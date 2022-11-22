Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
SNAP snag almost ruins Thanksgiving for local families
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving. Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom. On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia families scrambling over food assistance delays
The calls and emails have been flooding into FOX 5 about families unable to get their benefits, so the I-Team reached out to officials. The state has admitted there's an application backlog causing big delays, but say customers should be caught up by Thanksgiving.
Motley Fool
Georgia Promises To Catch Up SNAP Benefit Backlog Before Thanksgiving
One Georgia resident said yesterday that their family had no food this Thanksgiving. Georgia fell behind with SNAP renewal applications and some households have not received their benefits. Today, the state announced it had paid out the pending money, but some Georgians complained payments had not arrived. If you can't...
GDOT urges you to drive alert and arrive alive for Thanksgiving weekend
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving dinner is less than 24 hours away. Many of you will gather with family and friends to give thanks. However, according to AAA, it's one of the worst times to be on the roadway. Folks say they all traveled from Florida. They say there was...
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for December and Where To Find SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in December, with the first payments...
Families finally get relief after waiting weeks for SNAP benefits
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Samantha Abrams was cooking collared greens, peach cobbler, broccoli casserole and a host of other traditional Thanksgiving recipes. But the holiday dinner at the Abrams household almost didn't happen. She heavily relies on disability payments and SNAP benefits, or food stamps, to make ends meet. She was supposed to get her money weeks ago, so she called and emailed state agencies repeatedly with no response.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: Wednesday November 23, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 23, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Delay in SNAP benefits forcing some Georgia families to change Thanksgiving plans or skip them
ATLANTA — Many Georgia families say they’ve had to change their Thanksgiving plans after waiting weeks to receive federal food assistance benefits. Families told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln they simply do not have the money to pay for Thanksgiving dinner. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Georgia expands rules that ban some wild animals as pets
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has expanded limits on which animals can be bought, sold or kept as pets in the state. Beginning Dec. 4, owners of species that were recently added to the list of wild animals have one year to meet new requirements in order to keep their pets.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving
ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
WRDW-TV
Needle moving higher on Christmas tree prices in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Millions of families are starting the search for a Christmas tree during the holiday weekend, but shoppers in the two-state region may have to pay more. If you’re looking for an artificial tree, the supply is good, unlike last year when delays from manufacturers help up some deliveries until after the holidays.
Real Christmas trees may be in short supply in Georgia this year. Here’s why:
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — If you usually wait until later in the holiday season to pick out a real Christmas tree, you may want to move that up on your priority list this year. Georgia growers said live trees will be in short supply this year. Channel 2 Action...
Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
'It’s really rough' | How shelter rules, IDs, housing vouchers are contributing to homelessness in Georgia
The Way Home: The Cause is part two of an 11Alive Investigates series that explores why people are living on the streets and not in permanent housing. “There’s a lot of homeless people in Atlanta, sleeping on the streets. And it’s hard,” said David Lee. Lee didn’t...
WMAZ
13WMAZ's Winter Seasonal Outlook: Expect temperatures to be slightly above average with expanding drought
MACON, Ga. — After a chilly fall, many central Georgians are wondering what our winter is shaping up to be like. The 13WMAZ Weather Team poured over the data and answers your questions in our 2023 Winter Weather Outlook. Fall 2022: By the Numbers. Fall 2022 is coming to...
wtoc.com
Holiday light event is now walkable again at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens’ December Nights and Holidays Lights event is back!. And this year, you will be able to look at the lights by walking through the gardens again. That’s after the event had been drive-through only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missing Georgia mom, also wanted by authorities, believed to be in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A mother of two has been reported missing by her family in central Georgia and authorities, who have put out warrants for her on charges including probation violation, believe she could be in metro Atlanta. According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Chelsea Metz was last seen...
Google: These Thanksgiving recipes are popular in SC, Ga.
If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren't alone.
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
wtoc.com
Georgia State Patrol urges caution while driving for the Thanksgiving holiday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Georgia State Patrol, the 102 hour period for holiday traffic starts just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening will be one of the busiest stretches of the long weekend. Troopers urge drivers to slow down, sober up, and focus their attention on the road.
