Robinson, IL

Effingham Radio

Grace Nelson Breaks School Record; Wins Game Against Newton 50-49

In what was a wild and historic night Altamont defeated Newton 50-49, without ever leading the game. Newton was in control from the beginning as they led after the first quarter 9-5. Altamont got the offense going in the second quarter to trim the lead to 22-20 at the half. Altamont was out rebounded in the first half 25-7. Altamont also only shot 7/25 from the field and 2/11 from three. Peyton Osteen led the team in scoring at the half with 8 points. Grace Nelson only had 2 points at the half, leaving her 17 points away from breaking the girls’ basketball all time point record.
NEWTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Cumberland Wins Season Opener 66-30

Cumberland was able to get the first win of the season as they defeated Marshall 66-30. Cumberland led from the beginning and never trailed in the game. The Pirates led 18-9 after the first quarter and 27-18 at the half. After the low point total in the second quarter Cumberland would come out and put up 19 points in the third to lead 46-27 after the third quarter.
MARSHALL, IL
WTHI

Legendary Amber DeCoursey steps down as Barr-Reeve volleyball coach

Longtime Barr-Reeve volleyball head coach Amber DeCoursey has stepped down. In 23 years at Barr-Reeve, DeCoursey has never had a losing record. Her legendary career has seen her go 692-107 with the Lady Vikings. She won 15 sectionals, 11 regionals, 6 semi-states and 3 state titles. DeCoursey says she's stepping...
Effingham Radio

City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Today

The City of Effingham has announced that Althoff Drive will be closed at the intersection with Technology Drive starting today, November 21, for the installation of a sewer line. B&T will be connecting the sewer line to a manhole in the road. Motorists are asked to use Willenborg Street as...
EFFINGHAM, IL
wamwamfm.com

William “Bill” Lee Allen

William “Bill” Lee Allen, 96, of Bicknell IN passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN on Nov 17, 2022. Bill was born Jan 14, 1926 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Thomas and Flossie (Smith) Allen. He was the youngest boy of his parents and the last of all fourteen to grace this earth.
BICKNELL, IN
MyWabashValley.com

State and local road crews prepare for winter weather

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
ODON, IN
14news.com

Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a Princeton restaurant says there was another crash in front of her business. Thankfully this time, her building at Broadway and Main Street wasn’t hit. Susan, of Susan Bobe’s Pizza, says a man driving a truck had a medical emergency Friday evening...
PRINCETON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Christina Lynn Russell

Christina Lynn Russell, 53, of Petersburg, passed away November 14, 2022 after a long hard fought battle against cancer. She was born December 29, 1968 to Leo Wesley and Evelyn (Furman) Woods in Washington, IN. Chris worked in EMS and was the assistant manager at the Petersburg Casey’s for many years. She was baptized on July 5, 2020.
PETERSBURG, IN
wtyefm.com

Robinson City Council Meets Tonight

(Robinson) – The Robinson City Council meets tonight and they have several items on the agenda. In “New Business,” they will look at the Fiscal Year 2022 audit, the tentative tax levy, tourism advertisement, and a request from Eagle Theater for a liquor license. In other business, the city council will get an update and talk about preliminary infrastructure work for a new subdivision. The Robinson City Council meets this evening at 6 pm in the council chambers of the Robinson Community Center.
ROBINSON, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)

Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal

A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay City man charged with attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
CLAY CITY, IN

