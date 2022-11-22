Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Relationship between Coronary Artery Calcification with Physiological and Clinical Characteristics in COPD Patients
Coronary artery disease (CAD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are commonly linked. Coronary artery wall calcification might be a sign of heart illness when using computed tomography (CT) for COPD phenotyping. However, the non-ECG gated scans utilized for COPD monitoring do not adhere to recognized quantitative methods employing the Agatston score and ECG-triggered CT. For a study, researchers investigated the diagnostic utility of Agatston scores from cardiac non-triggered images.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
MedicalXpress
Analysis reveals adverse effects of complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates
Over the past two decades, numerous complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have been tested in clinical trials and approved for use in patients. Investigators recently performed a comprehensive analysis of multiple scientific databases to outline the potential toxicities associated with these medications. Their findings are published online in Cancer.
scitechdaily.com
Considered Impossible – New Study of 5 Million People Reveals Genetic Links to Height
The research was the largest-ever genome-wide association study. The study, which was recently published in the journal Nature, is the largest genome-wide association study ever conducted, using the DNA of nearly 5 million individuals from 281 contributing studies. It fills a significant gap in our knowledge of how genetic differences contribute to height differences. Over one million research participants are of non-European heritage (African, East Asian, Hispanic, or South Asian).
wvpe.org
CDC study: Adults recently infected with COVID often wrong about transmission risks
A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control study finds that many people in southeast Michigan had the wrong idea about COVID-19 community transmission levels — even though they had just been infected. The study surveyed thousands of adults in Metro Detroit, and DuPage County, Ill., in June and July...
POLITICO
A third Covid winter and most have had it
This time last year, the Omicron variant crept into holiday gatherings and spurred a winter surge in which more Americans were infected than in any other period of the pandemic. Upticks in hospitalization and case counts in Europe this September inspired a foreboding sense of deja vu. But Ashish Jha,...
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
Medical News Today
4 respiratory diseases caused by smoking
Smoking is a major cause of respiratory disease as it is harmful to the lungs, as well as other organs. Examples of the diseases include COPD, asthma, and bronchitis. This article explores some statistics about smoking, and the five main respiratory diseases that smoking can cause, including their prevalence, symptoms, and treatment for these conditions.
MedicalXpress
Study finds Medicare advantage may put complex cancer surgery patients at a disadvantage
An analysis by researchers at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, found that cancer patients with privatized, cost-saving Medicare Advantage were more likely than those with traditional Medicare to go to hospitals with physicians less experienced at performing complicated surgeries, and that they were more likely to die within the first 30 days after the removal of their stomach, pancreas or liver. The study was recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
MedicalXpress
MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID
Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
physiciansweekly.com
Characterization of negative outcomes associated with same-day cancellation of cancer surgeries
1. This retrospective study found that patients who experienced a same-day cancellation of their cancer surgery had significantly higher wait times and healthcare cost when compared to patients without a prior history of cancellation. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Cancer surgery cancellation can have negative consequences for all parties involved,...
physiciansweekly.com
Biomarkers May ID Rheumatoid Arthritis With & Without Active Disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with and without active disease, according to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Arduino A. Mangoni, PhD, and Angelo Zinellu, PhD, conducted a systematic review of studies comparing NLR and PLR values between patients with RA with and without active.
physiciansweekly.com
Olpasiran significantly reduces lipoprotein(a) levels in patients with cardiovascular disease
1. Olpasiran significantly and substantially reduced lipoprotein(a) concentration in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease compared to placebo. 2. Olpasiran reduced low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol concentration in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Elevated lipoprotein(a) concentrations have been associated with an increased...
targetedonc.com
Intratumoral Injection Shows Antitumor Activity and Safety in Sarcoma
Investigators in the IT-01 trial of INT230-6 as monotherapy or combined with ipilimumab showed safety and potential efficacy in patients with sarcoma. An intratumoral therapy, INT230-6, demonstrated its dual-mechanism antitumor activity as a monotherapy and in combination with ipilimumab (Yervoy) in patients with metastatic sarcomas, according to results from an oral presentation at the 2022 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting.1.
physiciansweekly.com
Obesity Linked to Risk for Complex Multimorbidity
Obesity is a shared risk factor for many common diseases, explains Mika Kivimäki, PhD. “Obesity has been linked to increased risk for numerous diseases,” Dr. Kivimäki says. “We wanted to know whether these diseases are distributed across all people with obesity, or whether they cluster in smaller groups of individuals with obesity-related multimorbidity.” Multimorbidity, he adds, is defined as the presence of two or more diseases.
physiciansweekly.com
Ibrutinib Improves Survival in CNS Relapse of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
N patients with central nervous system (CNS) relapse of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), ibrutinib was linked with superior survival compared with blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating chemotherapy, according to a study published in Blood. Chiara Rusconi, MD, and colleagues conducted a multicenter retrospective study to explore the. outcomes, including overall survival (OS),...
physiciansweekly.com
Boosting Your Practice’s Prior Authorization Success Rate
Many medical practices spend an excessive amount of time on prior authorization (PA). According to the American Medical Association (AMA), this can delay treatment, leading to negative clinical outcomes. Hoping to decrease the burden of PA on both physicians and patients, the AMA has been working on a scaled-back, streamlined, automated PA process. However, this will take time.
MedicalXpress
Scientists reveal first close-up look at bats' immune response to live infection
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School and colleagues in Singapore have sequenced the response to viral infection in colony-bred cave nectar bats (Eonycteris spelaea) at single-cell resolution. Published in the journal Immunity, the findings contribute to insights into bat immunity that could be harnessed to protect human health.
physiciansweekly.com
Shorter antibiotic course non-inferior to longer course for pediatric community-acquired pneumonia
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, shorter courses of antibiotics were non-inferior in terms of treatment failure and treatment relapse compared to longer courses of antibiotics in pediatric community acquired pneumonia. 2. Shorter courses of antibiotics for community acquired pneumonia were associated with lower risks of non-serious adverse events...
