This is a historical, multi-site analysis. The purpose of this study was to examine the variables associated with robot-assisted pedicle screw placement and the relative contributions of these variables to the overall accuracy of this procedure. According to reports, the accuracy with which pedicle screws may be placed during robotic surgery has greatly surpassed that of traditional methods. The precision with which robotic pedicle screws are inserted may be affected by a number of factors. As far as researchers know, no study has thoroughly examine these variables. Together, the radiological and clinical data from 3 different institutions paint a clearer picture. To evaluate the precision of the screw placement, all 3 hospitals collected computerized tomographic CT scans both before and after surgery.

