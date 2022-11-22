TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Warming pattern setting in ahead of Thanksgiving

After nine consecutive days of below-average temperatures, Tuesday is off to a much warmer start for Atlanta, setting the stage for a mild weather Thanksgiving.

“If you’ve got errands to run today or tomorrow, should not be any weather in your way. Weather issues are very minimal today and tomorrow,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

There is a chance of a few spotty showers cropping up throughout the day, but it is expected to be mostly dry. Tomorrow will be much warmer with a projected high of 67 and no rain in the forecast, just in time for any holiday travel plans.

For Thanksgiving day, it will be another mild day with dry conditions for the first half — good weather for turkey trots and any last-minute holiday errands. But showers are expected to creep in for the later half of the day, Monahan said.

Rain will stay in the forecast throughout the weekend and so will crisper temperatures, thanks to a slow-moving area of low pressure coming in from the West.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.