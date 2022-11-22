Read full article on original website
Related
freedom929.com
SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had a special meeting last night at the Courthouse in Olney. The Board : approved the final county claims before the fiscal year 2022 budget ends and the new budget begins on December 1st – $259,142 in non-county claims and $74,893 in county general claims : discussed the fiscal year 2023 budget and tax levy numbers, but took no action : set the swearing-in ceremony for new Board members and office holders for Tuesday, November 29th and set the Board’s reorganizational meeting for December 8th : the Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on December 8th.
wamwamfm.com
Parking Prohibited on Main Street For Christmas Parade
The City of Washington has announced that parking will not be allowed on Main Street from Highway 57 east to N.E. 7th Street and from Highway 57 west to Meridian Street between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd, to allow for safety during the 2022 Christmas Parade.
WTHI
The search for the new Vigo County School Corporation's superintendent will begin in January
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The next superintendent for the largest school corporation in the Wabash Valley could have a major impact on your child's education. The Vigo County School Board is getting ready to start the search, but it won't officially begin until the start of the new year.
WTHI
City of Terre Haute presents changes to sewage Long Term Control Plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials are working on a plan to target Terre Haute's combined sewage overflow. It is called the Long term Control Plan. On Monday, the public was invited to an informational session. The goal was to tell residents about the new changes to the plan.
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Today
The City of Effingham has announced that Althoff Drive will be closed at the intersection with Technology Drive starting today, November 21, for the installation of a sewer line. B&T will be connecting the sewer line to a manhole in the road. Motorists are asked to use Willenborg Street as...
WTHI
New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor
ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
WTHI
Chicken coop heater to blame for Tuesday morning Liberty Ave. fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A chicken coop heater was to blame for a Tuesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a backyard chicken coop at 1427 Liberty Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says at least eight chickens were killed. THFD Chief Bill Berry says the heater...
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
wamwamfm.com
William “Bill” Lee Allen
William “Bill” Lee Allen, 96, of Bicknell IN passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN on Nov 17, 2022. Bill was born Jan 14, 1926 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Thomas and Flossie (Smith) Allen. He was the youngest boy of his parents and the last of all fourteen to grace this earth.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
MyWabashValley.com
State and local road crews prepare for winter weather
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
At 7:32 A.M. at the intersection of Mulberry and Franklin a vehicle driven by Richard P. Beatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Mezo, 27, Marion. No injuries and no citations. November 14, 2022. At 7:24 A.M. at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Evergreen a...
WTHI
Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
St. George Church, VCSC provide holiday meals to 100 families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Ahead of Thanksgiving, St. George Orthodox Church worked with the Vigo County School Corporation to provide holiday meals to 100 families in the area. It’s the 16th year of the promotion for the church– one that takes a collaborative effort, according to St. George Young Adult President Courtney Lake. “We set […]
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
14news.com
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making. Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care. Tony K Nasser is an interventional cardiologist with Providence Medical […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)
Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
WTHI
THPD officer enters guilty plea and resigns from the force after summer incident.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on an investigation into a former Terre Haute police officer. Trevor Singer pleaded guilty to two counts of battery and public nudity, all misdemeanors and resigned from the department on Tuesday morning. Terre Haute police responded to the Poplar Pub in...
Comments / 0