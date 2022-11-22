Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
COVID cases are on the rise again this autumn. Here are the symptoms to look out for
What symptoms should you look for? The short answer: not necessarily the same symptoms that signaled COVID at the pandemic's outset.
Brain tumours: Seven possible symptoms to be aware of
Although brain tumours are relatively rare, around 12,000 people are diagnosed with one in the UK every year – including celebrities like tenor Russell Watson, musician and actor Martin Kemp and The Wanted singer Tom Parker.The most recent example in the news was 12-year-old Grace Kelly, from Oadby, Leicestershire, who was diagnosed during a routine trip to SpecSavers before tragically passing away before the £200,000 needed to fund her treatment could be raised.The late former Cabinet minister Baroness Tessa Jowell was another public figure who had a brain tumour. She died in 2018, aged 70, a year after being...
scitechdaily.com
Solving the Dopamine Riddle: Scientists Pinpoint Genetic Mechanism Linking Brain Chemical to Schizophrenia
Researchers examining post-mortem brains confirm a long-held hypothesis explaining neurotransmitter’s connection to a debilitating disorder. How does the brain chemical dopamine relate to schizophrenia? It is a question that vexed scientists for more than 70 years, and now researchers at the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) believe they have solved the challenging riddle. This new understanding may lead to better treatment of schizophrenia, an often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
scitechdaily.com
New Discovery Could Resolve a Parkinson’s Disease Mystery
A recent study reveals how Parkinson’s spreads throughout the brain. According to a recent study led by Weill Cornell Medicine scientists, aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of Parkinson’s disease patients through a cellular waste-ejection process. During the process, known as lysosomal exocytosis, neurons release...
MedicalXpress
HIV-positive patients with cancer may have accelerated biological aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20.
reviewofoptometry.com
Dry AMD Linked to Dementia
Patients with macular degeneration are at increased risk for dementia and Alzheimer's, study finds. Photo: Brian Chou, OD. Click image to enlarge. With age-related macular degeneration (AMD) sharing several clinical and pathological features as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), one new study has sought to clarify epidemiological reports on the association between the two. Inconsistencies between AMD and subsequent dementia are present, thus warranting a new look.
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
physiciansweekly.com
T2D Linked With Higher Burden of Anxiety & Mood Disorders
Patients with early-onset T2D (diagnosed before age 45) experience increased burdens of mood, anxiety, and stress-related disorders, according to a study published in Diabetes Care. Furthermore, shared familial liability may exacerbate their co-occurrence. Shengxin Liu and colleagues conducted a population-based cohort study of full siblings, half-siblings, and cousins (N=3,061,192), examining data on diagnoses of T2D and anxiety, mood, and stress-related disorders. To assess the phenotypic link and familial coaggregation between T2D and psychiatric disorders, they used logistic and Cox regression models. To measure the relative contributions of genetic and environmental factors to the link, quantitative genetic modeling was performed in full and maternal half-sibling pairs. Of the total cohort, 7,896 (0.3%) were diagnosed with early onset T2D. These patients had higher risks for.
physiciansweekly.com
Boosting Your Practice’s Prior Authorization Success Rate
Many medical practices spend an excessive amount of time on prior authorization (PA). According to the American Medical Association (AMA), this can delay treatment, leading to negative clinical outcomes. Hoping to decrease the burden of PA on both physicians and patients, the AMA has been working on a scaled-back, streamlined, automated PA process. However, this will take time.
physiciansweekly.com
Biomarkers May ID Rheumatoid Arthritis With & Without Active Disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with and without active disease, according to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Arduino A. Mangoni, PhD, and Angelo Zinellu, PhD, conducted a systematic review of studies comparing NLR and PLR values between patients with RA with and without active.
physiciansweekly.com
What PROMIS Scores are Associated with Severe Disability Following Cervical Spine Surgery?
The goal of this study was to determine an appropriate mapping between the Neck Disability Index (NDI) and Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS) Pain Interference (PI). Patients undergoing cervical spine surgery may need help to make sense of the NIH PROMIS scores, a global outcome metric with unclear clinical implications. Therefore, researchers established a formula for converting scores on a disease-specific legacy instrument (NDI) to PROMIS PI to ascertain the degree to which the two instruments are correlated and provide criteria for what constitutes a minimal and substantial impairment. Participants were adults who had surgery on their cervical spine at a single institution between 2016 and 2018. No patients who were scheduled to have surgery for trauma-related instability were considered. Information gathered via preoperative questionnaires included patient demographics, the patient’s presenting complaint (such as radiculopathy, myelopathy, or myeloradiculopathy), and procedural details. Patients were included in the study if they had filled out both the NDI and the PROMIS PI, and then correlation and regression analyses were conducted. The study included 196 patients who met all of the requirements. Ages ranged from 56.9±12.9 years on average. There was a correlation between the 2 measures, with a mean NDI of 68.6±38 and a mean PROMIS PI of 60.9±7.3. When comparing the PROMIS PI to the NDI, there was a significant positive correlation (r=0.76, P<0.001). The following formula was derived from linear regression analysis: PROMIS PI=51.042+0.289*NDI(R2=0.57). Investigators conducted a regression study to facilitate the translation of PROMIS PI scores into NDI. Their findings confirmed prior research findings, demonstrating a significant correlation between PROMIS PI and NDI. Significant impairment (NDI=50) was associated with a PROMIS PI score of 66 or higher, while minor relative impairment (NDI=28) was associated with a score of 59 or lower. As PROMIS reporting becomes increasingly commonplace in the scientific literature, these findings will serve as a valuable reference point.
physiciansweekly.com
Bariatric surgery may provide benefit in treating obstructive sleep apnea
1. In this pre-/post- cohort study, patients undergoing bariatric surgery had increased airway volumes and a reduction in clinical obstructive sleep apnea diagnoses. 2. Some structures important in mechanical obstruction, such as the soft palate, were unaffected from massive weight loss. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Satisfactory) Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)...
physiciansweekly.com
Obesity Linked to Risk for Complex Multimorbidity
Obesity is a shared risk factor for many common diseases, explains Mika Kivimäki, PhD. “Obesity has been linked to increased risk for numerous diseases,” Dr. Kivimäki says. “We wanted to know whether these diseases are distributed across all people with obesity, or whether they cluster in smaller groups of individuals with obesity-related multimorbidity.” Multimorbidity, he adds, is defined as the presence of two or more diseases.
physiciansweekly.com
Mild Eczema in First Grade Likely to Resolve by Sixth Grade
The severity of children’s AD in first grade may predict its persistence in sixth grade, according to a study published in the Journal of Dermatology. Akio Tanaka, MD, PhD, and colleagues examined primary school children during a 10-year period to determine the prevalence of skin diseases. AD (12.3%) was the most common disease among first graders, followed by eczema other than AD (9.7%), molluscum contagiosum (1.9%), and verruca vulgaris (1.1%). Acne vulgaris was most common among sixth graders (9.6%), followed by AD (8.9%), eczema other than AD (6.7%), and verruca vulgaris (3.1%). Over time, the prevalence of AD remained stable among first graders and increased slightly among sixth graders. Among the 87 children who had AD in first grade, more than half (58.6%), particularly those with mild severity, were in remission in sixth grade. AD was diagnosed for the first time in 30 sixth graders (4.5%). Severity of AD symptoms in first grade increased the likelihood of a child still having AD in sixth grade.
physiciansweekly.com
Ibrutinib Improves Survival in CNS Relapse of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
N patients with central nervous system (CNS) relapse of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), ibrutinib was linked with superior survival compared with blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating chemotherapy, according to a study published in Blood. Chiara Rusconi, MD, and colleagues conducted a multicenter retrospective study to explore the. outcomes, including overall survival (OS),...
MedicalXpress
Immune cells in ALS patients can predict the course of the disease
By measuring immune cells in the cerebrospinal fluid when diagnosing ALS, it is possible to predict how fast the disease may progress according to a study from Karolinska Institutet published in Nature Communications. ALS is a rare, but fatal disease that affects the nerve cells and leads to paralysis of...
physiciansweekly.com
New Evidence-Based Recommendations for Patients With Diabetes Mellitus
COVID-19 vaccination, the use of nutritional supplements, telehealth, and both male and female infertility are some of the topics addressed by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) in its updated guideline for the care and management of people with or at risk for diabetes mellitus (DM). The guideline, which was last updated in 2014, features 170 evidence-based clinical practice recommendations for DM at every stage, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, according to Susan L. Samson, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACE, and colleagues, authors of the guidelines.
physiciansweekly.com
Shorter antibiotic course non-inferior to longer course for pediatric community-acquired pneumonia
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, shorter courses of antibiotics were non-inferior in terms of treatment failure and treatment relapse compared to longer courses of antibiotics in pediatric community acquired pneumonia. 2. Shorter courses of antibiotics for community acquired pneumonia were associated with lower risks of non-serious adverse events...
Comments / 0