needs to stop believing
November marks Lung Cancer Awareness Month – a disease many of us think we know the key causes and symptoms of. However, there are still some misconceptions around lung cancer – it’s not necessarily just a case of being a ‘smoker’s disease’. We speak...
dallasexpress.com
Moderna, Pfizer Studying Vaccine Myocarditis Risk
Pfizer and Moderna have begun studying the prevalence of myocarditis in young men following COVID-19 vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration issued Moderna a license to manufacture, sell, and distribute its vaccine in early January 2022 with the condition that Moderna study both the long-term and short-term effects of the vaccine.
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
Medical News Today
First study looks at exercise's impact on the microbiome in people with cancer
Several factors may contribute to the development of colorectal cancer, and research suggests that gut microbiota may also play a role. New research has found that regular exercise positively impacts gut microbiome diversity in people with colorectal cancer. According to the study, this is the first research to examine the...
MedicalXpress
HIV-positive patients with cancer may have accelerated biological aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20.
buffalohealthyliving.com
The Basics of Lung Cancer
Data from the World Cancer Research Fund International indicates that more than 2.2 million people were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. That makes lung cancer the second most common cancer worldwide, underscoring the importance of learning about the disease. What is lung cancer? Lung cancer is any cancer that...
physiciansweekly.com
Olpasiran significantly reduces lipoprotein(a) levels in patients with cardiovascular disease
1. Olpasiran significantly and substantially reduced lipoprotein(a) concentration in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease compared to placebo. 2. Olpasiran reduced low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol concentration in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Elevated lipoprotein(a) concentrations have been associated with an increased...
physiciansweekly.com
Bariatric surgery may provide benefit in treating obstructive sleep apnea
1. In this pre-/post- cohort study, patients undergoing bariatric surgery had increased airway volumes and a reduction in clinical obstructive sleep apnea diagnoses. 2. Some structures important in mechanical obstruction, such as the soft palate, were unaffected from massive weight loss. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Satisfactory) Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)...
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
physiciansweekly.com
Mild Eczema in First Grade Likely to Resolve by Sixth Grade
The severity of children’s AD in first grade may predict its persistence in sixth grade, according to a study published in the Journal of Dermatology. Akio Tanaka, MD, PhD, and colleagues examined primary school children during a 10-year period to determine the prevalence of skin diseases. AD (12.3%) was the most common disease among first graders, followed by eczema other than AD (9.7%), molluscum contagiosum (1.9%), and verruca vulgaris (1.1%). Acne vulgaris was most common among sixth graders (9.6%), followed by AD (8.9%), eczema other than AD (6.7%), and verruca vulgaris (3.1%). Over time, the prevalence of AD remained stable among first graders and increased slightly among sixth graders. Among the 87 children who had AD in first grade, more than half (58.6%), particularly those with mild severity, were in remission in sixth grade. AD was diagnosed for the first time in 30 sixth graders (4.5%). Severity of AD symptoms in first grade increased the likelihood of a child still having AD in sixth grade.
physiciansweekly.com
Early Mobilization No Benefit for Ventilated ICU Patients
For adults undergoing mechanical ventilation in the ICU, early mobilization does not affect the numbers of days alive and out of the hospital compared with usual care, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Carol L. Hodgson, PhD, and colleagues randomly assigned 750 adults in the ICU who were undergoing invasive mechanical ventilation to receive increased early mobilization (minimization of sedation and daily physical.
targetedonc.com
Intratumoral Injection Shows Antitumor Activity and Safety in Sarcoma
Investigators in the IT-01 trial of INT230-6 as monotherapy or combined with ipilimumab showed safety and potential efficacy in patients with sarcoma. An intratumoral therapy, INT230-6, demonstrated its dual-mechanism antitumor activity as a monotherapy and in combination with ipilimumab (Yervoy) in patients with metastatic sarcomas, according to results from an oral presentation at the 2022 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting.1.
MedicalXpress
Disparities seen in treatment of middle ear infections in US children
Children from socially disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to receive treatment for otitis media and more likely to experience complications from undertreatment, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. To quantify social disparities in treatment patterns, Z. Jason Qian, M.D., and David H....
physiciansweekly.com
Ceftriaxone use is not associated with increased free bilirubin in term neonates with sepsis
1. In a prospective study of term neonates with sepsis and resolving unconjugated hyperbilirubinemia, ceftriaxone administration did not result in increased free bilirubin levels. 2. Intramuscular ceftriaxone administered in the outpatient setting may be a valuable tool to facilitate earlier hospital discharge for term neonates completing an antibiotic course. Evidence...
physiciansweekly.com
Obesity Linked to Risk for Complex Multimorbidity
Obesity is a shared risk factor for many common diseases, explains Mika Kivimäki, PhD. “Obesity has been linked to increased risk for numerous diseases,” Dr. Kivimäki says. “We wanted to know whether these diseases are distributed across all people with obesity, or whether they cluster in smaller groups of individuals with obesity-related multimorbidity.” Multimorbidity, he adds, is defined as the presence of two or more diseases.
Comments / 0