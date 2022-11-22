ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT

(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had a special meeting last night at the Courthouse in Olney. The Board : approved the final county claims before the fiscal year 2022 budget ends and the new budget begins on December 1st – $259,142 in non-county claims and $74,893 in county general claims : discussed the fiscal year 2023 budget and tax levy numbers, but took no action : set the swearing-in ceremony for new Board members and office holders for Tuesday, November 29th and set the Board’s reorganizational meeting for December 8th : the Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on December 8th.
OLNEY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Parking Prohibited on Main Street For Christmas Parade

The City of Washington has announced that parking will not be allowed on Main Street from Highway 57 east to N.E. 7th Street and from Highway 57 west to Meridian Street between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, to allow for safety during the 2022 Christmas Parade.
WASHINGTON, IN
Effingham Radio

City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Today

The City of Effingham has announced that Althoff Drive will be closed at the intersection with Technology Drive starting today, November 21, for the installation of a sewer line. B&T will be connecting the sewer line to a manhole in the road. Motorists are asked to use Willenborg Street as...
EFFINGHAM, IL
WTHI

New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
ODON, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

William “Bill” Lee Allen

William “Bill” Lee Allen, 96, of Bicknell IN passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN on Nov 17, 2022. Bill was born Jan 14, 1926 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Thomas and Flossie (Smith) Allen. He was the youngest boy of his parents and the last of all fourteen to grace this earth.
BICKNELL, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal

A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
VINCENNES, IN
MyWabashValley.com

State and local road crews prepare for winter weather

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

At 7:32 A.M. at the intersection of Mulberry and Franklin a vehicle driven by Richard P. Beatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Mezo, 27, Marion. No injuries and no citations. November 14, 2022. At 7:24 A.M. at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Evergreen a...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

St. George Church, VCSC provide holiday meals to 100 families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Ahead of Thanksgiving, St. George Orthodox Church worked with the Vigo County School Corporation to provide holiday meals to 100 families in the area.  It’s the 16th year of the promotion for the church– one that takes a collaborative effort, according to St. George Young Adult President Courtney Lake.  “We set […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making. Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care. Tony K Nasser is an interventional cardiologist with Providence Medical […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)

Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy