Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment
In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
World Cup Fans Just Saw One of the Most Stunning Upsets in Soccer History
The 2-1 loss in the Group stage ends a 36-match unbeaten run by Lionel Messi's Argentina.
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
With a post-game hug, Robert Lewandowski paid respect where it was due. Guillermo Ochoa had done it again at the World Cup.
Shakira, Gerard Piqué, and his parents attend their son Milan’s soccer game
Shakira has full custody of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons, Milan,9, and Sasha,7, but that doesn’t mean the soccer player is going to stop seeing them. Over the weekend, the former couple attended Milan’s soccer game in the final of the “Catalonia Cup.” ...
NBC Sports
Guillermo Ochoa's Iconic Save Preserves Point for Team Mexico
Guillermo Ochoa is only taking positives away from Mexico’s draw against Poland on Tuesday. After all, the 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper had an epic save in the 58th minute of the match off of a PK from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to keep El Tri afloat. Despite the 0-0 finish...
Pablo Gavi makes World Cup history not seen since Pele 64 years ago with goal for Spain
Spain brought the heat during their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Costa Rica, running up the score in a dominant 7-0 victory. Among the Spanish goalscorers was youngster Pablo Gavi, who at just at 18 years old, became the youngest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup since the legendary Pele, via 433. The iconic Brazilian striker got his first taste of World Cup glory as a 17-year-old all the way back in 1958, more than 64 years prior to the 2022 tournament.
NBC Miami
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
Yardbarker
Maradona’s son lays into Messi following Argentina’s shock defeat vs Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi cannot be compared to the late Diego Maradona. That is the view of Maradona’s son, Junior, who has weighed in on the ongoing debate over which Argentine legend is better. Messi, 35, was unable to rescue his country after they suffered a remarkable 2-1 opening World Cup...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
NBC Miami
Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears During Portugal's National Anthem at World Cup
It’s been a roller-coaster week for Cristiano Ronaldo, and he finally got to step onto the pitch on Thursday. Before the opening whistle, though, the Portuguese superstar let his emotions show. Ronaldo teared up during the playing of the Portuguese national anthem prior to his team’s 2022 World Cup...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
After Seismic World Cup Debut, Chucky Eyes New Ground for Mexico
Another World Cup, another set of questions regarding Mexico getting over the round-of-16 hump. Despite El Tri’s shaky qualifying campaign and injury woes, their star has belief.
What TV channel is Spain vs Costa Rica on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture
Spain play Costa Rica in their opening match of the World Cup.Group E is one of the toughest in the tournament, with Germany and Japan also involved.Spain have not won a knockout match at a World Cup since winning the tournament in 2010 and La Roja will be hoping for an improvement in Qatar.Luis Enrique is leading a bright young team, with midfielder Pedri the star of Spain’s new generation.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Spain vs Costa Rica?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 23 November at the Al Thumama Stadium.What TV channel is...
Costa Rica makes infamous history during 7-0 loss to Spain
Costa Rica played their match in their group stage schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. However, things did not go to plan. They were on the wrong end of a 7-0 rout against Spain. The game wasn’t necessarily close, either. Costa Rica failed to generate a single...
programminginsider.com
2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup Soccer TV and Announcer Schedule
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Fox Sports will present all 64 matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ live across the Fox broadcast network (35) —21 group stage matches, six round of 16 matches, four quarterfinal matches, two semifinal matches, the third-place match and the FIFA World Cup™ Final — and FS1 (29) — 27 group stage matches and two round of 16 matches — with every match live streaming on the Fox Sports App.
In Mexico, Aztec dig sets new records as royal mystery deepens
MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - An extensive cache of Aztec ritual offerings found underneath downtown Mexico City, off the steps of what would have been the empire's holiest shrine, provides new insight into pre-Hispanic religious rites and political propaganda.
Soccer-Costa Rica coach tries to pick up pieces after hammering by Spain
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez said he would try to rally his shattered team after their 7-0 thrashing by Spain at the start of their World Cup campaign in Qatar on Wednesday.
Comments / 0