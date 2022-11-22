Corpay Cross-Border Announced as World Baseball Softball Confederation’s Official Global FX Payments Provider

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--

Corpay 1, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with the World Baseball Softball Confederation (“WBSC”) to become WBSC’s official Global FX (foreign currency exchange) Payments Provider.

Through this collaboration, the WBSC, their members located around the globe, along with the broader WBSC ecosystem of corporate business partners* will be able to gain access to and utilise Corpay’s innovative solutions to help mitigate their foreign exchange exposure. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable eligible companies to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“Corpay Cross-Border is excited about our new partnership with the WBSC and being named their official Global FX Payments Provider,” said Brad Loder, Vice-President, Cross-Border Marketing, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “I am confident that the WBSC, their members and network of corporate business partners will benefit from access to our comprehensive cross-border payments and FX risk management solutions, along with our payments experience gained within the world of sports. Our team looks forward to helping them power their global payments and execute their plans to manage their currency risk for many years to come.”

“I’m very proud and excited about this partnership with Corpay, which is another important milestone for the WBSC with organizational excellence a key part of our strategic goals,” WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said. “The WBSC and its members are facing increased financial uncertainty and volatility, and the services provided by Corpay will help us further improve efficiency and stability with foreign currency transactions in today’s current complicated financial world.”

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About World Baseball Softball Confederation

Headquartered in Pully, Switzerland -- adjacent to Lausanne, the Olympic Capital -- the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) is the world governing body for baseball and softball. The WBSC boasts 185 Member Federations and 8 Provisional Members as well as 14 Associate Members in 137 countries and territories across Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania, which represent a united baseball/softball sports movement that encompasses over 65 million athletes and attracts approximately 150 million fans to stadiums worldwide annually.

The WBSC governs all international competitions involving official National Teams. The WBSC oversees the Premier12, the World Baseball Classic and Baseball World Cups (U-12, U-15, U-18, U-23 and Women’s), Softball World Cups, (U-12 Mixed, U-15 Women’s, U-18 Women’s, U-18 Men’s, U-23 Men’s, Women’s and Men’s), and official disciplines Baseball5 (Senior and Youth World Cups) and E-Sports as well as Baseball, Softball and Baseball5 events at the Olympic Games.

1 “ Corpay ” (a Fleetcor (NYSE: FLT) brand) in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay https://payments.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of the Corpay brand is available here: https://payments.corpay.com/compliance.

* Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.

