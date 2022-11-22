Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Robot-Assisted Pedicle Screw Placement Surgery: Contributing Factors
This is a historical, multi-site analysis. The purpose of this study was to examine the variables associated with robot-assisted pedicle screw placement and the relative contributions of these variables to the overall accuracy of this procedure. According to reports, the accuracy with which pedicle screws may be placed during robotic surgery has greatly surpassed that of traditional methods. The precision with which robotic pedicle screws are inserted may be affected by a number of factors. As far as researchers know, no study has thoroughly examine these variables. Together, the radiological and clinical data from 3 different institutions paint a clearer picture. To evaluate the precision of the screw placement, all 3 hospitals collected computerized tomographic CT scans both before and after surgery.
physiciansweekly.com
An Informatics Analysis of Glaucoma Surgery Outcomes Using EHRs
A higher failure rate is seen with tube shunt implantation than with trabeculectomy, according to data extracted from electronic health records using an automated pipeline. Researchers wanted to assess glaucoma surgery outcomes over the long term by using an automated process to obtain results from electronic health data. The research was conducted in retrospect at a single research institution. EHR procedure codes were used to identify patients with a trabeculectomy, Ex-PRESS shunt, Baerveldt tube shunt, or an Ahmed tube shunt inserted between 2009 and 2018. Using a natural language processing pipeline that has been previously verified, investigators were able to extract patient characteristics from both structured and unstructured fields.
earth.com
Artificial neural networks learn better when they “sleep”
Depending on their age, humans usually need to sleep from seven to 13 hours per day – a period when many things happen: heart rate, breathing, and metabolism ebb and flow, hormone levels re-adjust, and the body relaxes. The brain, however, is much more active than other parts of our organism when we sleep, repeating what we have learned during the day, re-organizing memories in a more efficient way, building rational memory – or the ability to remember arbitrary or indirect associations between objects, people, and events – and protecting against forgetting old memories.
The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World
In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow
A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging
A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
Harvard Astronomer Predicts as Many as 4 Quintillion Spaceships in Our Solar System
A Harvard astronomer has studied objects seen flying through our solar system (that are believed to be extraterrestrial vehicles) and has done some math to try to figure out how many there are. Apparently, it's a lot. According to astronomer Avi Loeb, there could be as many as 4 quintillion...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
'Time Cells' in The Human Brain Encode The Flow of Time, Scientists Say
How does the human brain keep track of the order of events in a sequence?. Research suggests that 'time cells' – neurons in the hippocampus thought to represent temporal information – could be the glue that sticks our memories together in the right sequence so that we can properly recall the correct order in which things happened.
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
MedicalXpress
HIV-positive patients with cancer may have accelerated biological aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20.
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Study from Harvard Find Ways to Maximize the Accuracy of Image Segmentation by Machine Learning Algorithms in Multiplexed Tissue Images Containing Common Imaging Artefacts
Cell types, basement membranes, and connective structures that organize tissues and tumors can be found in length ranges ranging from microscopic organelles to whole organs (0.1 to >104 m). In the investigation of tissue architecture, Hematoxylin, Eosin (H&E), and immunohistochemistry microscopy have long been the method of choice. Furthermore, clinical histopathology continues to be the principal method for diagnosing and treating illnesses like cancer. Classical histology, however, needs to give more molecular data to correctly classify disease genes, analyze development pathways, or identify cell subtypes.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
techeblog.com
University of Maryland Develops Real Invisibility Cloak That Stops AI Facial Recognition Cameras
Unlike this sitting on air trick, University of Maryland’s real invisibility cloak is simpler than you think. It consists of a pullover with a stay-dry microfleece lining with adversarial patterns the evade most AI facial recognition cameras. This demonstration showed that the pullover was able to evade the YOLOv2...
techeblog.com
Mind-Controlled Wheelchair Helps Paralyzed People Gain New Mobility, Uses AI Machine Learning Algorithm
Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed a mind-controlled wheelchair that translates the thoughts of a paralyzed person into movement. It was tested on three people with tetraplegia, the inability to move their arms and legs due to spinal injuries, all of whom operated the wheelchair in a natural environment to varying degrees of success.
targetedonc.com
Intratumoral Injection Shows Antitumor Activity and Safety in Sarcoma
Investigators in the IT-01 trial of INT230-6 as monotherapy or combined with ipilimumab showed safety and potential efficacy in patients with sarcoma. An intratumoral therapy, INT230-6, demonstrated its dual-mechanism antitumor activity as a monotherapy and in combination with ipilimumab (Yervoy) in patients with metastatic sarcomas, according to results from an oral presentation at the 2022 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting.1.
