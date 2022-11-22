(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had a special meeting last night at the Courthouse in Olney. The Board : approved the final county claims before the fiscal year 2022 budget ends and the new budget begins on December 1st – $259,142 in non-county claims and $74,893 in county general claims : discussed the fiscal year 2023 budget and tax levy numbers, but took no action : set the swearing-in ceremony for new Board members and office holders for Tuesday, November 29th and set the Board’s reorganizational meeting for December 8th : the Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on December 8th.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO