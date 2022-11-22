Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Grace Nelson Breaks School Record; Wins Game Against Newton 50-49
In what was a wild and historic night Altamont defeated Newton 50-49, without ever leading the game. Newton was in control from the beginning as they led after the first quarter 9-5. Altamont got the offense going in the second quarter to trim the lead to 22-20 at the half. Altamont was out rebounded in the first half 25-7. Altamont also only shot 7/25 from the field and 2/11 from three. Peyton Osteen led the team in scoring at the half with 8 points. Grace Nelson only had 2 points at the half, leaving her 17 points away from breaking the girls’ basketball all time point record.
WTHI
South Knox boys beat Sullivan for first time since 2016
The South Knox boys basketball team beat Sullivan 63-47. Its the Spartans first win over the Arrows since 2016.
Effingham Radio
Cumberland Wins Season Opener 66-30
Cumberland was able to get the first win of the season as they defeated Marshall 66-30. Cumberland led from the beginning and never trailed in the game. The Pirates led 18-9 after the first quarter and 27-18 at the half. After the low point total in the second quarter Cumberland would come out and put up 19 points in the third to lead 46-27 after the third quarter.
WTHI
North Daviess celebrates honors state title team with win over Loogootee
North Daviess High School Tuesday night honored their 1A boys basketball state title team from one season ago before their season opener. The Cougars then went out and beat Loogootee 53-40.
WTHI
Legendary Amber DeCoursey steps down as Barr-Reeve volleyball coach
Longtime Barr-Reeve volleyball head coach Amber DeCoursey has stepped down. In 23 years at Barr-Reeve, DeCoursey has never had a losing record. Her legendary career has seen her go 692-107 with the Lady Vikings. She won 15 sectionals, 11 regionals, 6 semi-states and 3 state titles. DeCoursey says she's stepping...
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Today
The City of Effingham has announced that Althoff Drive will be closed at the intersection with Technology Drive starting today, November 21, for the installation of a sewer line. B&T will be connecting the sewer line to a manhole in the road. Motorists are asked to use Willenborg Street as...
wamwamfm.com
William “Bill” Lee Allen
William “Bill” Lee Allen, 96, of Bicknell IN passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN on Nov 17, 2022. Bill was born Jan 14, 1926 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Thomas and Flossie (Smith) Allen. He was the youngest boy of his parents and the last of all fourteen to grace this earth.
MyWabashValley.com
State and local road crews prepare for winter weather
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
WTHI
New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor
ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
14news.com
Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a Princeton restaurant says there was another crash in front of her business. Thankfully this time, her building at Broadway and Main Street wasn’t hit. Susan, of Susan Bobe’s Pizza, says a man driving a truck had a medical emergency Friday evening...
wamwamfm.com
Christina Lynn Russell
Christina Lynn Russell, 53, of Petersburg, passed away November 14, 2022 after a long hard fought battle against cancer. She was born December 29, 1968 to Leo Wesley and Evelyn (Furman) Woods in Washington, IN. Chris worked in EMS and was the assistant manager at the Petersburg Casey’s for many years. She was baptized on July 5, 2020.
WTHI
Chicken coop heater to blame for Tuesday morning Liberty Ave. fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A chicken coop heater was to blame for a Tuesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a backyard chicken coop at 1427 Liberty Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says at least eight chickens were killed. THFD Chief Bill Berry says the heater...
wtyefm.com
Robinson City Council Meets Tonight
(Robinson) – The Robinson City Council meets tonight and they have several items on the agenda. In “New Business,” they will look at the Fiscal Year 2022 audit, the tentative tax levy, tourism advertisement, and a request from Eagle Theater for a liquor license. In other business, the city council will get an update and talk about preliminary infrastructure work for a new subdivision. The Robinson City Council meets this evening at 6 pm in the council chambers of the Robinson Community Center.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)
Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
Comments / 0